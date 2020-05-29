The record-setting $100 million guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Series on the GGPoker network will come to an end this Sunday after having run for nearly one month.

Still, more than $13 million is guaranteed this weekend, including the crown jewel of the series, the WSOPC Ring Event #17 [Main Event] boasting a whopping $5 million guarantee.

This event comes for a buy-in of $1000, featuring multiple Day 1s running around the clock. The final day of this event will be played on Sunday, May 31.

Step qualifiers to the $1000 NLHE Main Event are available for as low as $10 and direct satellites are running with a $100 buy-in.

Running daily since May 10, the $5 million guarantee was breached earlier this week. Across all Day 1s that have run so far, already close to 6000 entries have registered, pushing its prize pool to more than $5.6 million.

With another half a dozen Day 1s remaining, the total prize pool is expected to exceed $6 million. The first-place prize for this tournament is expected to be close to seven-figure prize money.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Along with WSOPC Ring Event #17, there are another three WSOP Official Ring Events left on the schedule. This includes the $1 million guaranteed WSOPC Ring Event #16 and a Pot Limit Omaha Main Event, the guarantee of which has already been breached.

Other WSOPC Ring Events include a $500,000 guaranteed Monster Stack for a buy-in of $200 taking place at 13:00 UTC. Another $500,000 guaranteed The Closer will be running at 22:00 UTC, a Turbo event with a buy-in of $500.

GGPoker/ WSOP Super Circuit Series Ring Events Schedule (May 30 – May 31)

Event Date Time ( UTC ) Buy-in GTD WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-30 14:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-30 14:30 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-30 18:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-30 18:30 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-30 21:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-30 21:30 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Hyper] May-31 0:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-31 0:30 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-31 12:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-31 12:15 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #15: Monster Stack $500K GTD May-31 13:00 $200 $500,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-31 14:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-31 14:15 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-31 16:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-31 16:15 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO MAIN EVENT $1M GTD [Final Day] May-31 19:00 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Final Day] May-31 19:00 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #18: The Closer $500,000 GTD [Turbo] May-31 22:00 $500 $500,000

On top of the prize money, the winner of each of the WSOP Circuit Ring Events is being awarded a special gold ring. Furthermore, two tickets are up for grabs to the $1 million World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship freeroll, an official WSOP gold bracelet event that will be held online on WSOP.com on September 13.

Apart from the highly prestigious WSOPC Ring Events, there are dozens of other events also running as part of the $100 million series with buy-ins starting as low as $33.

Notable events include a $88 Daily Special on May 30 running at 16:30 UTC, guaranteeing $100,000. There is also a $210 Bounty event an hour later, promising a guarantee of $150,000. For players with high bankrolls, GGPoker will run a $10,000 buy-in High Roller boasting a $750,000 guarantee.

The $150 buy-in GGMasters, the operator’s marquee tournament, will run at the usual time of 17:00 UTC with its ambitious guarantee of $500,000.

WSOP Super Circuit Series Already Awarded Over $100 Million Prize Money

While there are still a couple of days left, entrance numbers registered so far reveal mind-boggling numbers.

GGPoker can already claim the WSOP Super Circuit Series as a remarkable success with a majority of the tournaments easily surpassing their guarantees.

Based on our rough estimate, the magical-nine figure $100 million in prize money has already been breached. In fact, over $115 million prize money has already been generated across more than 450 tournaments. This already includes the two Main Events, the final day of which will be played out this Sunday.

The record-breaking WSOPC Ring Event #8: HR Championship that ran on May 17 produced the biggest prize pool in GGPoker’s history. The tournament with a buy-in of $25,000 attracted an impressive 505 runners, smashing its $10 million prize pool by another $2 million for a final prize pool of $12.3 million.

The WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event has attracted the biggest turnout so far. Across all Day 1s, it drew 29,357 total entries to amass prize pool of $2.7 million.

All in all, these WSOPC Ring Events have produced over $40 million in prize money. With four Ring Events still to be played, expect this figure to go up.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

GGPoker WSOP Super Circuit Series Quick-hitting Figures:

Total Gtd : $100 Million

: $100 Million Prize Pool Generated So Far : $115+ Million

: $115+ Million WSOPC Ring Events Total Prize Pool So Far : $40+ Million

: $40+ Million No. Of Tournaments With At least $1 million Prize Pools : 13

: 13 Biggest Prize Pool : $12.3 Million ( WSOPC Ring Event #8: HR Championship)

: $12.3 Million ( Ring Event #8: HR Championship) Biggest Turnout: 29,357 – $2.7M Prize Pool ( WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event (Phase Event)

GGPoker WSOP Ring Events Stats