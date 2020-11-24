Satellites and qualifiers to this year’s WSOP $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship (a.k.a The Main Event) have kicked off on GGPoker.

Over $5 million worth of WSOP Main Event seats are guaranteed to be awarded by December 6 with qualifiers starting as low as 50 cents.

As announced earlier this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Series of Poker will play out as a hybrid online-live event with play beginning at WSOP.com for players located in Nevada and New Jersey and on GGPoker for international players.

The online tournament in each leg will pay out prize money independently, but both will play down to the final table and then move to live venues. For the US players, the final table will be moved to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, and live play is slated to take place at King’s Resort, Rozvado for international players.

From there, the winners of each leg will meet in person at the Rio in Las Vegas and play heads up for the WSOP 2020 Main Event bracelet and an additional $1 million in winner-take-all prize money.

As is the tradition, the WSOP 2020 Main Event will be a freezeout event, meaning every player will be allowed one entry. So if a player gets knocked out in Day 1A, he or she will not be able to take part in Day 1B or Day 1C.

Every player will receive a 60,000 starting stack (300 big blinds), with blind levels going up every 30 minutes. Late registration will remain available for the first 11 levels (330 minutes) and each day will pause after 16 levels of play (480 minutes of play).

GGPoker $10K WSOP World Championship Main Event Schedule at GGPoker:

Day 1A – Sunday, November 29

Day 1B – Saturday, December 5

Day 1C – Sunday, December 6

Day 2 – Monday, December 7

Final Table – Tuesday, December 15, Live at Kings Casino, Czech Republic

Heads Up Championship – Wednesday, December 30, Live at Rio, Las Vegas

Over $5 Million Being Given Away in Guaranteed Seats

To help players qualify for the $10k buy-in Main Event, GGPoker is giving away more than $5 million in guaranteed seats, equivalent to over 500 seats.

Qualifiers to the WSOP Main Event start as low as 50 cents and the direct buy-in satellites start at $54 and go up to $1050.

These satellites and qualifiers are running around the clock.

$0.50 – 2 seats guaranteed to $5; $5 – 3 seats guaranteed to $54; $54 – 1 to 2 seats guaranteed to $10K WSOP Main Event

Main Event $10 – 2 seats guaranteed to $100; $100 – 2 seats guaranteed to $1050; $1050 – 3 to 25 seats guaranteed to $10K WSOP Main Event

Main Event $20 – 2 to 3 seats guaranteed to $200; $200 – 1 to 3 seats guarnateed to $10K WSOP Main Event

Main Event $50 – 2 seats guaranteed to $525; $525 – 2 to 10 seats to $10K WSOP Main Event

WSOP 2020 Main Event on GGPoker Could End Up Creating Another Record

If history is of any indication, the 2020 WSOP Main Event is expected to attract thousands of players and award millions in prize money.*

The $5k buy-in WSOP Online Main Event held during the summer at GGPoker witnessed enormous participation, setting a world record for the largest single poker tournament.

Across all the day 1 flights, the tournament attracted 5802 entries to generate a prize pool of $27,559,500. For its efforts, GGPoker was awarded an official Guinness World Record for the largest prize pool for a single online poker tournament.

Although this time around the buy-in is double and players are only allowed a single entry across the three Day 1 flights available. Since the WSOP Online Main Event had 22 starting flights and allowed multiple entries, the same level of participation may not be seen in the $10k Main Event.

But at the same time, the glory of the WSOP World Championship Main Event should attract thousands of players again and possibly break its own record for the biggest prize pool for an online poker tournament.

To break its own record of $27.5 million, the $10k ($9600+$400) WSOP Main Event on GGPoker would need to attract a minimum of 2871 players across its three Day 1s.

Given that the operator is giving away 500 seats, it looks quite possible that GGPoker may end up creating a record for yet another online poker tournament.

Day 1A takes place on Sunday, November 29; Day 1B on Saturday, December 5 and Day 1C on Sunday, December 6. Day 2 will be held on Monday, December 7 and will play down to the final table before moving to the live venue.