Parent company of PokerStars, The Stars Group, announced it has signed a deal with Pennsylvania casino, Mount Airy Casino Resort, to offer a full complement of online gaming products to players within the state.

People in Pennsylvania can expect to see the PokerStars branded online poker room and casino games along with sports betting under the BetStars brand.

“We’re excited to take this next step as The Stars Group looks to broaden its presence in the United States,” said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group. “In partnership with Mount Airy Casino Resort, we believe we’re well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the Commonwealth by bringing our world leading offerings to Pennsylvania players.”

PokerStars is expected to facilitate players’ financial transactions via a common wallet accessible across its suite of gaming verticals. Deposits will be able to be made online or via mobile, and there will be various withdrawal options, like what has been seen in the New Jersey market with PokerStars’ partnership with Resorts that started back in 2016.

The Stars Group announcement of its partnership with Mount Airy comes just after the company extended its partnership with New Jersey’s Resorts Casino Hotel to offer for the first time in the US mobile and online sports betting under the BetStars brand.

Mount Airy Online Gaming Offerings

Mount Airy Casino, based in Mount Pocono, is the first casino resort in Pennsylvania to earn the prestigious AAA 4-Diamond rating.

In 2015, Mount Airy penned a deal with 888 ahead of online gaming legislation being passed in the state. 888 currently provides play money casino game titles, and Mount Airy promotes real money 888casino games in neighboring New Jersey.

The latest deal with PokerStars presents some interesting questions about how online poker will be made available by Mount Airy. It is possible that the casino will sponsor competing online poker platforms, but so far no definitive information about the future of a real money 888-powered online poker room offered by Mount Airy has been released.

“As one of Pennsylvania’s leaders in entertainment, offering internet sports wagering and gaming and partnering with The Stars Group is the obvious next step for us to continue diversifying our casino offerings,” said Vincent Jordan, Vice President of Marketing & Gaming Operations, Mount Airy Casino Resort. “Introducing internet gaming through The Stars Group will provide compelling opportunities for our customers, particularly our younger customers, who are ready to experience the next gaming challenge.”

More on the State of Online Gaming in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is the fourth state to regulate online poker and the third to allow online casino games such as slots, blackjack and roulette. Rival casino, Parx Casino has already signed a contract to offer sports betting online and in house to those in Pennsylvania.

In May 2018, the state of Pennsylvania welcomed the regulation and tax of Fantasy Sports betting thanks to approval from the the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

“This roll-out also marks the beginning for Pennsylvania to create new revenue through the taxation of entry fees from players registered in Pennsylvania to participate in fantasy sports contests,” PGCB Executive Director Kevin O’Toole said at the time.

It is certainly likely that Pennsylvania will join the other US states in sharing online poker liquidity. Nevada and Delaware were the two original states to combine player pools with New Jersey agreeing to join them last year.

The three-way US shared liquidity pool went live earlier this year causing a change at the top of the rankings of online poker rooms in New Jersey and a boost in revenue for online poker operators in Delaware.

The wheels are certainly in motion for Pennsylvania online gaming to come online by the end of the year as significant progress has been made since the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) started allowing applications for online gaming licenses back in April.

For more on Pennsylvania Casinos and what to expect from the state, you can read more here.