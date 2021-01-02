The new year kicks off in style as millions of dollars will be available on GGPoker in January. Below you will find a summary of all necessary key details to take advantage of the available cash and prizes.

GGPoker will give away $7 million during January spread across eight different promotions to reward players of all sized bankrolls.

Daily leaderboard challenges will boost the available budget of active players across all stakes for Hold’em and Omaha. In addition, a prize can be claimed just by logging into your GGPoker account and new players can take advantage of a generous welcome package.

This marks the biggest amount of money given away in promotions during one month thus far, which immediately follows GGPoker becoming one of the major forces in the online poker market in 2020.

During the 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events in July and August, GGPoker offered $5 million across all promotions which they dubbed as “the biggest giveaway in the history of online poker” back then. The amount increased to $6.2 million in December 2020 when they once again partnered up with the World Series of Poker to host the WSOP Winter Online Circuit festival.

Instant Rewards at All-In or Fold

Estimated to give away $2.1 in instant rewards, the All-In or Fold cash game format offers the biggest slice of the cash rewards. During the latest software update on December 21, GGPoker added a new $0.05 / $0.10 micro stake to the AoF section. Furthermore, new $10 / $20 Hold’em tables are available and featured Super High Stakes tables with a buy-in of $1,000 are also listed for Hold’em and Omaha.

Players will receive an instant one buy-in reward if they play 100 hands on the AoF tables. An additional bingo jackpot is triggered if players match their All In or Fold hole cards in the AoF Bingo Rewards.

Daily Free Spin and Daily $20,000 Spin & Gold Leaderboard

All players can claim a free $0.25 ticket for GGPoker’s lottery-style Spin & Gold format, in which participants can earn up to 12,000 times their buy-in. In order to claim the entirely free entry once per day, players need to access it manually via the own profile -> My Promo.

By taking part in Spin & Gold competitions, players can also earn their share of the daily $20,000 leaderboard. Across the seven available stakes, up to 50 players will receive cash prizes in the top five tier. For the $1 buy-in level, up to 100 players earn cash prizes and for the $0.25 buy-in stake, up to 200 players are rewarded.

Daily Hold’em, Omaha and Short Deck Cash Game Leaderboards

Four cash game leaderboards are available to all players on GGPoker, who can earn a share of $85,000 in daily prizes. This includes the Short Deck (6+ Hold’em) tables and the regular Hold’em and Omaha tables, as well as the Hold’em and Omaha RU$H & CA$H tables.

In the popular fast-fold RU$H & CA$H variant on GGPoker, players can prizes in stakes as low as $0.01 / $0.02 and as high as $1 / $2. The Hold’em prizes amount to $20,776 in total whereas all Omaha limits pay out $20,165 in total.

$40,000 RU$H & CA$H Cash Game ($1,240,000 total)

$20,000 No-Limit Hold’em Cash Game ($620,000 total)

$20,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Cash Game ($620,000 total)

$5,000 Short Deck Hold’em Cash Game ($155,000 total)

For the first time, all cash game leaderboard prizes will be awarded in the new Cash Game Dollar (C$) currency, which was introduced during the penultimate software update on November 27. Similar to the Tournament Dollars (T$), C$ do not expire and can be used exclusively to buy in for cash game tables.

Daily GGCare $30,000 Flipout Freerolls

As of January 1, 2021, the latest innovation of GGPoker has come into effect. As part of the GGCare feature, a daily Flipout tournament will pay out $30,000 in prizes. The ticket for the restricted Freeroll is automatically granted to all players who suffered bad beats, coolers or suckouts.

A pop-up informs players that they have been enrolled into the tournament, which takes place the following day at 9 a.m. UTC. The starting stack of each participant is based on the severity of the run-bad but no exact details of the formula have become available yet. Players can increase their tournaments as further qualifying hands will be accumulated.

So far, the feature is only available for cash game and SNG hands in the following game types:

Hold’em

Omaha

All-In or Fold

Rush & Cash

Short Deck

Spin & Gold.

Multi Table Tournaments are not included yet but will be added in the near future according to the GGCare FAQ page.

Honeymoon Promotion for Newcomers

Any new player on GGPoker can activate the Honeymoon promotion within three days after signing up. Up to $300 in rewards can be obtained by successfully completing up to 30 daily missions. The available prizes include Spin & Gold tickets, Tournament Dollars and Cash Prizes.

Furthermore, all new players can also take advantage of the Fish Buffet rewards program, and the generous Welcome Bonus offer lets players pick between $100 in rewards or a matched bonus up to $600 on their first deposit.

