Exclusive: BetMGM Poker Michigan Set to Announce Grand Online Series

The most recent addition to the US online poker world is about to unveil a major poker series, pokerfuse can reveal. BetMGM Poker MI is quietly dropping hints of the inaugural Grand Online Series, which could get started as early as next week.

The series will culminate in a $100,000 Guaranteed Main Event on Sunday April 11. Registration is already open and hyper-turbo satellites to this tournament are running from March 25.

On top of this, BetMGM Michigan Poker is running a promotional freeroll event on April 4, with 250 Main Event seats plus more tournament dollars—$50,000 in total value—up for grabs. New players still have time to sign up to get an invite.

Grand Online Series: What we Know So Far

Given that the tournament is called “Main” one can safely assume that this will be the Main Event supporting a wider tournament series, though no other events have been listed in the client yet. However, what we do know is that this is a $100+$9 buy-in tournament, meaning the operator will need to attract 1000 entries to cover.

The tournament allows for unlimited reentries, but even so, this is a very high target for the online poker operator so soon after launch. An overlay could very well be on the cards.

It will be played pm 8-max tables, and it looks like it will be split over two days: On the first day it will play down to a final eight, and these finalists will reconvene for a final table on Monday, April 12.

Invitational Freeroll for New Players

All players can try and win their $109 buy-in entry with the new player freeroll. Along with tickets given to the top 250 players, there are additional prizes of tournament dollars in the top spots (first place gets a total of $609 in value) and lower down. 1000 places in total pay out a prize, so there is a very good chance of netting a prize just by playing. In total, there’s $50,000 in prizes—a massive amount for a tournament that might only get a few thousand players.

The only caveat here is if you are a casino or sports player—to be invited to the freeroll tournament, you must earn at least one iReward Point from wagering on sports or casino games by March 28. Then install the poker app, request a freeroll ticket, and it should be granted.

It is a nominal requirement, but the timeframe is small and players will need to get their skates on if they wish to take advantage of the offer.

Players who have yet to sign up for account have more than enough time to sign up and play in the freeroll if they join through our link. You can also get cracking on with the Welcome Bonuses while you wait for the freeroll.

To win your way through a more traditional satellite, the operator is already spreading some hyper-turbo tournaments. Today, May 25, there are two: A $20 hyper at 7.20pm local time which guarantees three tickets; and a $5 at 8.80pm that guarantees two.

While only these two are listed in the lobby at the time of writing, presumably these will be running daily from now until April 11, and many more will likely to come in the coming days.

Exciting Times for Poker Players in the Wolverine State

Online poker in Michigan is in its fledgling stages. While the legislation that allowed it was initially passed in December 2019, it took over a year to sort out all the red tape. The first poker room to go live in the state was PokerStars MI on January 29, 2021— and now, barely two months later, poker fans in Michigan have a second site to choose from.

It is common for poker room operators to run large tournament series in the early days following launch. It serves both as a celebration of all the hard work that has gone into making the site viable—and as a wonderful promotional tool, attracting the maximum number of new players in as short a time as possible.

PokerStars recent Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP) is the perfect example. The series surpassed expectations throughout and guarantees were revised and re-revised as player turnout continued to exceed expectations. The MICOOP Main Event pulled in a total of 1284 entries, generating a prize pool of nearly $360,000. BetMGM will be hoping it can achieve similar numbers and the array of promotions on offer should give them a decent chance.

In the build-up to the Grand Online Series, BetMGM Poker MI is already spreading a wide variety of tournaments. Players can choose from Hold’em, PLO and even the occasional 7-Card Stud tourney. There is a good choice of formats so if hyper-turbos or PKOs are your thing, you will find something to suit. Of course, there are also Sit and Gos, and cash games available.

The Welcome Bonus at BetMGM is one of the most generous ever seen in the US regulated market. Other promotions available to players include:

A twofold Welcome bonus of $25 free cash and a deposit match up to $600.

Grind Rewards offering up to $6500 every month.

A weekly Sit and Go leaderboard with a top prize of $300.

$50 fast cash reward.

A daily Spin the Wheel offer.

April reload bonus: Deposit $50 Get $50.

Full details of the series are yet to be released but with the Main Event slated for April 11, a full schedule announcement cannot be far away. Needless to say, we will keep you informed of any updates as soon as we hear of them.