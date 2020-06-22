The Summer Series from PokerStars PA is underway.

The series kicked off on June 18 and runs every day until it concludes on June 28. The series guarantees $750,000 spread across 38 different events.

Buy-ins to the Summer Series start at $20 and go up to $500 for the High Roller event—with PokerStars PA having created a whole host of different events so that there is something for everyone.

The series will conclude with a $150,000 guaranteed Main Event. The buy-in has been slashed to $200 instead of the usual $300 and is accompanied by a $50 buy-in Mini Main Event guaranteeing $25,000.

PokerStars PA is also running a special promotion to accompany the series. Summer Series Daily Second Chance Freerolls will provide $16,000 in prizes.

The Series follows the impressive revenue figures for the Pennsylvania online poker market in May generating $4.6 million in rake and tournament fees.

Below we catch up with PokerStars PA Ambassador and two-time US Women’s Chess Champion Jen Shahade, as we talk events to look out for during the Summer Series, whether she will be streaming on Twitch and if Spin & Gos are coming to Pennsylvania any time soon.

Playing a little chess, poker, and @lindadiazmusic on my stream tonight. Come say hi! #SummerSeries https://t.co/Iauvbyqm0Z— Jennifer Shahade (@JenShahade) June 19, 2020

Which events are you looking forward to playing during the Summer Series?

I am looking forward too many of the events, including the Six Max events and the Main Event on June 28th, with a $150K guarantee. Some of my main nights for streaming and playing poker include Friday and Sunday, so look out for me on those days especially.

Will you be streaming on Twitch?

Yes! I definitely plan to stream many of these events on my Twitch: twitch.tv/jenshahade, where I often play poker and simultaneously play my viewers in chess. Come stop by!

You can check out Jen’s latest Twitch stream below.

What can players expect from the Summer Series?

What should they get excited about? Personally, I think this event is exciting because normally I’d be readying to play live poker during the summer. Having some special tournaments this week makes me feel nostalgic but also excited to get some practice and serious play in, during a time of the year I associate so strongly with poker.

Are you hoping Spin and Gos and Zoom cash games will come to PA? Can you reveal any details if they might be coming to the PokerStars PA site any time soon?

The prospect of Spin & Gos coming to PA really excites me, as I have a very specific, peculiar reason. I have a project/podcast called thepokergrid.com, where I am clicking off all the hands on the poker GRID with interviews for all 169 hands (39 done, 130 to go).

I’m also working on doing a similar project for a marathon twitch stream: I intend to click off all 169 hands in a single session. (based on some back of the envelope calcs, this will take me about 12 hours.) Spin & Gos would be a really good format for this, because you get heads-up so often and because they’re fun.

I’m not sure what the future holds for Spin & Go Zoom games in PA, but PokerStars is continuously working on ways to be innovative and provide players with as much variation and excitement as possible.

Good luck to everyone playing in the Summer Series!

You can go here to listen to all the Poker Grid episodes or catch up with the latest episode featuring Liv Boeree below.

Top Line Summer Series PA Info