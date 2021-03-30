Exclusive: This is What WSOP PA on 888's New Poker 8 Software Looks Like

Earlier in 2021, 888poker confirmed that they will be providing its new Poker 8 software for regulated US markets. Now, first screenshots of the upcoming new WSOP Pennsylvania client have surfaced, pokerfuse is first to reveal.

The overhaul of the poker client has been a long time coming and represents a major step forward for the operator. While 888 has been providing software to WSOP in New Jersey and Delaware, they still run on old software.

As these screenshots show, the Poker 8 update is a complete overhaul to the online poker experience.

Currently, PokerStars is the only provider of online poker in Pennsylvania. However, other operators are known to be preparing to launch there too. BetMGM, having recently debuted BetMGM Poker Michigan, is expected to bring brands to PA soon; WSOP/888 is also known to be preparing.

And when it does launch, it will be with 888’s next-gen poker client, which is clearly deep in development.

Over in the international “dot-com” market, 888 has been rolling out its upgraded client for the last couple of years. It has had a major impact on business trajectory. It marks a significant step forward in player experience, with a sleeker desktop lobby, redesigned tables, an all-new table layout, and a completely new app experience on mobile.

According to 888, the operator first plans to roll out the new client in Pennsylvania. Further states will follow thereafter, and the operator aims to go live prior to potential WSOP Online bracelet events in the summer.

Now, we have a first glimpse of what this new client could look like with a fresh WSOP skin. This is the first time anyone has seen their new Poker 8 client in any market in the United States.

First Images of the WSOP PA client Appear

The WSOP website received a second tab besides New Jersey/Nevada not long ago, listing Pennsylvania separately—seeming to confirm the work in progress, with preparations are underway.

With that said, an immediate launch in the next days or weeks is not expected. Pokerfuse reached out to WSOP, and the company could not comment on its planned launch.

Even so, it is clear that the project is moving forward. This is the first glimpse of the upcoming poker client sporting the brand-new Poker 8 layout.

In the screenshots of the WSOP PA client, dark grey and dark red appear to be the main colors. The overall software appearance has been completely overhauled and with that comes far easier navigation in general. Players will be able to access the five main game types on the left-hand side and each of them has its own separate symbol.

The lobby view has become slicker and streamlined whereas the filters appear more sophisticated above the poker offering instead of below. Among the games offered in the screenshots are the fast-fold cash game variant SNAP, the jackpot SNG format SNAP, cash games, tournaments, and regular Sit & Go.

It is not just the desktop software experience that will be vastly improved. While no screenshots have been revealed yet, the Poker 8 upgrade includes an overhaul to the mobile client as well, which will become more slick and user-friendly thanks to the new portrait mode.

Playing up to four tables at once will be possible and Omaha games are also set to work on the mobile client once the Poker 8 upgrade goes live.

Extended Cooperation for Online Poker between 888 and WSOP

Earlier in 2021, 888 Holdings and Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE) signed an extension to their ongoing partnership, which has since been confirmed until 2026. As part of the agreement, 888 will continue to provide the online poker software for the WSOP.com platform in regulated US markets.

The WSOP brand has been powered by 888 online since 2013 and will now receive a major facelift in 2021. In an interview with PRO, Senior Vice President and Head of US of 888 Yaniv Sherman confirmed the expansion of the deal.

He also acknowledged that 888’s state-of-the-art Poker 8 client will first be released in Pennsylvania. 888 was approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) as an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer in October 2020 but no immediate plans for a launch in the Keystone State were made public back then.

A further expansion of the interstate poker network was hinted at by the operator with Michigan considered as the next key market for 888 in the US. They clearly see the US market as their current priority and the ongoing iGaming developments coincide with that focus.

888 and Caesars Continue to Build on Successful Performance in 2020

Similar to all other online poker operators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 888 recorded strong numbers in 2020. This applies both to the global market and regional regulated markets including the US, in which it provides the software for WSOP NJ in New Jersey, WSOP NV in Nevada, as well as for three online poker rooms in Delaware. The operator made big strides with major promotions and the overhaul of their software client.

They were able to carry over the momentum in the new year and retained the top spot in revenue for New Jersey in cooperation with Caesars, which they held for all but one month since May of 2018.

In February, the market overall was up 38% year-over-year in the Keystone State. While Caesars recorded the lowest growth, they were also the licensee to come the closest to $1 million in revenue.

On the global online poker market, 888 completed the deployment of the Poker 8 client for all segregated markets outside of the US. The online poker revenue in 2020 grew by 47.8% according to their financial report and they even leaped ahead of partypoker in terms of cash game traffic.

With the rollout of Poker 8 in the US and the expansion of both brands in further regulated markets all but set in stone for 2021, the partnership between 888 and Caesars will only get stronger. The new Poker 8 software is currently foreseen to go live in Pennsylvania until the summer.