PokerStars Gives All Pennsylvania Players a Chance to Win $5000 Every Day in Golden Button Challenge

PokerStars PA is running the Golden Button Challenge until February 28, where every player can win a random prize up to $5000 every day.

To participate in the PokerStars Pennsylvania promo, all you need to do is opt into the Golden Button Challenge from the Challenges window and start playing at cash game tables—you’ll be on your way to claiming your first prize.

Players should then play real money No Limit Hold’em cash games with a minimum of four players sitting at the table to be eligible. There may be personal stipulations on minimum cash game buy-in to qualify—check the details in the promotion window for all details.

Then, if you win a hand with an ace you receive a puzzle piece to match against your puzzle board found in the challenges window. Once you complete your puzzle board, you unlock your random prize.

In a fun twist, if you win a hand with an ace while on the button, a “Golden Ace” puzzle piece is dropped. which speeds up the pace of how quickly you can unlock pieces.

You need to be a verified player on PokerStars PA to take part in this challenge. If you haven’t yet signed up, you can still do so today and you should be able to take advantage of this promotion, as it runs until the end of the month. (For more details on the Welcome Bonuses on offer, check out our PokerStars PA new player FAQ).

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE and a $600 first-deposit bonus »

The Golden Button Challenge is personalized to each player. This means the daily target it differs per player. The prize payouts also changed based on player type, so it is not known how quickly puzzle pieces can be accumulated and what the payout structure looks like.

PokerStars PA Golden Button Challenge: Key Facts at a Glance

When and Where:

Running now until February 28 on PokerStars PA.

Prizes randomized.

Each has a top possible payout of $5,000.

Players can complete one puzzle board every day.

How To Play:

Opt in via the challenges window on the PokerStars PA client.

Play NLH cash games with a minimum of four players to collect puzzle pieces.

cash games with a minimum of four players to collect puzzle pieces. Puzzle pieces can be collected when winning a hand with an ace.

Remember:

The puzzle board must be complete to unlock cash prizes.

Win a hand with an ace on the button and your progress through the promotion speeds up.

Players can only collect one puzzle piece per hand.

PokerStars USA: Rockets To The Moon

PokerStars is cleaning up over in the US markets. In December we reported that PokerStars PA exceeded the entire neighboring online poker market in revenue of New Jersey. PokerStars, under the Mount Airy license, is the sole online poker platform in the Keystone State and blew the NJ competition out the water.

However, the brand-new online poker room of PokerStars Michigan has just taken the top spot in the US regulated market.

With average concurrent cash game traffic of over 400 in its first week, PokerStars.MI has overtaken PokerStars PA and WSOP/888 as the largest US network. It observed one of the highest traffic levels ever by any online poker room in the US regulated markets.

Golden Button Challenge is a popular bingo board-style card collection promotion that PokerStars has offered many times, under various different names, across markets globally. In fact, it is very likely that this will be the first cash game promotion at PokerStars MI: Players that sign up now will be well-positioned to max this promo if and when it drops.