When it comes to online gaming, Michigan is the new kid on the block. Regulation was a long time coming for casino fans in the Wolverine State, but it might just have been worth the wait. Online casinos were given the green light to launch in January, with no fewer than eight platforms going live on the first day. Among their number was BetRivers Casino Michigan.

BetRivers came into being in June 2020, with the announcement of a partnership between Rush Street Interactive and the Little River Casino Resort. It launched its online casino on that inaugural day: January 22, 2021 and its Michigan based Sportsbook is available on the same site.

With so much competition already in the Michigan online marketplace, BetRivers will have its work cut out if it wants to stand out from the crowd. BetRivers might not be the biggest or most well-established operator going but it has entered into the internet gaming market with aplomb. Aside from Michigan, it has an online presence in Pennsylvania and is partnered with SugarHouse in New Jersey.

Here we set out a detailed review and a list of frequently asked questions covering BetRivers Casino and online gaming in Michigan in general.

$250 with wagering requirements of just x1! Play online at BetRivers Casino Michigan and claim one-of-a-kind welcome bonus ofwith wagering requirements Trusted BetRivers Casino is 100% legal and fully regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

is 100% legal and fully regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. 1x Wagering Get up to $250 in bonus funds on your first deposit — with wagering requirements of just 1x!

Get up to on your first deposit — with wagering requirements of just 1x! Slots from best providers Play the most popular slots from the likes of NetEnt, IGT , Big Time Gaming, and NextGen. Get Your Welcome Bonus Claim up to $250 on your first deposit and enjoy the best bonus clearance rate you can find! » bonus code: 250MATCH

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Bonus 5 Amazing Terms

At first glance the welcome package from BetRivers might not seem be the most competitive around. The operator has eschewed any instant bonus and opted instead just to go for a deposit match offer. The headline figure of $250 is not as lavish as some of the other offers available, but there is a bit more going on here than first meets the eye.

The wagering requirement of this offer is a mere x1, meaning that even if you choose to deposit the maximum eligible amount, you will only have to stake $250 before you are allowed to cash out the bonus and any winnings associated with it.

This is a big plus point, in a field where similar offers at rival sites often demand a 15x playthrough figure. Even 30x is not unheard of.

The minimal requirement really is a major coup. Getting the most from deposit match offers can sometimes require a hefty bankroll and plenty of time on your hands, but this simple 1-to-1 stipulation on wagering allows even the most casual player to take full advantage of the bonus.

Welcome Bonus: Key Points

Any deposit of $10 up to $250 will be matched 100%.

Must use code 250MATCH .

. Just wager the bonus once in order to cash out.

Only baccarat and roulette don’t count.

You can wager it on sports as well.

30 days to clear it.

And if you do not want to deposit as much as $250, you do not have to. Any deposit of $10 or more will be matched. However, this is a one time deal—so make sure you decide first how much bonus you want to go for. This is probably the best deal you’ll ever get in Michigan, so you want to do the most you are comfortable with.

Another great feature is that there are very few restrictions on how you do your 1x wagering requirement. All games except bacarrat and roulette qualify. That means other table games, all video poker and slots will all count. You can also wager it in the sports book on any games where odds are longer than -200 (or 1.5, in decimal).

It is such a unique selling point that you have to wonder if BetRivers has missed a trick by not publicizing this feature more explicitly on its landing page. Nevertheless, if you are looking to claim the full extent of a deposit match offer, we think that this welcome from BetRivers gives you the best chance of doing so.

Loyalty Program

Rewards 4.5 Keep You interested

BetRivers has a comprehensive loyalty programme called iRush Rewards. Players can climb their way through 10 levels of rewards – the perks increasing in value with each new rung of the ladder. There is also an Elite tier which carries with it the most valuable rewards. This is available by invite only.

The premise is simple to understand: Every wager earns points for the Bonus Store and counts towards your Loyalty Level. As you climb through the levels, you unlock bonuses in the store. A handy progress bar at the top of the page informs you how close you are to the next level, and the Bonus Bank drop-down menu and Bonus Money Meter make it easy to keep track of current rewards. The table below details the points necessary to progress through each level:

Rewards Tier Points Required 1 40 2 160 3 400 4 760 5 1400 6 2800 7 5200 8 8800 9 13,600 10 20,000 11 Invite Only

The loyalty scheme works on a 60 day rolling period and the rate you earn points differs according to the Return-to-Player percentage (RTP) of each game. Specifically, points are earned as follows:

Game RTP Wager Per Point 94% $4.17 95% $5.50 97.5% $10.00 99% $25

At these rates, it should be relatively easy to progress through a few levels, which is encouraging – but vaguely worded tier descriptions such as “Luxury VIP Gifts” make it hard to say just how valuable your rewards will be.

