PokerStars Enters Final Weekend of Bounty Builder Series in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Bounty Builder Series from PokerStars enters its final weekend over in the markets of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Although the action may be wrapping up, there is still plenty of juicy events running between now and Sunday. In total there is over $390K up for grabs in PA spread out across the remaining 15 events and $175K in NJ across their remaining schedule.

All events are played out as progressive knockouts, the wildly-popular MTT format where half the buy-in goes towards the prize pool and the rest towards the player’s bounty.

Main and Mini Main Events kick off in both markets on March 7.

PokerStars USA: The world’s largest online poker room is legal and regulated in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey! Great bonus $30 freeplay or Up to $600 deposit match bonus.

or deposit match bonus. The world’s most regulated online poker room.

online poker room. Great cash game traffic and some of the best weekly guaranteed MTTs.

Stars rewards program rewards play across poker, casino and sports. CHOOSE YOUR STATE: Michigan »Pennsylvania »New Jersey »

Over in PA the Main Event guarantees $150K and the Mini Main $40K. In NJ, due to its smaller market size, the Main guarantees $75K, with $10K for its Mini Main.

In total $2 million in combined prize money is guaranteed across the two series.

Leader boards are also running, awarding points every time a player knocks out an opponent. Each board has $16,000 in additional prize money up for grabs. A $4,000 cash prize awaits the winner of each.

Over in New Jersey players have the chance to win tickets into the Main Event via the $3 buy-in Bounty Builder Series special Spin & Go. This offer is only available in NJ—PokerStars PA doesn’t not offer Spin & Go’s to its player pool.

Check out the remaining events in the clients below.

PokerStars PA Lobby

PokerStars NJ Lobby

The Bounty Builder Series did partly coincide with the Winter Online Championships and Planet Hollywood Online Circuit series that ran on WSOP.com in Nevada and New Jersey, but it is now running without competition in both markets.

PokerStars Making Headlines Over in Michigan

Over on PokerStars MI, the Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP) is still in full force.

This is the first online poker tournament series to run in Michigan since the state regulated and its proving to be super popular with players. $400,000 in prize money was paid out over the first two days of the series.

🏆 Congrats to our newest #MICOOP champs 🎉

💰 Super Tuesday: 9NINENINE for $11.5k+

💰 Super Tues Mini: JBzDAD for $5… https://t.co/oUwnOjg5fe— PokerStarsUSA (@PokerStarsUSA) March 03, 2021

PokerStars doubled weekend guarantees in response to huge turnouts, yet most of these still easily covered.

It then upped guarantees over the course of last week, and this weekend it has increased the final slate of tournaments yet again, including the Main Event.

Currently across all PokerStars US markets, the operator is giving away over $3 million.

Currently Underway Tournament Series in PokerStars US Regulated Markets