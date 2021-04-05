WSOP Online Bracelet Events to Return in July Ahead of the Live Series

WSOP Gold bracelet online events are set to return this summer ahead of the 52nd Annual World Series of Poker planned to run this fall. Like last year, Players on WSOP New Jersey and WSOP Nevada will be able to compete for an official WSOP bracelet from their homes.

This was announced in a press release revealed on Thursday in which the organizers of the WSOP stated that the world’s richest tour and the $10,000 No Limit Hold’em World Championship, aka The Main Event, will make a return at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Dates have been finalized with the first WSOP 2021 in-person live event kicking off on September 30—a much later start time than previously anticipated. The series will span nearly two months, running through to November 23 with Day 1A of the Main Event expected to begin on November 4.

WSOP Europe will also return to King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic in November featuring 15 gold bracelet events.

WSOP .com USA: The world’s most recognizable poker brand is legal and regulated in Nevada and New Jersey! Massive Value 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 + freeroll tickets.

+ freeroll tickets. The only online poker network that spans across multiple states.

Compete for real WSOP bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home.

bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home. Frequent reload bonuses and lucrative monthly promotions. CHOOSE YOUR STATE: New Jersey »Nevada »

2021 WSOP Online Bracelet Series to Return on July 1

Ahead of the live series, WSOP has confirmed that the record-setting online bracelet events will once again make a comeback in July. As per the organizers, these will run “to fill the summer void” which is traditionally slotted to run the live series.

However, with the Covid pandemic still in grip, the summer festival has been moved to run in the fall slot for the first time.

As seen last year, there will be two separate series: A domestic WSOP online festival taking place on All-American Poker Network, comprising WSOP.com and 888 skins, and an international series. While it was not stated, this is presumably running on the GGPoker network once again.

The domestic WSOP online series will kick off on Thursday, July 1 and will conclude with a $1000 buy-in Championship event, with qualifiers starting from as low as $1. Further details including a full schedule will be announced on April 15. The international schedule announcement will follow after that.

Will WSOP PA Launch in Time For The Series?

It is not known whether Pennsylvania players will be able to participate in the domestic WSOP online bracelet series.

It is known that the operator is hoping to launch WSOP PA as soon as possible. Pokerfuse exclusively revealed last week leaked screenshots of WSOP running on 888’s new Poker 8 software, suggesting the project is moving forward.

The operator has told pokerfuse in the past that it was specifically targeting a launch ahead of the summer, which would suggest that it hopes to offer bracelet events on WSOP Pennsylvania too.

However, whether it will be able to combine the PA player pool with its existing network that spans New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware remains to be seen. Currently Pennsylvania regulators have not signed on to the MSIGA that allows for interstate pooling. If it cannot, it could still spread a few bracelet events exclusively to PA players.

However, organizers made no mention of this either way—only that it would run on the All American Poker Network.

WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Events Set Multiple Records

WSOP’s plans to run a full-fledged online bracelet series was very much expected as last year the WSOP 2020 Online festival saw unprecedented prize pools across both legs.

The US leg held on WSOP.com for New Jersey and Nevada players ended up awarding nearly $27 million across 31 bracelet events, making it by far the largest series ever held in the regulated US markets.

The $1000 NLH Online Championship event drew over 2000 entries becoming the first online event in the regulated US market to generate a prize pool of over $2 million.

The international segment on GGPoker was also unrivaled, in fact, setting new standards in the industry. 54 bracelets were hosted and these produced a colossal prize pool that reached almost $150 million.

The $5K WSOP Online Main Event went into the Guinness Records for the largest prize pool for a single online poker tournament. It attracted 5802 entries generating a prize pool of $27.5 million—more than the entire prize pool paid across the domestic series.

Across both festivals, nearly $175 million was awarded over 85 bracelet events with an average of an astonishing $2 million per tournament.

Of course, both the series were held during a period when online poker traffic had a huge spurt in face of the lockdowns across the globe. Still,

Expect the WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series to be on similar levels with a similar set of schedule.