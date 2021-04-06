Exclusive: PokerStars to Unveil SCOOP Series in Pennsylvania and Michigan

Soon players on PokerStars PA and the newly launched PokerStars MI will have their own SCOOP festival, the operator’s most successful online tournament festival, pokerfuse can reveal.

In Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Spring Championship of Online Poker (PASCOOP) will return for its second outing with another $2 million in guaranteed prize money.

It will kick off on Saturday, April 17 and run for over two weeks.

For Michigan online poker players, who recently enjoyed their first-ever tournament series in the form of MICOOP, will get to play another COOP branded series as soon as next month.

PokerStars USA: The world’s largest online poker room is legal and regulated in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey! Great bonus $30 freeplay or Up to $600 deposit match bonus.

or deposit match bonus. The world’s most regulated online poker room.

online poker room. Great cash game traffic and some of the best weekly guaranteed MTTs.

Stars rewards program rewards play across poker, casino and sports. CHOOSE YOUR STATE: Michigan »Pennsylvania »New Jersey »

The maiden MISCOOP series will run from May 8 to 25. It will be PokerStars MI’s second tournament series since its launch in late January.

No further details have been revealed other than the dates, though the description on the MISCOOP 2021 landing page states that players will play for a “share of millions in guaranteed prize money.”

This likely means that players can expect the series to feature anywhere between $1.5 million to $2 million in prize money.

Unfortunately for players in New Jersey, no schedule or dates have been revealed yet for its spring series. However, it is certain that NJSCOOP festival will return for its sixth installment with another big series guarantee.

Last year, NJSCOOP ran from April 11 to 27, featuring $1.2 million in guarantees. It was one of the biggest series in the Garden State in PokerStars’ recent history.

Another $2 Million Guaranteed PASCOOP Series for Players in Pennsylvania

PokerStars PA may be enjoying a de facto monopoly for online poker in PA but it is not stopping the operator from hosting huge guaranteed tournaments, despite facing no competition yet.

While the schedule is still in the works pokerfuse can reveal that the series will culminate in a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event. It will be a 2-Day event kicking off on May 2, featuring a $300 buy-in.

The operator rest assures that there will be plenty of events designed to suit all types of bankrolls.

The PASCOOP series in 2020 also sported $2 million in guarantees. The series smashed through its $2 million mark, awarding a total of $3.1 million in prize money across 96 tournaments.

The Main Event ended up being one of the largest online poker tournaments in the regulated market of Pennsylvania. It pulled in over 1300 entries for a total prize pool of $368k.

As last year, to encourage players to fire into the PASCOOP events, PokerStars Pennsylvania will be running a Depositor Freeroll as well as daily Second Chance Freerolls.

The Depositor Freeroll awards the top 50 players an entry to the Main Event each worth $300. To qualify for the freeroll, players must make a deposit of at least $30 using the code 'PASCOOP'.

Furthermore, players who get knocked out of the tournament without reaching in the money will automatically qualify for the Second Chance Freerolls—running daily throughout the festival and offering PASCOOP tickets.

The announcement comes fresh off the back of huge Easter Sunday tournaments held on all of PokerStars’ three US markets.

The inaugural Michigan Classic fell short of its ambitious $500,000 guarantee but still drew a respectable 1551 entries, the largest turnout in PokerStars MI’s short history.

The fourth installment of Pennsyl-MANIA drew enough to breach its $400,000 guarantee while NJ Classic also fell short of its $100,000 guarantee, proving to be a great value to players.

Across the three tournaments, more than $1 million in prize money was awarded.

PASCOOP 2021 runs from April 17 through May 2 while the debutant MISCOOP kicks off next month on May 8 through May 25.