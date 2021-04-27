PokerStars NJ Guarantees $1,200,000 for NJSCOOP 2021

PokerStars NJ has released further details of its upcoming New Jersey Spring Championship of Online Poker (NJSCOOP), one of the biggest tournament series run in the Garden State. The series runs for two weeks and carries a hefty total prize pool guarantee of $1,200,000.

The poker giant has strong competition in NJ from WSOP, which is currently running its own Spring Series. It will be looking to consolidate the success of last year’s NJSCOOP, which saw a large increase in numbers after a weaker showing in 2019.

NJSCOOP 2021 will take place from May 8 through 24 and rounds off with a two-day, $100,000 Guaranteed Main Event, starting on May 23. But aside from the headline grabbing numbers, PokerStars is also promising plenty of value elsewhere.

There is a $15,000 Main Event Depositor Freeroll which has 50 Main Event tickets as prizes and daily $1000 Second Chance Freerolls. On top of this, there are more $300 Main Event seats up for grabs through special NJSCOOP Spin & Go tournaments.

Bags of Value and Special Offers

The NJSCOOP Main Event Depositor Freeroll is open to anyone depositing $30 or more into their account between now and May 23. Players can claim a Freeroll ticket by using the Bonus Code NJSCOOP when making the deposit.

Second Chance Freerolls are open to any player who is knocked out of an NJSCOOP outside of the money. A ticket will automatically be credited to you which can be used to enter any one of the Second Chance Freerolls during NSCOOP 2021. Each Freeroll will have up to $1000 worth of NJSCOOP tickets as prizes.

NJSCOOP Spin & Go’s offer a speedy way to turn $3 into a Main Event ticket worth $300. They work just like regular Spin & GO’s and run from April 27 through May 23. The probabilities for winning prizes are listed in the table below:

Multiplier Prize Frequency 100x $300 NJSCOOP Main Event ticket 2500 in 1,000,000 10x $30 cash 10,000 in 1,000,000 4x $12 cash 232,500 in 1,000,000 2x $6 cash 755,000 in 1,000,000

For any player lucky enough to win more than one Main Event entry, extra tickets can be exchanged for Tournament Money.

A Busy Spring for Online Poker Worldwide

SCOOPs are usually PokerStars’ biggest series of the year. The $1,200,000 prize pool guarantee matches that of 2020, showing that PokerStars are confident of reprising last year’s success.

NJSCOOP History

Year Month Guarantees Days Events Avg Gtd Main Event 2016 May $1,100,000 15 54 $20,370 $200,000 2017 May $1,206,000 17 70 $17,229 $200,000 2018 April $1,300,000 16 80 $16,250 $200,000 2019 May $1,035,500 17 82 $12,268 $130,000 2020 April $1,200,000 17 96 $12,500 $100,000

The 2020 edition of NJSCOOP took place during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw a mini poker boom worldwide. PokerStars will be keeping a close eye on figures, to see how much of that uptick has been carried through to this year’s series.

PokerStars will be hoping to get close to the kinds of figures it generated in 2018, its biggest NJSCOOP so far. If it manages to exceed its $1.2 million figure this year it will stand a very good chance of surpassing 2018’s guarantee of $1.3m.

The NJSCOOP is the third and final of PokerStars spring series in the US market. The equivalent series in Michigan and Pennsylvania—The MISCOOP and The PASCOOP—have been hugely ambitious in scope so the operator will be looking to generate a similar buzz in New Jersey.

Full details of the NJSCOOP 2021 schedule are to be released any day now. The Main Event commences on May 23 and the Depositor Freeroll kicks off at 14:00 ET on the same day.