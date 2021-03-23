BetMGM Poker Michigan: New Player Guide to Launch Bonus Bonanza

If you are interested in online poker in Michigan then unless you have been living under a rock this past week, you will know that the state has a new online poker room. BetMGM Poker MI went live on Monday March 22, offering players their first alternative to PokerStars MI in the Wolverine State.

Needless to say, the operator is very keen to entice new players to its tables. This desire has manifested itself in a hoard of fantastic promotions for players wishing to try out the games on offer. Here we present our comprehensive guide to the massive array of offers available, to ensure you do not miss out on any value.

If you haven’t signed up to BetMGM, then you haven’t missed anything yet—but now’s the time. Unbelievably, all these offers are right now all available:

$625 in total Welcome bonuses: $25 in free cash to play with and a first deposit bonus up to $600. No bonus code required.

Freeroll with $50,000 in prizes: open to all new players.

$50 fast cash bonus: Just opt it and play to earn it.

SNG leaderboard: Jump in to sit and gos and grab a prize up to $100.

Grind Rewards: Get started on a huge year-long grinding mission—generate up to $6500 in bonus each month.

Spin the Wheel: Every day get a new prize.

Plus there’s already hints of a tournament series early next month, an April reload bonus, plus there’s some huge MTTs running with really ambitious guarantees (read: big overlay opportunities). There has probably never been a bigger bonus opportunity in the history of real money online poker in the United States.

Welcome Bonus

BetMGM Michigan has a great track record when it comes to welcome offers. Its casino site was recently awarded our Best Bonus in MI rating and its bonus for poker players is just as generous. Likewise, it has two distinct parts:

$25 on the house to check out BetMGM’s poker games. The $10 is credited immediately for cash tables (including Fast Forward ). The $15 is for SNG and MTT tournaments and is released after just one raked hand is played at the cash tables.

to check out BetMGM’s poker games. The $10 is credited immediately for cash tables (including ). The $15 is for and tournaments and is released after just one raked hand is played at the cash tables. 100% Deposit Match up to $600. This is released in increments of 10% as players earn iReward Points (iRPs). The increments are earned at a rate of 12x i.e., a player wishing to release $10 will need to earn 120 iRPs. For each dollar raked in cash games or spent in tournament fees, players earn 4.2 iRPs.

Invitational Freeroll

As another welcome, BetMGM Poker MI is inviting all new players to join in a massive freeroll on Sunday, April 4. There are $50,000 worth of tournament dollars up for grabs, including 250 entries into the BetMGM Grand Online Series Main Event. To register for this event, simply click on the Tickets icon in the top right-hand corner of the poker client and select Invitational Freeroll.

$50 Fast Cash

Between March 22 and 28, BetMGM is offering Fast Cash bonuses. Simply opt in during this time and it will credit your account with $50. Again, cash is released in increments of 10% and at an iRP rate of 12x, meaning you will need to earn 60 iRPs do you release each $5 of the bonus. Once you are logged into your account follow these instructions to activate the offer.

Navigate to My Account > Offers.

Click on Fast Cash Bonus

Click Activate Now

Sit & Go Leaderboard

BetMGM PA is running five weekly leaderboard races between March 22 and April 25.

All you have to do is play in any qualifying Six-Max Sit & Go to earn points towards the leaderboard. The competition runs Monday through Sunday and prizes are awarded in the form of Tournament Dollars. BetMGM has thoughtfully split the contest into two levels; a high leaderboard and a low leaderboard—so players with smaller bankrolls can still be competitive. Payouts are as follows:

Low Leaderboard ($1,$2,$5 Six-Max SNG ) Position Prize 1 $100 2 $75 3 $50 4 $40 5-7 $30 8-11 $20 12-15 $10 16-20 $5

High Leaderboard ($10-$500 Six-Max SNG ) Position Prize 1 $300 2 $250 3 $200 4 $150 5 $100 6 $75 7-10 $50 11-15 $25 16-20 $20

Grind Rewards

BetMGM Poker is offering free cash for grinding, throughout each month of 2021. The equation is simple: for every iRP you earn, you’ll move through various. After your first 100 iRPs, that’s a $1 bonus. 1050 iRPS nets you $15.

There are dozens of these steps and it maxes out at $6500 for the absolute hardcore grinders. You probably won’t get that high in March (given that there’s only a week left, and this promotion runs from the 1st of to the last day of each calendar month), but it is basically free cash bonuses for doing nothing. No opt-in needed.

Spin the Wheel

Each day, until April 20, BetMGM is giving away free spins with the chance to win one of seven rewards. The top prize is a $1060 Online Series Main Event Tournament Ticket.

April Deposit Bonus