The second online poker site in Michigan is here: BetMGM Poker MI launched on March 22.

It joins PokerStars MI, the first online poker room in Michigan which went live on January 29, 2021. The addition of BetMGM Poker in the Wolverine State makes Michigan the state with the second most live online poker rooms, behind only New Jersey.

With a population of approximately 10 million, Michigan is the 2nd largest state to legalize, regulate and launch online poker. And though online casino games and online sportsbooks went live a week earlier than the first online poker room in the state, the second online poker operator is finally here giving players in the state a choice where they want to play.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses 4.9 Best in Class

When it comes to Welcome Bonuses, BetMGM has quickly developed a reputation for providing some of the best packages on offer for new players. As part of its launch promotions in states that have legal regulated online gaming around the country, BetMGM has offered freeplay offers and deposit bonuses, and the offer for BetMGM Poker in Michigan is no exception.

It is important to note that new players are eligible for both of the Welcome Bonus offers and do not have to choose one over the other like some other Welcome Bonuses offered at other online gaming providers.

When you open a new account at BetMGM Poker MI, you will have access to two Welcome Bonus offers:

$25 FREEPLAY® On The House

100% Deposit Match up to $600

$25 FREEPLAY Bonus

No deposit is required to receive the $25 in FREEPLAY. Players just need to successfully create an account and validate their personal and contact information. The bonus will be distributed as follows:

$10 for use at cash game tables including fastforward, the site’s fast-fold poker game that deals you into a hand at another table as soon as you fold. This amount will be immediately added to your account and can be withdraw as soon as you play just one real money raked hand.

including fastforward, the site’s fast-fold poker game that deals you into a hand at another table as soon as you fold. This amount will be immediately added to your account and can be withdraw as soon as you play just one real money raked hand. $15 in Free Tournament Dollars for use at Multi Table Tournaments (MTTs) and Sit N Go Tournaments (SNGs). This bonus will also be added to your account immediately. While Tournament Dollars cannot be directly converted into cash, you just need to enter a tournament with them and make the money in the tournament. This will allow the funds to be withdrawn if desired.

100% Deposit Match Bonus

When you make your First Deposit of $10 or more at BetMGM Poker MI, the online poker room will give you a bonus equal to the amount of your deposit up to $600.

After you register, you will have 14 days to make your First Deposit and take advantage of this bonus. After you receive the bonus, you will have 28 days to clear it.

The bonus is released in increments equal to 10% of the player’s deposit and is cleared by earning 12x the increment amount in iRPs.

Promotions

Promotions 4.8 Juicy

BetMGM is known for offering top notch promotions. In addition to the welcome offers for new players, you can expect that BetMGM Poker will host a regular slate of promotions to attract action at their virtual poker tables.

The typical promotions available to poker players at BetMGM can be categorized in the following manner:

Deposit Bonuses – Like the First Deposit Match Bonus that is part of the Welcome Bonus Offer, BetMGM routinely adds bonuses for those that make real money deposits. The terms regarding qualification and clearing of these bonuses will vary.

– Like the First Deposit Match Bonus that is part of the Welcome Bonus Offer, BetMGM routinely adds bonuses for those that make real money deposits. The terms regarding qualification and clearing of these bonuses will vary. Freeroll Tickets – Some promotions will seek to provide value to players in the form of tickets to Freeroll Tournaments. These tournaments are free to enter with an invitation and the poker room provides all of the prizes which typically include tournament tickets and cash.

– Some promotions will seek to provide value to players in the form of tickets to Freeroll Tournaments. These tournaments are free to enter with an invitation and the poker room provides all of the prizes which typically include tournament tickets and cash. Volume Bonuses – For those players that like to get their grind on at the online poker tables, volume bonuses provide a way to gain some extra value while dong what you would normally be doing – playing online poker.

– For those players that like to get their grind on at the online poker tables, volume bonuses provide a way to gain some extra value while dong what you would normally be doing – playing online poker. Game-Specific Bonuses – BetMGM Poker will occasionally offer bonuses that require you to try out a specific game variants or formats. The requirements for these types of bonuses are usually pretty simple – play the game, get the bonus.

Banking

Banking 4.7 Many Options

There are plenty of banking options at BetMGM Poker, so no matter how you like to handle your online banking, it will be easy to move money both on and off the site.

