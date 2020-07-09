GGPoker has unwrapped the details of the much-awaited WSOP Season Giveaway promotion which is set to run until the end of August.

In what the company is touting as “the biggest giveaway in the history of online poker”, over $5 million in WSOP tickets is being given away over nearly two months to celebrate the first running of the WSOP 2020 Online bracelet series on the GGPoker platform.

This substantial amount of money to be given away is split into six different kinds of promotions covering all types of game formats supported on GGPoker.

Be it cash games or Spin & Gold (the operator’s lottery-style Sit & Go), from Hold’em to Omaha and Short Deck to All-In or Fold, there is something for every type of player.

Every day, GGPoker is offering up to $90,000 in WSOP tickets. The promotion kicked off on July 6 and runs until August 30.

GGPoker $5 Million WSOP Season Giveaway

Promotion Daily Leaderboard Prizes Total Prizes Game Format WSOP Rush & Cash $25,000 $1,400,000 Rush & Cash WSOP Holdem $20,000 $1,100,000 Hold’em Cash WSOP Omaha $20,000 $1,100,000 Omaha Cash WSOP Spin & Gold $10,000 $600,000 Spin & Gold WSOP Flipout $10,000 $550,000 All-In or Fold WSOP Short Deck $5,000 $300,000 Short Deck

Note that these promotions are in addition to the already announced new WSOP special Welcome Bonus giving away $100 in free WSOP tickets, the $2 buy-in WSOP edition Spin & Gold and a micro stakes satellite series “WSOP Silk Road” both giving away WSOP tickets.

WSOP Rush & Cash Daily $25K Leaderboard

Rush & Cash is GGPoker’s fast-fold cash game variant in which players are moved to a new table as soon as they fold, and for the next two months, GGPoker is offering $1.4 million in extra rewards in this action-packed format.

Here is how it works. Players earn special points for every action they take: call, bet/raise or insurance: 1, 2 and 3 points are earned respectively every time one of these buttons is hit. They earn 10 points if they win a cash drop pot and double points during Happy Hours that run every day between the hours of 10 pm and midnight Pacific Time.

At the end of the day, the top 20 to 100 players (depending on the stakes) at each of the 7 different stakes for both Holdem and Omaha share a total of $25,000 in WSOP tickets.

These leaderboards reset daily.

WSOP Holdem and Omaha $20K Leaderboard

GGPoker is also running a similar leaderboard promotion for Hold’em and Omaha cash game players. Players earn points for each raked hand. Points are determined at the stake they are playing and they earn double points during Happy Hours.

Towards the end of the day, top performing players earn a share of $20,000 in both Hold’em and Omaha cash game variants.

In total, over $2.2 million is being awarded in these giveaways.

WSOP Daily $10,000 Spin & Gold Leaderboard

Players who prefer playing jackpot-style Sit & Gos (GGPoker calls them Spin & Gold) are in luck as GGPoker is running a special Spin & Gold leaderboard with $10,000 in daily prizes.

The promotion couldn’t be any simpler. Players just need to play on the Spin & Gold tables and start earning points to climb the daily leaderboard. They earn points based on the buy-in level and how well they played at those tables.

Players earn 1.5x points during Happy Hours (between the hours of 22:00 to 24:00 Pacific Time).

There is a leaderboard for each of the eight Spin & Gold buy-ins awarding anywhere between the top 15 to 100 players.

A total of $600,000 is being given away over the two months.

WSOP Daily $10,000 Flipout

If putting too much volume is not your style, then you would probably be pleased to see the daily $10,000 Flipout promotion. In this promotion, all players have to do is play 100 All-In or Fold hands in a single day at the stake level that corresponds to the freeroll they are trying to enter.

Once they do that, they automatically qualify for a Flipout tournament where the prizes are awarded in a random fashion. The higher the stakes of AoF hands they play, the bigger the Flipout tournament they get entered into.

In total, $550,000 is being given away between now and August 30.

WSOP Short Deck $5000 Daily Leaderboard

Players who love playing Short Deck get a daily leaderboard promotion as well.

$300,000 in WSOP tickets is to be given away across nine different leaderboards representing all buy-in levels available on GGPoker, meaning there is $5000 per day across the leaderboards to be won.

To take part in this promotion, players must play on the Short Deck cash game tables where they will earn points for every raked hand. Again, the points earned will be determined by the buy-in level they are playing at. Points are worth 1.5 times during Happy Hours.

WSOP online bracelet events on GGPoker kick off on July 19 and run until September 6. 54 bracelets are up for grabs with some events offering massive guarantees. The $5000 Main Event is the biggest highlight, guaranteeing $25 million—the biggest ever in the history of online poker.