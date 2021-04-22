888 Continues to Expand in 2021, Launching New Twitch Channel

The re-vamp of 888poker continues apace, with launch of its brand new Twitch.TV channel, 888pokerTV.

The channel will be streaming online events, live commentaries, and other miscellaneous poker content. Promoting the service under its brand slogan—Made To Play—the channel will give players 24/7 access to poker content.

888pokerTV went live on Sunday, April 18, streaming the opening event of the WPTDeepStacks London Online Series (WPTDS). Nick Wealthall and David Tuchman provided commentary on the curtain raiser, which fell just shy of its guarantee, attracting 357 entries.

This resulted in a $21,500 overlay for the tournament, which was won by a player with the moniker i2out. The Latvian took home $40,540 for their efforts, after eight and a half hours of play.

There will be further coverage of the WPTDS as the series goes on, featuring various poker pros and personalities. During the streams, 888pokerTV will be giving away cash and tournament tickets—including entries to the WPTDS $1050 Main Event.

There will also be special freeroll tournaments on 888poker, to coincide with the WPTDS streams.

Thriving in Uncertain Times.

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for 888. The extension of its partnership with WSOP was big news for the operator. It seems even more important now that the World Series has announced the return of its legendary live program.

As the software provider for WSOP’s online poker room, 888 enjoys the only shared liquidity pool in the US. Its imminent launch in Pennsylvania under WSOP PA will further boost its profile there, no doubt with the intention of adding the Keystone State to that pool in the future.

888poker will be keen to build on the growth it has seen of late. It recently overtook partypoker in terms of global cash game traffic—the first time in almost three years it has been ahead of its rival by that metric.

It is now the world’s fourth biggest European-focused online poker room, behind PokerStars, GG Poker and the iPoker network.

Lots More Content Coming Your Way

Once the WPTDS is over, 888pokerTV has plenty more lined up. According to the 888 website, fans of the Twitch channel can expect:

Round-the-clock poker action

Online events

Live commentaries

Poker pro guests

Original poker content

Replays of live events

Strategy

Interviews

Freerolls and giveaways

On top of this latest venture, the operator continues with the roll-out of its Poker8 software, optimized for the burgeoning mobile market and currently being promoted globally.

Screenshots were recently released, showing off the sleek new look of WSOPs upcoming PA poker client.

888 had a big PR coup recently when one of its Blast Sit and Go tournaments generated the maximum $1,000,000 prize pool —10,000x the $100 buy-in. Three players shared the loot with Mikaxe taking down $700,00 for first in a little over 12 minutes. It was a great piece of free publicity as 888 tries to ramp up its profile ahead of this year’s WSOP events.

The WPTDS Marathon will be streaming live on 888pokerTV on April 22 with coverage of the Main Event on April 26. Further information on the proposed return of the WSOP live series will be revealed over the course of the summer.