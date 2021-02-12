BetMGM Michigan Poker FAQ

While regulated online gambling finally in Michigan finally kicked on January 22, 2021, Michigan online poker was delayed for about a week. The first and thus far the only operator to launch an online poker room in Michigan is PokerStars MI.

However, this is all about to change. BetMGM is about to join the MI poker market in the very near future. The company has already acquired all necessary gaming licenses, and they went live with BetMGM Casino and BetMGM Sports earlier this year.

While the launch of poker is coming later, but the operator now seems very eager to get involved. This does not come as a surprise, seeing how PokerStars MI has quickly become the largest regulated online poker room in the US in terms of the player traffic.

At this moment in time, it is still unclear what will Roar Digital, the company representing interests of BetMGM Resorts and partypoker in the US, will use in Michigan. In New Jersey, it operates three separate brands: Borgata Poker partypoker NJ, and BetMGM NJ. All three are hosted on the same partypoker US Network and share the player liquidity.

However, pokerfuse understands that BetMGM could well be the only brand that launches online poker in Michigan, at least initially. Below, we have complied a list of frequently asked questions about a pending launch, and we will update it as new information comes to light.

Ahead of time, you can sign up to BetMGM Casino and get your account verified—plus take advantage of very generous bonuses. That way, they will be ready on Day 1 when the online poker room goes live.

When Will BetMGM Poker Go Live in Michigan?

The operator is yet to come out with a definitive launch date for their online poker platform. We have it on the good authority that the launch is imminent, though, so you can expect to see BetMGM Poker MI go live in the very near future—possibly by the end of February 2021.

BetMGM could launch together with partypoker MI, adding two new online poker rooms, combining liquidity. However, this is far from assured. Borgata Poker, which is also on this shared network in New Jersey, will probably not be part of the launch, at least initially.

Do I Have to Be in the State of Michigan to Play on BetMGM?

Under the terms of their license, BetMGM can only allow players physically present in Michigan to play for real money. This is the case for all state-regulated rooms across the US, and BetMGM will not and cannot be exception from the rule.

The operator uses geo-location technology to determine the location of all players logging onto the platform and you will have to allow location tracking on your device to be able to play.

Will BetMGM Share the Player Pool With New Jersey?

If they launch in the near future as planned, BetMGM MI will start off by only allowing Michigan players to play against each other. However, plans are already in the works to change this and combine player pools as soon as legal requirements are met.

Michigan has already passed the law that makes it possible for poker rooms to share combine player pools across state borders, so BetMGM will likely jump at the opportunity as soon as it become available.

The US Court of Appeals recently issued the decision on the Wire Act, refuting a 2018 interpretation by the Department of Justice and clearing the way for interstate online poker compacts that are likely to come later this year.

What Welcome Bonus Will BetMGM Poker Michigan Will Offer?

Looking at the situation in New Jersey, players in Michigan can look forward to some nice bonuses to kick-start their adventure at BetMGM MI. There will likely be a no deposit bonus available to everyone as well as a fairly generous welcome bonus on the first deposit.

$25 Free with no deposit required

Looking at New Jersey, new players in Michigan will likely qualify for a $25 no deposit bonus. The offer is available to all registered and verified players and consists of:

$10 in online cash, cashable after earning 1 iRewards Point (iRP).

$15 in tournament dollars you can use to enter tournaments – winnings are yours to keep.

The offer might be tweaked slightly for the launch of BetMGM Poker MI, but it is likely that there will be some free money up for grabs when the site goes live.

100% up to $1000 on the First Deposit

The first deposit bonus is a generous one, offering a 100% match up to the maximum of $1000. In New Jersey, the first deposit had to be made within first seven days since opening the account, but we cannot say for certain if the same restriction will apply in Michigan.

The BetMGM Michigan poker bonus is released in 10% increments. For example, a $100 bonus will be released in ten equal $10 increments. To release the next portion of the welcome bonus, you will need to earn 20 times the amount of iRPs, which would be 200 in this particular example.

