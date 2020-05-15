There is over $27 million in guaranteed prize pools this Sunday on GGPoker as part of the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series.

Having kicked off in early May, the series guarantees an astonishing $100 million.* In total 18 WSOP Circuit Rings will be awarded with 8 of those special Ring Events promising seven-figure guarantees.

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series – our WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is a game-changer in the world of poker!” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker upon the announcement of the series. PokerStars has since bumped the number of events and the overall guarantee for SCOOP 2020 to $135 million.

This weekend is due to be the biggest yet for the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, with flights running for 7 of the WSOPC Ring Events.

WSOP Super Circuit Online Series Ring Events This Weekend

Event Buy-in Guarantee WSOPC Ring Event #7: Monster Stack $200 $500,000 WSOPC Ring Event #8: HR Championship $25,000 $10,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #10: PLO HR Championship $10,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #13: COLOSSUS $400 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $1,000 $5,000,000

WSOPC Ring Event Leaderboard Promotion

There is also a leaderboard race underway as part of the Series which sees players climb the rankings and earn points for every WSOPC Online Series Ring Event they play.

The player that wins the Leaderboard will be rewarded with a seat to the $1,000,000 Freeroll World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship — an official WSOP Bracelet Event.

Will The GGMasters Run This Weekend?

Absolutely it will! Along with the massive guarantees of the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series the GG Masters will take place as usual. The GGMasters has a buy-in of $150 and starts Sunday at 5pm UTC. $500,000 is guaranteed.

Last weekend saw a massive turnout for the GGMasters. The $150 buy-in freezeout tournament attracted the most players since making its debut in January of this year.

This past Sunday, the tournament attracted 3938 players pushing the prize pool to a record $553,444.

Schedule of Flights For WSOPC Online Ring Events This Weekend (May 16-17)

Tournament Name Date Time( UTC ) Buy-in GTD WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-16 0:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-16 11:00 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-16 14:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-16 18:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-16 21:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-16 0:00 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-16 16:30 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-16 20:30 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-16 16:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-16 20:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-16 23:30 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-17 0:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-17 10:15 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-17 12:15 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-17 14:15 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-17 16:15 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Hyper] May-17 17:15 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Final Day] May-17 19:00 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #7: Monster Stack $500K GTD May-17 13:00 $200 $500,000 WSOPC Ring Event #13: COLOSSUS $2M GTD [Day1] May-17 20:30 $400 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #13: COLOSSUS $2M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-17 23:30 $400 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-17 0:00 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-17 21:00 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-17 20:30 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-17 23:30 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #10: PLO HR Championship $1M GTD May-17 20:00 $10,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #8: HR Championship $10M GTD May-17 18:00 $25,000 $10,000,000

Key Info About The WSOP Super Circuit Online Series