Games

Games 4.4 awaiting live dealers

The Casino landing page at BetRivers Michigan is well set out. A rolling carousel banner at the top, displays current offers and exclusives, and a ticker on the right-hand side lists recent big winners. The main list of games to choose from, is compact without being crowded.

What sets it apart is a search-bar and clever little set of drop-down menus, which makes finding the game you want extremely straightforward. You can even filter for game providers if you have a particular favorite studio whose games you enjoy. The games on offer fall into the usual categories:

Table Games

BetRivers Casino Michigan covers all the typical table games, offering several versions of Blackjack and Roulette. If you fancy something different you can also try your hand at Baccarat, 3 Card Stud, Let it Ride or Casino Hold’em. The site also carries several variants of Video Poker.

Unfortunately, what sticks out here is what is not on offer: there are currently no live dealer tables available on the site. That is quite a drawback but, if its sister site in Pennsylvania is anything to go by, live dealer tables will probably be rolled out in the near future. Rest assured, we will keep you informed of any changes, whenever they happen.

Slots

Slot games really are the bread and butter of an online casino, so it is no surprise to see well over 100 on offer at BetRivers Michigan. There are loads of established favourites like Fortune Coin, Cleopatra or Starburst – as well as plenty of exclusive games such as Cash Machine and Atomic Meltdown. Games are provided by the following studios:

IGT Games

Everi Games

AGS Interactive

Interactive Incredible Technologies

SG Digital

High 5 Games

Net Entertainment

Lightning Box Games

Big Time Gaming

NextGen

If Progressive Jackpots are your thing however, you will not find an abundance here. At the time of writing, only Divine Fortune and Mercy of the Gods are currently offered.

Banking / Cashouts

Banking 4.8 variety of methods

An online casino’s ability to offer secure and efficient financial transactions is an essential quality in the eyes of most players. It has to be said, on this front BetRivers is right up there with the best of them.

There are plenty of ways to deposit into your account and nearly as many methods available to cash out, which is not something that can be said for all online casinos. If you are fortunate enough to live near the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee, you can even request a cashout from the casino cage. The full list of banking methods is as follows:

Method Deposit Withdrawal Online Banking ( ACH ) Yes Yes BetRivers Play+ Card Yes Yes Cash at Casino Cage Yes Yes Credit/Debit Card Yes No Pay With Cash Yes No Check by Mail No Yes

Mobile App

Mobile App 4.3 no standalone iOS app

Mobile gaming is constantly growing in popularity and online casino operators are placing more and more emphasis on their mobile device options. In this regard it does seem that BetRivers Michigan is a little behind the curve. An Android app is available from its mobile site, but it is a long scroll down to the bottom of the page in order find it.

And while you can play on iOS devices by using a web browser, there is currently no dedicated iOS app for BetRivers Michigan. Again, this is something that BetRivers offers in other states, so it is probably only a matter of time before Michigan players have access to an app for Apple devices.

BetRivers Michigan Frequently Asked Questions

What is the welcome bonus like at BetRivers Casino Michigan?

BetRivers has opted to go down a slightly different path than many other online casinos in the way that it offers its welcome bonus. It is common for operators to offer a double-headed package for new players, usually consisting of an instant bonus offer – accessible without making a deposit and allowing risk-free play while new players familiarize themselves with the site – as well as a like-for-like matched bonus on your first deposit.

BetRivers only has the deposit match option. It will match whatever amount you put into your account as your first transaction, up to $250. You must enter the code 250MATCH in the promo field when depositing.

The wagering requirement is just x1 so it can be completed and cashed out – alongside any winnings – in short order and with little risk to your bankroll. Players have 30 days to complete the wagering requirement and bonus funds can be used to wager on all casino games except for Baccarat or Roulette.

What banking methods are available ?

