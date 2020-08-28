The GGPoker WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Series has entered the home stretch, with only ten days of play remaining and around 11 events left.

The audacious Main Event with a mammoth guarantee of $25 million is one of the bracelet events that still remains on the schedule. Its Day 1 flights are already well underway, but it appears that the tournament could come close to missing its guarantee.

With a buy-in of $5000 ($4750+$250) and a $25 million guarantee in place, the math is easy: the tournament will need to attract 5264 runners to cover the massive guarantee.

There are a total of 23 Day 1 flights scheduled (originally 22 were scheduled) for the Main Event. Unlike, the other Phased bracelet events, each of the Day 1 flights in the Main Event are structured as a freezeout, and the operator has committed to only allowing players to enter up to a maximum to three Day 1s total.

At the time of writing, 18 Day 1 flights have concluded (78% of the way through), attracting over 3000 entries and a prize pool of $14.2 million, covering more than half of the advertised guarantee.

With five flights still on offer, the tournament now requires a minimum of 2260 entries (nearly $11 million) across its remaining Day 1 flights – an average of 452 entries per flight – to avoid an overlay.

While it looks difficult based on the average turnout received for the first 18 flights (which has been around 167) and the three-entry per player cap, it is still not impossible.

Traditionally, later flights tend to draw more participation, and with three flights taking place over the weekend, the tournament is looking good to surpass its record-setting guarantee.

Either way, it will be a remarkable achievement. Offering a $25 million guarantee in a single tournament is not an easy feat by any means. If run successfully, it will overtake the ultra-ambitious MILLIONS Online from partypoker which has been held twice in two years. That $20 million guaranteed tournament achieved a prize pool of nearly $22 million in 2018.

Largest Online Poker Tournaments in History

Tournament Operator When Guarantee Prize Pool Buy-in Entrants MILLIONS Online partypoker December 2018 $20,000,000 $21,835,000 $5,300 4367 MILLIONS Online partypoker December 2019 $20,000,000 $21,090,000 $10,300 2109 Sunday Million 14th Anniversary PokerStars March 2020 $12,500,000 $18,603,200 $215 93016 Sunday Million 10th Birthday PokerStars December 2011 $10,000,000 $12,432,200 $215 62116 Sunday Million 13th Anniversary PokerStars April 2019 $10,000,000 $12,268,400 $215 61342

Schedule for the remaining Day 1 Flights of the GGPoker WSOP Main Event:

Flight S on August 28 at 12:00 GMT

Flight T on August 28 at 18:00 GMT

Flight U on August 29 at 12:00 GMT

Flight V on August 29 at 18:00 GMT

Flight W on August 30 at 12:00 GMT

Day 2 takes place on August 30 at 18:30 GMT

Direct Satellites to the Main Event Available for as Low as $21.60

The operator is running plenty of satellites, every ten to fifteen minutes guaranteeing hundreds of seats to the WSOP Main Event to ensure that there are enough opportunities for the players to qualify.

These satellites are not too expensive as they are available for buy-ins ranging between $21.60 to $500. Qualifiers to the satellites are available for as low as $1.

The ultra-popular Silk Road micro-stakes satellites are still running, guaranteeing seven seats worth $35,000 across the three satellites.

GG WSOP Series Has Generated Nearly $100 Million in Prize Money So Far

Having kicked-off in mid-July, the series has been a massive success. 43 bracelet events have ended producing a staggering $93 million in prize money. There are still 11 events remaining with the final bracelet event taking place on Sunday, September 6.

There were a few hiccups during the series as a huge influx of players caused GGPoker’s servers to crash on two occasions. To make things right, the operator gave away quite a generous amount of nearly $1.5 million in compensation.

Apart from the Main Event, three more bracelet events are scheduled to run over the weekend. Two of them come for a buy-in of $300 and $400 while one Turbo NLH 6-handed event on Sunday costs $1000 to enter.