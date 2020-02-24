Online poker giant, PokerStars, has launched daily satellites and qualifiers for high stakes players, allowing them to qualify for the triumphant return of the PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship (PSPC).

Six online qualifiers are being run until May, with each guaranteeing 1 PSPC package valued at over €26,000. The buy-in for these qualifiers has been set at €1050, but players can win their way in for as low as €0.55 in the satellites that are running multiple times a day.

Each of these PSPC packages includes the following:

€22,500 entry to the 2020 PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship ( PSPC ) scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain in August

Six nights hotel accommodation for two at a 5-star hotel in Barcelona

€1250 in expenses

Custom PSPC Merchandise

PokerStars has already hosted one of the six PokerStars Players Championship Qualifiers on Sunday, February 16. It attracted 57 total entries, ensuring a total prize pool of €57,000. This resulted in giving out two packages, each valued at €26,466. Third and fourth places received close to €2000 for their efforts.

There are five PSPC packages still to be given out. The next PokerStars Players Championship Qualifier takes place on Sunday, March 1 at 15:30 ET. Players can either enter the qualifier directly by paying an entry fee of 1050 or qualify through daily satellites available at different buy-ins: €0.55, €5.50, €11, €55, €109.

These daily satellites are being held on the PokerStars platform around the clock and each of them guarantees one seat to the next higher qualifier. T*he €55 and €109 buy-in satellites award entry directly into the €1050 buy-in final qualifier.*

In fact, players with no bankroll can also qualify for the PSPC final qualifier. PokerStars is running freebuys, each guaranteeing 1 seat to €55 buy-in qualifier. Players can rebuy or add-on for just €0.11.

These freebuys are scheduled to take place on the following days at 10:30 ET:

February 29

March 1

There will also be four more PSPC qualifiers, with two to run in April and a another two more in May.

Platinum Madness Still Running

PokerStars is also offering other ways to qualify for the PSPC event scheduled to take place in August 2020. The operator is currently running its Platinum Madness promotion, giving away a total of 42 Platinum Passes, 21 in the dot-com market and the same in the Spanish and French markets combined. These Platinum Passes are being awarded via the operator’s loyalty program, Stars Rewards Chests.

Every day until March 1, PokerStars is giving away one Platinum Pass valued at approximately $30,000.

To qualify for the Platinum Madness promotion, players must:

Opt-in to the Platinum Madness Challenge by going to the Challenges Window available on the main lobby.

Participate in real money games and win Stars Rewards Chests containing dice rolls.

Roll a dice to move that number of spaces across the board, and land on PSPC Chests to earn prizes—plus a chance to win a Platinum Pass. Land on a ladder to climb upwards and make it to the end of the board faster.

Chests to earn prizes—plus a chance to win a Platinum Pass. Land on a ladder to climb upwards and make it to the end of the board faster. Complete the board and win additional prizes to get a higher chance of winning a Platinum Pass.

Complete the Challenge by March 1.

The probability of winning a Platinum Pass will depend on the player’s Chest level. The lowest-tiered Blue Chest has a 0.005% of winning a Platinum Pass while the highest-tiered Black Chest has a 1.5% chance. In addition to a chance of winning a Platinum Pass, players also get instant rewards in the form of cash prizes, spins or MTT tickets.

There is also a “last chance” freeroll on March 2 for all those that have completed the board, giving away another Pass.

As of now, PokerStars has handed out approximately 140 Platinum Passes worth over $4 million in prize money. Like last year, PokerStars has committed to giving away 320 Platinum Passes, and with just six months remaining, expect PokerStars to give away Passes at a rate of about ten a week from now through to the end of July to hit the 320 target.