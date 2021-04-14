WSOP 2021: Everything We Know So Far

While the 2020 COVID pandemic was a boon for the online poker industry, it was understandably horrible for live poker. A key indicator of some return to normalcy on that front came on April 1 when the World Series of Poker announced two live WSOP events planned for the end of 2021 and the return of the coveted Main Event.

The ambitious schedule starts in Las Vegas on September 30, and runs through November 23, a marked departure from the usual start in late May. That leads into WSOP Europe 2021, starting November 19 and running through December 8.

The big question on everyone’s mind is when the Main Event will start live for 2021. It will be a new schedule this year with the Main Event scheduled to begin November 4. WSOP cautions that the live events are still subject to applicable state and/or regulatory approvals before final plans are in place, but early indications for the return of poker’s most recognized live series are very good.

There is also every indication that a huge online presence is planned for WSOP again this year, with a domestic US schedule already planned. April 15 is a key date—*that’s tomorrow*—as WSOP has announced more information will be released on the 2021 plans then. But until then, this is everything we know so far. We will of course keep you up to date as soon as more information is known.

Key Facts At a Glance

World Series of Poker at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino : September 30 – November 23

: September 30 – November 23 WSOP Online 2021 : Starts July 1 for US market, with international info released shortly

: Starts July 1 for US market, with international info released shortly WSOP Europe 2021: Runs from November 19 to December 8 at King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic

The Big Show in Vegas

The World Series of Poker plans to come back in a big way to live poker in 2021 with almost eight weeks of live action planned at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The series gets underway on September 30, and is expected to end November 23.

Opening weekend events are expected to include a charity event for frontline workers, a $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. tournament, and “The Reunion“, a $5 million GTD No-Limit Hold’em event.

The Main Event is the game on everyone’s mind, and WSOP has announced that it will run four day 1s starting on November 4. That indicates a full Main Event, similar to pre-pandemic years.

And while this is purely coincidental, with the Main Event scheduled to play the final day on November 17, 2021, it will mark the return of the “November 9” for the first time since 2016, albeit without a months-long break beforehand.

WSOP 2021 Preliminary Main Event Schedule

Flight Day Date Day 1A Thursday November 4 Day 1B Friday November 5 Day 1C Saturday November 6 Day 1D Sunday November 7 Day 2A (for flights 1A and 1B) Monday November 8 Day 2B (for flights 1C and 1D) Tuesday November 9 Day 3 Wednesday November 10 ... ... ... Final Table Wednesday November 17

WSOP Online 2021

In 2020, as a result of the pandemic, the whole series was moved online, a move that was immensely popular: Both domestically in the USA, and internationally, the WSOP Online 2020 was a huge success.

In partnership with WSOP.com and 888 in the US, and GGPoker in the international sphere, the online series in 2020 gave away well over $150 million in prizes. The international Online Main Event in 2020 set a world record for the largest online tournament ever with $27.5 million in prizes.

There are already plans in place for the online version in 2021, at least for the US market. Domestic US action for the WSOP online kicks off on July 1 this year and will culminate with a $1,000 championship event, with qualifiers available for as little as $1.

No international information has yet been posted for 2021, but details on how global players can win bracelets online this year should be out soon. More information, including a full schedule for the WSOP Online is expected to be released April 15.

Live Bracelets in Europe

If nearly eight weeks of poker, including a full-size Main Event, at the Rio in Las Vegas isn’t enough of a return to normalcy, the international side of the series is also slated to return. King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic has been tapped to host the WSOP Europe 2021 starting November 19.

“We hope and anticipate travel restrictions will ease by the fall,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director. “It’s important to us that we have an excellent tournament schedule available to our European players.”

The current plan is to have a European Series that gives away 15 bracelets, including a €50,000 High Roller, and a €10,000 WSOP Europe Main Event.

Proceed with Caution

Given the past 13 months, it’s important to recognize all plans could be subject to change. WSOP cautions that all live events are subject to applicable state and/or regulatory approvals, including all relevant health and public safety guidelines and restrictions.

There is every reason to believe that conditions in many parts of the world will be improved by the end of 2021, and WSOP is putting a bet on it. The proposed live schedule is ambitious, and if it goes forward as planned, would signal the return of live poker in force. Stay tuned on April 15 for more information on the upcoming plans, and let’s hope the WSOP wins their bet against COVID.