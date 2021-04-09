WSOP Spreads Another Big Month of Promotions for Online Poker Players in New Jersey, Nevada

The World Series of Poker (WSOP} has revealed a further raft of promotions in April for players on WSOP NJ and WSOP NV, attracting players with another big reload bonus, special Player Appreciation Tournaments and a major bad beat bonus on their regulated online poker rooms in New Jersey and Nevada.

The promotions bolster a slate of tournament series during the month, and gears players up for a busy spring period before a summer of online bracelet events and the welcome return of its iconic live series.

The WSOP, in partnership with 888poker, runs the biggest online poker room in New Jersey and Nevada, and is the only operator that can boast a shared liquidity network across multiple states. For that reason, it can put on promotions and series that other operators simply cannot match—and April’s offerings provide further evidence of that.

WSOP .com USA: The world’s most recognizable poker brand is legal and regulated in Nevada and New Jersey! Massive Value 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 + freeroll tickets.

+ freeroll tickets. The only online poker network that spans across multiple states.

Compete for real WSOP bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home.

bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home. Frequent reload bonuses and lucrative monthly promotions. CHOOSE YOUR STATE: New Jersey »Nevada »

Another Generous Month of Promotions

WSOP consistently offers a slew of promotions every month, peppering its calendar with bonuses, tournament series, leaderboards, and other promos. It is a tradition they are carrying on this spring.

WSOP’s April offers include its staple reload bonus, open to all players. The offer runs from April 15, giving players two weeks to make a qualifying deposit. WSOP will match whatever funds you load into your account, up to a maximum of $500. Players have 60 days to fulfil wagering requirements, earning points at the usual rate of 10 APPs per dollar.

Other promotions this month add a dash of fun and innovation. The Bad Beat Bonus, which started on April 1, sees a whopping $2000 credited to any player that loses a cash game hand, with four-of-a-kind, Tens or better.

As a further inducement, Player Appreciation Tournaments run every Sunday during the month. The $100 events all carry a $100,000 guarantee plus an added $5000 in cash prizes. But if $100 buy-ins are out of the scope of your bankroll, the tournaments have a freeroll satellite each Sunday, with 5 tickets up for grabs.

Crescendo to a Big Spring—and Even Bigger Summer

The plethora of promos are part of the build up to a massive few months for WSOP. April alone has three tournament series. The biggest of these, the Spring Online Championships kicked off on April 6 and comprises 75 events with a guaranteed total prize pool of over $2 million.

Running alongside this, April 10 through 27, is The Spring Online Super Circuit: 18 massive events, with the prestigious WSOP gold rings to sweeten the winning prize purses.

And If you prefer your poker with four hole-cards, there is also the Omaha Mania series: six events from April 20 – 25, culminating in a $215 Pot Limit Omaha tournament.

The operator is sure to keep the buzz going throughout spring in the lead up to WSOP Online 2021. Following on from last year’s record-breaking series, the festival starts on July 1, and full details are to be released by WSOP on April 15.

Competition Heats up Across the United States

Of course, WSOP does not have a monopoly on big promotions. Rival operators are also running big series and offers this spring, vying for a share of US poker dollars. In the Garden State, Borgata Poker NJ is running its Online Poker Open Series.

Other sites are targeting the nascent markets in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Most notably, PokerStars is running its flagship SCOOP series in those states in April and May, respectively.

One of the reasons for this intense focus on the markets is the expectation of expanded markets in the United States. The online poker rooms are banking on shared liquidity becoming available in these states, and they want their infrastructures in place when it happens, in order to capitalize on the increased player pools as quickly as possible.

WSOP is ahead of the curve in this respect, being currently the only operator to offer multi-state poker. It is about to go live in Pennsylvania as well, rolling out 888’s brand new Poker 8 software in the process. Its commitment to providing slates of promotions is clearly designed to keep it at the front of the pack.

WSOP’s April promotions started on April 1 and run throughout the month. The reload bonus window opens on April 15.