The next major tournament series to be hosted on the partypoker US network is just a few days away. Running from December 13 until December 20, 2020, the Player’s Choice Series features $120,900 in guaranteed prize pools across eight tournaments across the network which consists of partypoker NJ, BetMGM and Borgata Poker.

A Players Choice event was first seen on partypoker NJ back in 2014 when it featured a $15,000 guarantee. However, this is the first time that players were able to vote on the specific formats for an entire tournament series in the Garden State.

Players were invited to cast their vote on all eight events including the game type, the number of players per table, and the buy-in.

The polls on Twitter were spearheaded by partypoker NJ and Borgata Poker sponsored pro Michael “Gags30” Gagliano. Players had the opportunity to vote on the partypoker NJ Discord channel until November 11 as well.

WPT Online Poker Open Main Event Satellite Tickets Added

As an added bonus, the partypoker US Network will provide a $400 satellite entry for the WPT Online Poker Open Main Event to the top five finishers in three events: Event #4 PLO 6-Max, Event #7 $20k PKO and Event #8 Sunday $40k.

The WPT Online Poker Open $3500 Main Event will take place from December 27 to 29. With a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million, it is slated to create the biggest prize pool in partypoker NJ history.

The previous record was created during the WPT Borgata Online Series in September 2020, which awarded a total of $917,300 in prize money throughout 10 events. A record-setting $432,700 was paid out in the $1060 buy-in Main Event.

Available Tournament Formats

The buy-in for all eight tournaments, of which one each takes place across eight consecutive days, ranges from $55 to $320 and six of the eight events boast a guarantee. Four tournaments are held as vanilla No Limit Hold’em tournaments, there is one Heads-Up event with a cap of 64 entries, and one Pot Limit Omaha 6-Max Event.

Furthermore, two events feature the popular Progressive Knockout (PKO) format in which half of the buy-in goes to the bounty prize pool and will be awarded instantly for each opponent eliminated.

Two Guaranteed Sunday Events

The festival kicks off on Sunday, December 13 with the Players Choice Series Event #1 which features a guaranteed prize pool of $35,000. Compared to the regular schedule, the buy-in has been cut in half to $109 as voted on by the players.

One week later on Sunday, December 20, the festival concludes with the Players Choice Series Event #8. The event with the highest buy-in of the series ($320) provides a guaranteed prize pool of $40,000.

Both Sunday guaranteed tournaments will be played in the NLHE format.

Recent Tournament Series on the partypoker US Network

In October, the Online Series featured 11 events with $259,000 in guaranteed prize pools and buy-ins ranging between $20 and $535.

It was swiftly followed by the Monster Series from October 31 to November 16, which included a total of 82 events and guarantees in excess of $1 million. Many of the events were held as micro-stakes versions (50 cents to $2.20) and low-stakes editions with a buy-in of ten times as much.

Very recently, the partypoker US network ran a special one-off $50,000 guaranteed Black Friday event on November 27 with a buy-in of $109, which boosted the guarantee of their usual $10,000 Friday night tournament five-fold.

partypoker US Network Expected to Grow Further

PokerStars PA has been the only active online poker operator in Pennsylvania since November 2019. However, two further Interactive Gaming Operator Licenses have since been approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Online poker operator 888 was granted a license on September 30, leading the path for 888 PA and WSOP PA.

Roar Digital LLC was also approved on October 28 and operates the online gaming operations of MGM and partypoker parent company Entain PLC (formerly GVC Holdings) in New Jersey.

So far, no launch date for partypoker PA has been announced yet.

The joint venture is also expected to launch partypoker MI in the near future, however, 2021 has now become the most likely time frame for that. Previous hopes for the Michigan online gaming market to become an option in 2020 already suffered a setback according to updated estimations by Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm.

Players Choice Series At A Glance

Running from December 13 until December 20, 2020.

$120,900 in guaranteed prize pools

Buy-ins from $55 to $320

8 Tournaments in total

Sunday $35k GTD at half price

at half price WPT Online Poker Open Main Event $400 satellite entries added in 3 events

Players Choice Series Schedule