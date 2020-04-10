One of PokerStars’ most awaited series in New Jersey, the New Jersey Spring Championship of Online Poker (NJSCOOP) is coming a bit early this year, and it will be the biggest online poker tournament series in two years.

Taking place from April 11 and spanning 17 days, the fifth installment of NJSCOOP is slated to offer $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money—up $200,000 from last year’s schedule.

There are 48 events scheduled, each coming with a “High” and “Low” tier buy-in, totaling for 96 individual poker tournaments, making it the largest NJSCOOP (in number of tournaments) in the five-year history of PokerStars NJ.

The series culminates with two Main Events with combined guarantees of $130,000.

Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

NJSCOOP 2020 Special Offers

In addition to the $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money, PokerStars NJ will also be running side promotions throughout the series.

NJSCOOP 2020 Main Event Depositor Freeroll

Players who make a minimum of $30 deposit using the bonus code 'NJSCOOP’ will receive a ticket to the Main Event Depositor Freeroll taking place on April 26. The top 30 players of the Depositor Freeroll will be awarded seats to the $300 buy-in Main Event that guarantees $100,000.

However, players must deposit using code 'NJSCOOP’ before 13:59 ET on April 26. Players also must manually register for the Main Event Depositor Freeroll.

Daily Second Chance All-in Shootout Freerolls

Players who get knocked out of an NJSCOOP event without reaching the money will automatically qualify for NJSCOOP Second Chance freerolls. These second chance freerolls run daily from April 12 to 26 and will award tickets to NJSCOOP events.

In addition to the Main Event Depositor Freeroll and Daily Second Chance Freerolls, PokerStars NJ is also running a special $3 buy-in NJSCOOP Spin & Go edition giving away cash prizes and tickets to NJSCOOP events.

Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

What to Look Forward to During the Opening Weekend of NJSCOOP 2020?

Over its opening weekend, $181,000 in guaranteed prize money will be spread across 14 tournaments scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday. Four of these tournaments will play out on Saturday and the remaining ten will play out on Sunday.

There is a good mix of formats spread over the first two days. Alongside the regular tournaments, players will have the choice of the popular progressive knockout tournaments (PKO), 8-handed Deepstacks, a slow structured Sunday Special tournament, as well as turbos and hyper-turbos. There are also a couple of Pot Limit Omaha events scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Buy-ins to these events range from $5 to $30.

Here we round up some of the standout events scheduled for opening weekend:

The opening event: $100 buy-in NJSCOOP Warm-Up sets the tone with a $20,000 guaranteed prize pool — one of the biggest guaranteed events of the series. It also has a companion Low Event for a buy-in of $10, guaranteeing $5000. Both tournaments run on April 11 at 19:00 ET .

sets the tone with a — one of the biggest guaranteed events of the series. It also has a companion Low Event for a buy-in of $10, guaranteeing $5000. Both tournaments run on April 11 . Players looking for fast-structured tournaments should not miss Event #2 — $50 buy-in 9-max turbo tournament boasting a $10,000 guarantee . It takes place at 21:00 ET on the opening day.

. It takes place at on the opening day. Sunday kicks off with the 8-max Deepstack tournaments at 14:00 ET . The high tier guarantees $25,000 and the low tier $7500.

. The high tier guarantees and the low tier $7500. Players who prefer bounty tournaments should surely not miss Event #4. The high tier tournament with a buy-in of $150 guarantees $25,000 and the $15 buy-in low tier promises $5000 will be awarded. They run at 15:30 ET .

and the $15 buy-in low tier promises $5000 will be awarded. They run at . The biggest tournament on Sunday is the $300 buy-in Sunday Special SE boasting $45,000 in guaranteed prize money . There is also a mini version of it with a guarantee of $12,000 for a buy-in of $30. Both events take place at 17:00 ET .

boasting . There is also a mini version of it with a guarantee of $12,000 for a buy-in of $30. Both events take place at . If players are looking for some Omaha action, Sunday features two PLO Events at 19:00 ET with buy-ins of $100 and $10, guaranteeing $8000 and $2000 respectively.

NJSCOOP 2020 Weekend Schedule

Date Time Name Game Buy-in Guarantee Apr 11 19:00 NLHE [Nightly Stars – NJSCOOP Warm-Up] NLHE $100 $20,000 Apr 11 19:00 NLHE [ NJSCOOP Warm-Up] NLHE $10 $5,000 Apr 11 21:00 NLHE [Turbo] NLHE $50 $10,000 Apr 11 21:00 NLHE [Turbo] NLHE $5 $3,500 Apr 12 14:00 NLHE [Deepstack, 8-Max] NLHE $200 $25,000 Apr 12 14:00 NLHE [Deepstack, 8-Max] NLHE $20 $7,500 Apr 12 15:30 NLHE [Progressive KO] NLHE $150 $25,000 Apr 12 15:30 NLHE [Progressive KO] NLHE $15 $5,000 Apr 12 17:00 NLHE [Sunday Special SE] NLHE $300 $45,000 Apr 12 17:00 NLHE [Mini Sunday Special] NLHE $30 $12,000 Apr 12 19:00 PL Omaha [6-Max] PLO $100 $8,000 Apr 12 19:00 PL Omaha [6-Max] PLO $10 $2,000 Apr 12 22:00 NLHE [Sunday Supersonic SE, Hyper-Turbo] NLHE $150 $10,000 Apr 12 22:00 NLHE [Mini Supersonic, Hyper-Turbo] NLHE $15 $3,000

PASCOOP off to a Strong Start

In Pennsylvania, online poker tournament series are proving quite popular. The first-ever PASCOOP series is in full swing with the first events having kicked off last Saturday.

Check out the special promotions on offer for PASCOOP along with the highlighted tournaments in our special PASCOOP weekend preview.

Running until April 20, PASCOOP guarantees $2 million in prize money—a record for PokerStars in the US regulated market.

One-third of the events have concluded and already over $1 million has been paid out. Almost all of the tournaments have exceeded their guarantees, with only a couple tournaments falling short.

The opening event: $100 buy-in PASCOOP Warm-Up edition is the star performer of the series so far. The tournament attracted 1117 total entries to smash its $50,000 original guarantee by two times. The $100 buy-in Sunday Special SE also had a strong turnout, generating a nearly $100,000 prize pool.

The series concludes with two Main Events with combined guarantees of $250,000.