You will find most of the popular transaction methods available at BetRivers Casino Michigan. So, managing your funds should not pose a problem. The deposit methods available include:

Online Banking ( ACH )

) Credit/Debit card

BetRivers Play+ Card

Pay with Cash (Available at various retail outlets.)

Cash at Casino cage

The site also offers a good amount of withdrawal methods. So, cashing out any winnings should be straightforward too. These are as follows:

Online Banking( ACH )

) BetRivers Play+ Card

Cash @ Casino Cage

Check by Mail

It should be noted that an ID check will be necessary before you are able withdraw any winnings. The requisite documents can be uploaded directly to the BetRivers site.

Does BetRivers Michigan support mobile gaming?

There is a dedicated app for Android devices. This is not currently available on Google Play but can be downloaded directly from BetRivers Casino Michigan. The games available may not exactly match those available for desktop computers but a decent selection will still be provided. Other features such as the cashier and customer support are also present on the app.

There is currently no app provided for iOS users although the site can still be accessed through your mobile browser.

What games are available at BetRivers Casino Michigan?

BetRivers Michigan has a solid selection of games across the board – and a tidy, easy to use interface. Drop-down menus make it simple to find what you are looking for:

Table Games

The range of table games at BetRivers Michigan is not the most extensive around but all of the popular options are covered, as well as some of the less well-known offerings. The following games are available:

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Casino Hold’em

Let it Ride

Casino War

3 Card Stud

Slots

Slots are arguably the most important game for any online casino, so it comes as no surprise to see them making up the majority of BetRivers’ portfolio in Michigan. There is a fantastic selection to choose from, covering a range of top game providers.

BetRivers drop-down menu has an option to select games by provider so if you have a favorite studio, you can easily track down what it has to offer at BetRivers Michigan.

Live Dealer

Live Dealer games are a relatively new addition to the rosters of online casinos. Featuring real-life tables and dealers, they bring the online gaming experience closer to that of a brick-and-mortar casino.

Their popularity was already soaring before the onset of Covid but restrictions on land-based gaming can only have increased demand for this type of offering. At the time of writing, BetRivers Michigan does not currently offer Live Dealer tables but given their popularity, it can surely be only a matter of time before it adds them to its portfolio.

What are jackpot slots?

Regular slot games have fixed maximum payouts, whereas the maximum payouts on Jackpot games are progressive – that is to say every time somebody plays, a portion of the wager goes towards increasing the current running total.

Therefore, Jackpot Slots may payout less often but when they do the sums involved can be considerably larger. This had made them an exceedingly popular addition to the online gaming world.

How good is the rewards program at BetRivers?

BetRivers runs a loyalty program called iRush Rewards. There are 10 levels to work your way through, plus an 11th elite tier available by invite only. Your volume of play determines how far through the levels you climb and as you would expect, the rewards you are entitled to receive become more valuable the further you go through the levels .

Are online casinos legal in Michigan?

Yes! The Michigan legislature passed a package of online gaming bills in December 2019. These were signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, thereby allowing casinos to apply for online licenses.

Is BetRivers a legitimate site?

BetRivers Casino Michigan is fully regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). In accordance with State Law, it runs its online casino and sportsbook in partnership with the land-based Little River Casino Resort.

Am I eligible to play at BetRivers Casino Michigan?

As long as you are over 21 years of age, and within the state of Michigan then you are legally entitled to play at BetRivers.

Do I have to be in Michigan to play at BetRivers Casino?

In order to play on BetRivers Michigan site, you will need to be physically located within the state. This is a legal requirement under the terms of the Wire Act. To this end, all casino operators employ Geolocation technology to ensure these conditions are adhered to.

What is geolocation?

Geolocation is a software system for detecting the geographic position of a device that is connected to the internet. Online gaming operators use this type of software to ensure that players accessing their sites do so from the correct geographical locations. This is to conform to legal stipulations set out in The Wire Act.

Can I use a VPN to play from outside the state?

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to play at online casinos is not advisable. You might be able to access a site from outside of its state borders, but the chances are you will get caught eventually. The likely upshot of this is a confiscation of funds and a lifetime ban. Therefore, if your state ever does regulate online gaming in the future, you will not be able to play.

Even if you get away with playing, you probably will not be able to cash out any winnings as most sites insist on ID checks before allowing withdrawals.