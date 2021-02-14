Partypoker US Network and LearnWPT Launches Free Poker Strategy Learning Tool “For the Player”

Partypoker US Network and LearnWPT, World Poker Tour’s educational poker coaching partner, have collaborated to launch a new learning tool called “For the Player.”

This new educational program will provide free poker strategy and analysis to help players develop their skills and improve their gameplay.

As per the press release, “For the Player” material is available to all players in the United States and is aimed at players of all skill levels.

Players who subscribe will receive a series of weekly exclusive newsletters featuring content materials such as 'GTO Trainer Packs,’ 'Strategy Episodes,’ 'Poker Decision Hands,’ 'Interactive Train & Explain Series' and more.

Furthermore, players will also be provided with training blogs and live sessions with Team LearnWPT comprising Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger, Tony Dunst, Vanessa Selbst, Jared Tendler, and Nick Binger.

This free educational poker program is currently focused on its ring-fenced network in New Jersey, which comprises three poker skins that all share liquidity: partypoker NJ itself, BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker.

However, players in Michigan and Pennsylvania may also be able to take advantage of these free courses once BetMGM, in association with Roar Digital—a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain (the parent company of partypoker)—goes live in these two states.

As per our exclusive report, Roar Digital will be launching online poker in Michigan this month under the BetMGM brand. It will become the second online poker operator to go live in the Wolverine State. PokerStars MI was the first to go live at the end of last month.

Players who sign up today to the casino can verify their accounts and deposit to be ready when the new poker room opens from Day 1.

The company is also expected to launch online poker in Pennsylvania soon.

All these educational poker learning materials are being made available for free thanks to its partnership with LearnWPT.

LearnWPT is WPT’s educational partner platform launched in 2016 and founded by Nick Binger. It is a membership-based coaching tool, designed to help players fix their leaks by helping them learn Game Theory Optimal (GTO) strategy.

“LearnWPT is thrilled to work with partypoker US Network to bring the latest in educational poker content to its network of players,” said Nick Binger, LearnWPT Founder and President.

“Alongside the most trusted, recognizable name in online poker, we will use ‘For The Player’ to continue to encourage all players to have fun while developing their skills and style of play – a goal since our 2016 launch,” Binger added.

Michigan for Sports and Casino — and poker is coming soon! BetMGM is live infor Sports and Casino — and poker is Best bonus Up to $1000 deposit match bonus in the casino.

deposit match bonus in the casino. Top-rated slots and casino games.

slots and casino games. Operator slated to launch online poker in early 2021!

Sign up today to so you’re verified and ready to hit the tables. Get Your Welcome Bonus Get $25 in FREEPLAY plus $1000 deposit match bonus! » No bonus code required

Upcoming PKO Online Tournament Series on partypoker US Network

Partypoker US Network players will be able to test their skills in the upcoming online tournament series slated to run this month.

A total of eight bounty events are scheduled starting February 21, with one event running every day until February 28. In total, over $250,000 is guaranteed including a $100,000 Main Event on the final day of the series.

Buy-ins are all in three figures ranging from $109 to $525. Each of them is played either 6-handed or 8-handed. The series is open exclusively for New Jersey players.

The opening event is a special one as players will be able to take advantage of the LearnWPT coaching tool as for the first time players will be provided with real-time in-depth analysis of key hands across social media channels.

“’For The Player’ is partypoker US Network’s latest initiative supporting our players and the larger online poker community,” said Ray Stefanelli, Director of Poker, partypoker US Network.

“Last month, with the World Poker Tour, we offered players an incredible $1 million guaranteed WPT® Online Poker Open Main Event. Now, through this partnership with LearnWPT, we’ll help players strengthen their play and foster their passion for the game,” Stefanelli added.

Some of the highlights of the upcoming partypoker US Network February online series:

Event #1, Sunday, Feb 21: The opening event with a $40,000 prize pool and a $215 buy-in played in 6-max format. This event will provide free in-depth analysis and review in realtime of key hands from Team LearnWPT across the site’s social channels;

and a $215 buy-in played in 6-max format. This event will provide free in-depth analysis and review in realtime of key hands from Team LearnWPT across the site’s social channels; Event #4, Wednesday, Feb 24: The 40-Stack tourney with a $15,000 guarantee costing $109 to enter. The tournament is structured uniquely , with players starting with 40,000 chips and the blinds remaining fixed at 500/1000/125 for the first 40 mins after which the blinds go up every 8 mins;

with a $15,000 guarantee costing $109 to enter. The tournament is , with players starting with 40,000 chips and the blinds remaining fixed at 500/1000/125 for the first 40 mins after which the blinds go up every 8 mins; Event #7, Saturday, Feb 27: A $30,000 guarantee event, also 6-Max with variable buy-ins and a buy-in of $320;

Event #8, Sunday, Feb 28: The $100,000 guaranteed event to cap off the series. It is played 8-handed and costs $535 to enter. Players start with 100,000 chips and for every bounty, players win a minimum of $125.

Partypoker US Network’s bounty PKO series runs from February 21 through to February 28.