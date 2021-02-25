Borgata Online Casino Platform Launched in Pennsylvania

The iGaming market in Pennsylvania has grown once again, with the launch of the Borgata Casino PA. It marks only the second state in which the Borgata iGaming brand has gone live, following its launch in New Jersey many years ago.

Hand-in-hand with the launch, a big new welcome offer has been introduced for Borgata Casino in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

It is a strong indication that parent company Roar, a joint venture between Entain (formerly GVC, parent company of partypoker) and BetMGM, will continue its investment into US markets. It also gives further hope to online poker players in several states for a more diverse market.

Roar currently manages the Partypoker US Network, which consists of three brands—Borgata Poker, BetMGM, and partypoker—all in New Jersey. The company is known to be exploring this online poker network into other states, namely Michigan and Pennsylvania. The casino launch is another step towards this end-goal.

New Welcome Offer and Brand New Casino Games

A new Welcome Offer has been introduced for Borgata Casino PA on launch day. Customers of in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania can now look forward to a 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000, up from $600 before.

Furthermore, they will also receive an additional $20 on sign-up, no deposit required.

The operator has also expanded its portfolio of casino games, available for the BetMGM, Borgata, and PartyCasino brands. Eight new casino products went live in New Jersey recently, Bison Fury, went live in February 2021 and featured a time-restricted freeplay bonus.

The selection of games available on the Borgata Casino includes over 150 slots and table games. New additions to the Borgata Casino PA library included two slot games each by AGS (Jade Wins, Longhorn Jackpots) and IGT (Irish Magic, Mistress of Egypt).

Borgata Casino PA represents the second brand that launched in the Keystone State by Roar Digital.

The introduction of Borgata Casino PA follows in the footsteps of a very successful start for BetMGM PA. The flagship brand went live with two verticals in December 2020 and the offer includes casino games and sports betting. In total, BetMGM currently operates in 10 states including casino offerings in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Strong Start for BetMGM PA Amid Record iGaming Revenue Numbers

Borgata PA Casino will be a late arrival in the regulated iGaming scene in the Keystone State, whose beginnings date back all the way to July 2019. A dozen brands were approved and operating by December 2020. The potential to gain a substantial portion of the market share is certainly possible, as evidenced by the sister site BetMGM PA.

During the launch month in December 2020, BetMGM’s online casino platform was off to a promising start and posted the fifth-highest iGaming revenue. BetMGM PA generated $5.7 million in total casino revenue of which $3.9 million were earned from slots and $1.8 million in table games.

Year-over-year, the growth in December iGaming revenue in Pennsylvania was astonishing. It jumped from around $10.6 million to more than $70.6 million according to the latest report by the PGCB on January 19. This significant increase offset a portion of the losses due to the concerns and restrictions for the brick and mortar operations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The record numbers also carried over into the first month of the new year. In their latest report, the PGCB confirmed a total online casino revenue of more than $77.7 million for January 2021. This set a new all-time record for the Keystone State. In general, all types of online gaming revenue were up year-over-year, some by an extraordinary margin.

Thanks to the addition of BetMGM PA, with the land-based partner casino Hollywood Casino, Penn National Race Course took over the top spot in online casino revenue with more than $23.5 million in December. Just one month later, that amount grew to $27.5 million..

Penn National also has a partnership with DraftKings and operates their own Hollywood Casino online. With the addition of the Borgata Casino brand, the lead of Penn National for igaming revenue is expected to grow further.

Second in overall igaming revenue is the Rivers Casino Philadelphia. PokerStars can also be found in the top five as they have partnered up with the Mount Airy Casino Resort, which has produced a revenue of $6.3 million. They remain the only active online poker operator in the Keystone State with a revenue of $2.7 million in January 2021.

However, that may soon change following the arrival of Roar with a second online casino brand.

Expansion of the online poker market in Pennsylvania and Michigan

Roar Digital operates the only intrastate network in the regulated US online poker scene. The partypoker US network in New Jersey consists of the three brands—partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker NJ, and BetMGM NJ. It has long been rumored that further operators would join the online poker scene in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

One of the prime candidates to go live in Pennsylvania is BetMGM and partypoker and Borgata may tag along to potentially form another intrastate network. The launch of BetMGM’s online poker platform in Michigan is imminent as they seek to become the second active operator after PokerStars.

Another operator that has set its eyes firmly on an expansion in regulated US markets is 888poker in partnership with Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE). The launch of WSOP PA is expected to be completed by summer 2021.