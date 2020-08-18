The WSOP 2020 Online series on GGPoker has successfully completed a month of play and now the series moves onto the second half.

Another seven bracelet events run this week including the BIG 50, the lowest buy-in gold bracelet event to ever be offered in WSOP history. Its Day 1 flights run multiple times a day throughout the week with the final day to be played this Sunday.

The online-exclusive WSOP series continues to produce stellar performances as last week nearly $20 million in prize money was awarded across seven bracelet events.

Some of the highlights from last week’s schedule include:

Event #58 – The $5000 buy-in NLH 6-Handed Championship event produced one of the largest prize pools of the series . The single-day event attracted 672 entries to amass a prize pool of $3,192,000 .

– The $5000 buy-in 6-Handed Championship event . The single-day event . Event #59 – The $2500 buy-in Double Stack NLH saw over 1000 entrants and a prize pool of $2.5 million.

– The saw over 1000 entrants and a prize pool of $2.5 million. Event #60 – The Bounty NLH 6-Handed event with a modestly-priced $525 buy-in attracted 3170 runners that created a prize pool worth over $1.5 million.

What is quite impressive is that all these events were held on a weekday and had no guarantees attached to them, thus showing the allure of a gold bracelet and the cachet of the WSOP brand.

Over the weekend, Event #61 Monster Stack NLH – another low-priced event – with a buy-in of $300 drew 3491 entrants to create a prize pool of nearly $1 million. In addition, a PLO event amassed a $1.4 million prize pool while a Turbo Bounty event on Sunday created a prize pool worth over $1.7 million.

But the Mini Main Event was the star performer of the last week’s schedule. Boasting a massive $5 million guarantee, the event drew a staggering 15,205 entrants across its 15 flights to create over $7.2 million in prize money, the second-largest of the series so far.

Across the series so far, over $71 million in prize money has been generated with an average of $2.1 million per event. Over 120,000 entrants have been registered since the international portion of the massive festival kicked off in mid-July.

33 of the 54 bracelets have already been awarded and the best is yet to come.

Record-Setting $25 Million Guaranteed WSOP Main Event Kicks Off

There are 21 WSOP bracelet events still remaining on the schedule, with some of them carrying record-breaking guarantees. They include a $5 million tournament, the $10 million Championship super high-roller, the $50 buy-in Big 50, and the biggest affair of all, the record-setting Main Event, with an unprecedented $25 million guarantee.

The Main Event will need to attract 5000 entrants to put up the $5000 entry fee to cover its ultra-ambitious guarantee.

There are 22 flights scheduled for the Main and two have already completed: Day 1A attracted 464 entries and Day 1B pulled in 114 entries, meaning that over 10% of the guarantee has already been covered.

Each of the Day 1 flights are structured as freezeouts and players are allowed to play a maximum of three Day 1s, but only their largest stack is taken through to the final.

Day 1 flights for the Main Event continue to run until August 30.

BIG 50 Could Go Into Record Books as the Event with Biggest Turnout in the History of WSOP

Event #71 Big 50, carrying a buy-in of just $50 ($46+$4), is the cheapest bracelet event to ever run. It features a guarantee of $1 million, making it one of the series’ most ambitious tournaments.

GGPoker has scheduled no less than 15 Day 1 flights for the Big 50. With a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million, the tournament will need to attract close to 22,000 entrants to meet its guarantee.

But considering how the series has gone so far, there are expectations that the tournament could attract over 40,000 entries. This will be enough to break the record for the biggest turnout in a WSOP bracelet event in history set earlier during the series. The $100 buy-in Opener event pulled in 29,306 total entries to sail past its $2 million guarantee comfortably, generating a prize pool of almost $2.7 million.

GG WSOP 2020: Week 5 Events