You will collect iRewards Points at the rate of 5.5 points for every $1 paid in rake at the cash tables or in tournament fees. In addition to using them to unlock bonuses, you can spend these points to purchase various items from the iRewards stores or even use them at various physical MGM Resorts.

Are There Any Other Interesting Promotions at BetMGM Poker?

The operator runs a variety of promotions throughout the year. There are cashback opportunities at cash tables, different sit and go leaderboards to participate in, and much more. Of course, it remains to be seen what kind of the promotional structure BetMGM Poker MI will roll out when they go live.

What Kind of Cash Game Tables Will BetMGM MI Offer?

BetMGM in New Jersey offers Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha and Omaha 8, as well as Seven Card Stud and Seven Card Stud 8. We expect players in Michigan will have access to the same variety of options.

As for the stakes, games start as low as $0.01/$0.02 and go all the way up to $25/$50, so there is a great range for players of all bankrolls and skill levels.

Will I be Able to Play FastForward on BetMGM Poker Michigan?

There is no reason to think that FastForward games will not be offered to MI players. They are available on the NJ client, so BetMGM MI is likely to feature them from the very start as well.

If you are new to BetMGM and the partypoker US network, fast-forward poker tables allow you to play more hands per hour as you can fold your cards as soon as you are dealt in and move on to the next hand without waiting for the action to get to you.

What Will BetMGM MI Offer to Tournament Players?

In New Jersey, the room offers a rather extensive schedule consisting of daily and weekly tournaments for every bankroll. Some of their flagship events include:

The Daily $10K featuring a buy-in of $109 and the prize pool of at least $10,000

Mega Tuesday guaranteeing $12,000 and sporting a large buy-in of $535

The $35,000 Guaranteed Sunday tournament ($215 buy-in)

With the player traffic in Michigan so far being bigger than in any other regulated state, it stands to reason that BetMGM MI will come up with a schedule that corresponds—Michigan players could see more tournaments with bigger guarantees from launch.

How Can I Deposit Money into My BetMGM MI Account?

BetMGM Poker supports a variety of convenient deposit methods, so you should have no problems whatsoever in this regard. Based on deposit options available in BetMGM Casino Michigan it is safe to assume you’ll be able to use:

Popular credit and debit cards (including Visa, MasterCard, Amex and Discover cards)

Skrill

PayPal

Online banking

ACH / e-check

/ e-check PayNearMe

Casino cashier deposit

Like with other online poker rooms in the US, credit card transactions are very convenient, but can run into some problems as issuing banks often restrict gambling-related transactions. E-wallets are very quick and reliable, while depositing funds at the casino cashier is also convenient if you do not mind going to the casino in person.

What Are Withdrawal Options at BetMGM Poker Michigan?

Withdrawing money from your BetMGM Poker MI account is just as easy—the room will offer several convenient options to transfer funds, including:

ACH

NETELLER

Check by mail

In-person withdrawals at the cashier

How Good is the BetMGM Software?

The desktop platform for BetMGM Poker is of the top quality and you will likely find that it answers all your needs as a poker player. In addition to the downloadable client, you can also play straight from your browser, which makes access to your account even easier.

The client makes it very easy to find the kind of games you are interested in playing, with cash games, MTTs, sit and goes, and fastforward games distributed into appropriate lobbies. The downloadable software is visually appealing and runs smooth on most desktop devices, and makes it easy to play multiple tables at the same time.

Will I be Able to Play BetMGM Poker MI on my Phone?

BetMGM offers standalone mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. To get started, you will need to visit the BetMGM site from your mobile device and select the appropriate state (Michigan).

Select the relevant app (iOS or Android) and tap the download button.

Android users might be asked to manually allow the installation to proceed.

Once installed, launch the app and log in or register to start playing.

The mobile app, just like the desktop client, is powered by Entain (previously GVC Holdings), and it has been through numerous improvements in the recent years. Many issues have been fixed and the app has been tailored to better answer players’ needs for playing on the go.

Will I Need to Create a New Account for Online Poker?

If you already have an account with BetMGM MI for their other products, you will not need to create a new one for online poker. You will be able to use your existing account to access all the games on offer.

