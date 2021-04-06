Full Schedule of BetMGM MI Inaugural Online Poker Series in Michigan Revealed

BetMGM Poker Michigan has released the full schedule of its inaugural Online Series. A total of ten tournaments are slated to commemorate the launch of BetMGM’s poker room in the Great Lake State.

The series has a total of $305,000 in guarantees for players of Michigan online poker. Commencing on Sunday, April 18, it will feature one daily tournament throughout the week, culminating in three tournaments on April 25, targeted small, medium and large bankrolls, respectively.

Of the ten tournaments, nine are No Limit Hold’em events while the other is given over to Pot Limit Omaha. Most of the contests have a standard format with unlimited re-entry periods but Events 2 and 6 are Progressive Knockouts (PKOs).

BetMGM Online Series Michigan: Full Schedule

Time Event Buy-in Game Sun April 18 17:00 #1 $75K Gtd Sunday Special 8Max $215 NLH Mon April 19 20:00 #2 $20K Gtd PKO 8Max Bounty $215 NLH Tue April 20 20:00 #3 $10K Gtd PLO 6Max $109 PLO Wed April 21 20:00 #4 $25K Gtd 8Max $215 NLH Thu April 22 20:00 #5 $20K Gtd 40 Stack 8Max $215 NLH Fri April 23 20:00 #6 $25K Gtd PKO 8Max Bounty $320 NLH Sat April 24 20:00 #7 $25 Gtd 6Max $215 NLH Sun April 24 17:00 #8 $5K Gtd 8Max Mini NLH $20 NLH Sun April 24 17:00 #9 $20K Gtd $109 Sunday 1/2 Price 8Max $109 NLH Sun April 24 17:00 #10 75K Gtd Sunday Special 8Max $535 NLH

Free Seats up for Grabs

Daily satellites are running for all events, so even if some of the buy-ins are beyond one’s bankroll limits, there are still plenty of ways to qualify.

Most notably there are Opening Weeks Daily Freeroll Invitational tournaments, giving players the chance to qualify for no outlay whatsoever.

The freerolls run at 18:00 every day throughout the week and are open to 3500 runners. Each one has 15 prizes up for grabs, totally total prize money of over $1500.

Place Prize 1 Entry to $535 Tournament 2 Entry to $320 Tournament 3 Entry to $215 Tournament 4-6 Entry to $109 Tournament 7-9 $25 in Tournament Dollars 10-12 $20 Sit & Go Ticket 13-15 $10 in Tournament Dollars

A Healthy Dose of Competition

BetMGM Poker MI launched on March 22 and is only the second online poker room to go live in Michigan. Up until that point, PokerStars had enjoyed a de facto monopoly in the state.

The addition of a competitor can only be good news for poker players. Michigan is currently the second largest by population to allow regulated online poker and BetMGM is obviously keen to maximize its market share.

When PokerStars Michigan launched its MI poker room at the end of January, it also held a commemorative series, the Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP). The MICOOP exceeded all expectations, continually re-setting guarantees and eventually generating over $2 million in prize money.

BetMGM’s schedule is much smaller by comparison, with ten events as opposed MICOOP’s 60. Nevertheless, the eyes of the poker world will be watching closely to see if BetMGM can achieve anything like the numbers of its sole rival in the Wolverine State.

Pumping up the Publicity

The Online Series will come hot on the heels of BetMGM MI’s Grand Online Main Event, a one-off special tournament which takes place on Sunday April 11: A $109 buy-in event with a $100K guarantee.

That tournament will be a useful bellwether in ascertaining how well BetMGM’s opening series may go.

But the signs are—with all these guarantees and the plethora of freerolls on offer—BetMGM is doing all it can to drum up support for its fledgling poker room.