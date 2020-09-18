GGPoker’s newest tournament series brand, the Good Game Series of Poker (GGSOP) designed as a miniature version of the recently-concluded WSOP series, has almost reached its halfway point.

Having kicked off last Saturday, the series spans for 15 days through to Sunday, September 27 with total guarantees of $6.5 million.

The series is being marketed towards low-stakes players with limited bankrolls who could not take part in the historic and record-shattering WSOP series.

Indeed, the GGSOP series replicates the 54 events that were played in the WSOP online series but with more affordable buy-ins ranging from $2.50 through to $50, though a few events do cost more.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

The schedule includes a miniature version of some WSOP classic events including COLOSSUS, PLOSSUS (both have concluded), a $2.50 buy-in Micro Players Championship, Big 5 with a $100,000 guarantee in what GGPoker is billing as the biggest $5 tournament of the year, the Closer and of course a Main Event to cap off the series.

The Main Event has just a $50 buy-in while promising $250,000 in guaranteed prize money. It will be played as a single day event but with unlimited re-entries allowed during the late registration period.

GGPoker’s weekly marquee tournaments, the GGMasters and the low-stakes version of MILLION$ tournaments, are also part of the series.

There is an additional $100,000 in prize money that will be distributed to the top 100 players across the entire series via a leaderboard competition. The winner of the leaderboard will walk away with $10,000 in prize money that will be transferred directly to his or her GGPoker account.

Seven Exciting Events Lined Up for this Weekend’s GGSOP Schedule

So far, $1.76 million of the $6.5 million in guaranteed prize money has been paid out over 21 events. Over this weekend, almost $1 million will be up for grabs across seven events running between Saturday and Sunday.

While the prize money may not reach the same threshold seen during the recent weeks on GGPoker, rest assured that the tournaments offer some great value given that most tournaments have a paltry buy-in ranging from $5 to $25.

Some of the events lined up for this weekend’s schedule include the newly-launched $25 buy-in GGMasters with a healthy guarantee of $100,000 taking place on Saturday. There is a $5 buy-in Mini Main Event also scheduled on the same day with an impressive $20,000 guarantee.

But the big highlight is a $15 MILLIONAIRE MAKER Jr with a $150,000 guarantee and at least $25,000 reserved for the first-place prize. The tournament is structured as a multiple day event, with the final day to take place tomorrow.

On Sunday, three events take place including GGSOP #29, a NLH Asia Championship with its buy-in and guaranteed prize pool denominated in Hong Kong Dollars. It roughly costs $50 in USD and guarantees close to $50,000.

The flagship $150 buy-in GGMasters will return with half-million in guarantees followed by another Championship event, a NLH Deepstack boasting $150,000 in guarantees for a buy-in of $50.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

GGSOP Weekend Schedule (Sep 19 – 20)

Date Event # Tournament Buy-in GTD Time ( GMT ) Sep 19 GGSOP #25 Deepstack NLH Asia $5 $10,000 12:00 Sep 19 GGSOP #26 GGMasters [ GGSOP Edition] $25 $100,000 17:00 Sep 19 GGSOP #27 $5 Mini Main Event $5 $20,000 18:00 Sep 19 GGSOP #28 MILLIONAIRE MAKER Jr [Final Day] $15 $150,000 18:30 Sep 20 GGSOP #29 NLH Asia Championsip HK$388 HK$400,000 12:00 Sep 20 GGSOP #30 GGMasters [ GGSOP Edition] $150 $500,000 17:00 Sep 20 GGSOP #31 NLH Deepstack Championship $50 $150,000 18:00

On top of the GGSOP events, some of the regular weekly tournaments such as the Multi MILLION$ with combined guarantees of over $6 million are also on the cards with huge guarantees.

The High Roller edition of the GGMasters will make its debut this Sunday with a $1 million guarantee. It will cost $1000 to enter.