BetRivers Still Has By Far the Best Welcome Bonus Among Michigan Online Casinos

BetRivers Michigan has a welcome bonus like no other currently on the market. New customers can enjoy a double-your-money first deposit match offer up to $250. That may not seem particularly impressive, but scratch beneath the surface and you will find out what makes this quite so special.

At first sight, it does not leap out as being an earth-shattering offer. Many online casinos welcome newcomers with a two-fold bonus—there is often $10-20 of free play available, in addition to the deposit match. BetRivers has no such instant cash hand-out.

On top of this, $250 is a relatively small amount for a welcome bonus. BetMGM MI for instance offers up to $1000. DraftKings goes as high as $1500. But the headline figures do not tell the full story.

What sets BetRivers’ golden hello apart is the incredibly low wagering requirement that players must meet before they are able withdraw the bonus and/or winnings. The stipulation here is a meager 1x, and players have 30 days to complete it.

In comparison, the play-through figure for DraftKings and BetMGM is 10x, and the latter’s offer is only valid for 14 days. So you can see why BetRivers offer is held in such high esteem: it is by far the easiest welcome bonus to convert into withdrawable funds. That $250 is It is as close as an online casino comes to giving away free money.

Another nice little touch is that the bonus can also be wagered on sports. So, if you enjoy a bet on your local team, this is a simple and quick way of meeting the wager requirement. The only caveat is that odds must be longer than -200 (equivalent to 1.50 in decimal).

Opt-in and Claim the Best Bonus in MI

BetRivers MI's introductory offer is only available for players making their first deposit. Customers wishing to take advantage of the $250 deposit match have to opt-in to claim the bonus. This is a straightforward process which just requires them to use the bonus code 250MATCH when loading up their account for the first time.

BetRivers is one of the fastest growing internet gaming providers in the US. At the beginning of 2021 it had online casinos running in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. At the end of January, it added Michigan to that portfolio and in the last week it has also launched its West Virginia site.

Competition is fierce in Michigan, with no fewer than ten rival casinos online in the state. BetRivers is up against some big hitters such as DraftKings MI, FanDuel MI, PokerStars MI and BetMGM.

Operators Vying for a Slice of the Action in MI

This is good news for players looking to find juicy promotions. BetRivers MI has a community chat feature which often offers promos and bonuses in a live, real-time format. Players may also wish to take advantage of the operator’s iRush Rewards loyalty program, which has a wide range of perks for regular patrons.

BetRivers has a busy year ahead. Having just gone live in West Virginia, it clearly has its sights on expanding as the online regulated marketplace opens up. Its unparalleled welcome bonus will no doubt attract many new players to the site.

The $250 Deposit Match offer is ongoing and will run for the foreseeable future.