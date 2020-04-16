GGPoker and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) have announced that they will be pairing up to bring the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series to players in the dot-com market. In addition, the fast-growing online poker room has also announced that it has added popular online poker pro Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier to its roster of brand ambassadors.

These pair of announcements are the latest moves by the relative-newcomer GGPoker who has put the online poker industry on notice that it intends to compete at the highest levels of the industry.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

WSOP Super Circuit Online Series on GGPoker

The partnership between WSOP.com and GGPoker will bring the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series to the dot-com market for what is believed to be the first time.

“I’m thrilled to reveal that GGPoker will be hosting the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series in partnership with World Series of Poker,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker in a press release. “A GGPoker and WSOP partnership brings together two like-minded global organizations, and I can’t wait to see GGPoker players competing for WSOP Circuit rings online.”

The WSOP International Circuit is moving online in May in partnership with @GGPokerOfficial



The Super Circuit for… https://t.co/VIkRZYQykf— WSOP (@WSOP) April 15, 2020

Ty Stewart, Executive Director of World Series of Poker added:

We’re thrilled to partner with an operator on the rise who is both aggressive and passionate about growing poker engagement around the world. It was unfortunate that we were forced to cancel so many offline WSOP Circuit events this Spring, but with vast reach GGPoker plans to dwarf the prize pools of the suspended events all at once in one truly Super WSOP Circuit.

A full tournament schedule is expected to be released soon, and the Series is expected to go live in early May.

The series is slated to have “hundreds of individual events,” according to the press release, including 18 headline events that will award WSOP Poker Circuit Rings.

The Series will also give away two tickets to a the $1,000,000 freeroll World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship—which is an official WSOP bracelet event. One of these tickets will be awarded to the Series’ Main Event winner and other to the Series Leaderboard points winner.

GGPoker players will also be able to qualify for WSOP Super Circuit events via satellites. More information on this is expected soon.

With the US markets of New Jersey and Nevada – where WSOP.com currently operates and is hosting its record-breaking $4 Million Guaranteed Spring Online Championships Series – unable to participate in online poker events with players outside the US, players in those states will not be able to play in the GGPoker WSOP events.

Online poker players in Pennsylvania will not be able to participate either as WSOP PA has not yet launched leaving PokerStars PA as the only online poker operator in the state.

The creation of the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series may be an indicator that the annual World Series of Poker that plays out every summer in Las Vegas, may be cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic of the coronavirus.

Currently there is no word whether the WSOP will play out this summer or not but with global travel restrictions still in place for many, it is hard to see how it can go ahead.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

ElkY Becomes the Newest Addition to Team GGPoker

In addition to its partnership with the WSOP, GGPoker has also announced a new brand ambassador, well-known poker pro, Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier. ElkY joins the other big name ambassadors at GGPoker including Daniel Negreanu, all-time money winner on the Global Poker Index Bryn Kenney, and Brazillian poker star Felipe Ramos.

“I am excited to join GGPoker, the most ambitious poker site,” said ElkY. “With clear focus on software and making poker fun again, there has never been a better place to play online poker.”

ElkY rose to fame in the poker world following a successful esports career. He then joined PokerStars as a sponsored pro, but left the global online poker leader in 2018 and joined rival partypoker.

The list of accomplishments achieved by ElkY over the years are numerous and include:

$14.5 million in live tournament cashes

in live tournament cashes Winning the Triple Crown of poker with victories in WSOP , WPT and EPT events

of poker with victories in , and events Two WCOOP (World Championship Of Online Poker) bracelets

Exclusive GGMasters Satellite Tournament

As a way of celebrating the signing of ElkY, GGPoker is hosting a special freeroll for new players that will award free tickets to the GGMasters.

To qualify:

Download the GGPoker software here

Create your account

Use the Bonus Code ‘ELKY’ when creating your account

when creating your account Register for the exclusive GGMasters Satellite tournament running on Wednesday, April 22

The special freeroll will award $1725 in free GGMasters tickets.

Important Information About GGMasters

The Sunday tournament features a $150 buy-in

The start time is 17:00 UTC (1pm ET)

GGMasters guarantees $500,000 in prize money each week

in prize money each week The tournament plays as a freezeout – no rebuys or re-entries

– no rebuys or re-entries Daniel Negreanu helped design the structure

GGMasters is supported by a Player of the Year Leaderboard Race

The winner of the leaderboard race has a chance to become an ambassador of GGPoker, a contract that is worth up to $500,000.

Last Sunday over $3 million was guaranteed on GGPoker thanks to the GGSeries and GGMasters playing out over the same weekend.