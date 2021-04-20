PokerStars Launches Two Big Promotions to Celebrate Neymar Jr in New Cultural Ambassador Role

PokerStars has unveiled soccer star Neymar Jr as its Cultural Ambassador. The Brazilian is the first to be awarded this brand-new role for the poker giant and is immediately heading up two promo campaigns for the operator.

According to PokerStars, Neymar will “collaborate on a series of creative projects inspired by the world of culture … from art and design to music and more.”

The first of these projects has been to curate a series of music playlists which PokerStars Blog describes as “providing the ultimate soundtrack for every type of poker game”.

It remains to be seen what other projects Neymar will undertake, but the announcement of his role as cultural ambassador definitely boosts his profile at PokerStars and it seems that he has a genuine love of poker.

On the Blog, Neymar Jr says, “Poker is so much more than just the game. It is a community and a culture and that is what I love about it.” PokerStars has wasted no time in utilizing Neymar’s global appeal, with the Brazilian superstar currently fronting two of its promotions.

Neymar Promos Offer Nearly $2 Million in Prizes

Neymar Jr’s Chip Chase is the first of these, with a prize pool of $1,000,000. Players can opt-in via the Challenges window. By playing real money games, they complete progress bars—winning chests containing chips that move them along the chip race board.

Along the way, players can win instant prizes up to $400 by landing on a football. Complete the board and the final prize could be as much as $20,000.

Neymar Jr’s Golden Chip is the soccer star’s other current promotion, which is offering $850,000 in total prizes. Players only need to opt-in and play one real money hand to unlock a chest that could contain a freeroll ticket, a cash prize, or for a lucky few, a Golden Chip.

Level Rewards Black Chest $80 prize + Golden Chip Freeroll ticket Diamond Chest $30 prize + Golden Chip Freeroll ticket Gold Chest $15 prize + Golden Chip Freeroll ticket Silver Chest $3 prize + Golden Chip Freeroll ticket Bronze Chest $1.50 prize + Golden Chip Freeroll ticket Blue Chest Golden Chip Freeroll ticket (All) 0.06% chance to win a Golden Chip

Golden chips unlock a Neymar Jr X PokerStars giftboxes, which may contain exclusive poker essentials, signed merch, or even VIP experiences. The $300,000 Golden chip freeroll has tickets to the SCOOP 2021 as prizes, including one package for the $10,300 main event.

A Welcome Return for the Brazilian Megastar

Neymar Jr was the first big name to return to the PokerStars fold, having previously left an ambassadorial role. After their first partnership in 2015 expired, Neymar returned in December 2020 as part of its All-In promotion.

He originally signed up with PokerStars back in 2015 and formed part of its Team SportsStars alongside Boris Becker, Fatima Moreira de Melo, and others. That team was disbanded in 2017 but Neymar’s’ global appeal and love of poker has led PokerStars to renew their association.

Neymar is famous around the world but particularly in Brazil, a country where poker is an extremely popular pastime. He is of course, not the first Brazilian footballing legend to sign with PokerStars. World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario was also a member of Team SportsStars joining back in 2013.

Ronaldo famously made a deep run in the 2015 PCA, eventually finishing 26th for $42,180 (about half what Neymar Jr earns every day at Paris St. Germain).

The Neymar Jr chip race takes place between April 14 and May 7 and Neymar Jr’s Golden chip run from April 14 through 23.