The options for depositing on BetMGM Poker include the following:

VIP Preferred™ (BetMGM’s recommended ACH/e-check deposit provider)

Preferred™ (BetMGM’s recommended ACH/e-check deposit provider) Visa

Mastercard

Play+ (Prepaid account)

PayPal

Electronic Transfer (via “Bill Pay” function)

PayWithMyBank Online Banking

The number withdrawal methods available is a bit more limited, however, if you use the BetMGM VIP Preferred method, which connects directly to your bank account for ACH transactions and e-checks, you should be able to get your money on and off the site with no problems.

In addition to the VIP Preferred method, players can also use the PayWithMyBank option to get their funds off the site.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals ACH/e-checl Yes Yes Visa Yes No MasterCard Yes No PayPal Yes No Play+ Yes No PayWithMyBank Online Banking Yes Yes

Rewards

Rewards 4.5 Award-Winning

When joining BetMGM Poker MI, players will have access to the award-winning M life Rewards program, one of the premiere gaming loyalty programs in the country.

M life Rewards provides the high level of rewards to be expected from an online gaming company with the flexibility to redeem rewards at land-based casinos and resorts around the world.

With M life Rewards, players can receive benefits at MGM Resorts across the world in the form of personalized offers, discounts and/or comps on rooms and more, but to be able to take full advantage of the offers, it is important to understand how the system works.

Players need to earn two types of points under the M life Rewards program:

iRewards Points (iRPs)

Tier Credits

You earn both iRPs and Tier Credits by placing real money wagers on BetMGM.

iRPs can be redeemed through the online Loyalty Store for special bonuses, comps at MGM Resorts for rooms, dining, and other on-property amenities. Plus, you can also redeem your iRPs for cash.

For poker, you will earn 5.56 iRPs for each $1 you pay in rake at cash game tables and also for each $1 you pay in tournament fees.

You will also earn iRPs if you decide to play casino games or place a wager in the sportsbook.

Tier Credits are used to determine the level of rewards that you can receive. The higher the tier level that you achieve, the more lucrative the rewards. The M life Rewards program has 5 tiers ranging from the starting level of Sapphire up to Noir which is by invitation only.

The following table outlines the number of Tier Credits needed to achieve each level:

Tier Credits Required Sapphire Zero to 24,999 Pearl 25,000 and above Gold 75,000 and above Platinum 200,000 and above Noir By Invitation Only

Tournaments

Tournaments 4 MTTs & SNGs

BetMGM Poker may not be familiar to poker players in Michigan, but the brand is backed by one of the best-known names in online poker: partypoker.

The BetMGM Poker MI poker room utilizes the software and expertise of partypoker which means if you are looking for well run online poker tournaments with good structures and large payouts, you are looking in the right place.

A full range of tournaments are available at BetMGM Poker MI including the most popular formats: MTTs and SNGs.

MTTs

When it comes to Mutli Table Tournaments (MTTs) there is a wide variety of tournaments that run each day at buy-ins ranging from $0.25 up to $535. Higher stakes tournaments are available during special tournament series that run periodically.

While most of the daily tournaments are spread as No Limit Hold’em (NLHE), there are also a number of Omaha tournaments available each day including Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) and Pot Limit Omaha Eight (PLO8) – the hi/low version of PLO.

MTTs run around the clock, but look for the most popular MTTs on the weekdays to start between 7pm and 10pm.

You will find the MTTs with the biggest prize pools take place on the weekend with BetMGM Poker MI hosting a full schedule of Sunday Majors.

Tournament Series

Poker players love big tournament series because the offer a wide variety of games with prize pools that are usually bigger than the standard prize pools they see on the regular weekly schedule.

Tournament series also frequently have corresponding promotions giving players a chance to pad their bankrolls. Plus, along with the tournament series poker rooms typically run satellite tournaments and qualifiers offering players a chance to win their way into big money tournaments.

Shared Liquidity

The poker tournaments in Michigan are currently only open to players physically located within the state, but Michigan lawmakers passed a law in late 2020 that allows the Michigan Gaming Control Board to enter into agreements with gaming regulators in other states that have legal regulated online poker.

As of now, Michigan has not yet joined the Multi State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) which would allow its online poker providers to combine their player pools in the other states that have signed the agreement: New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware. In addition to Michigan, other states expected to join MSIGA include Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

SNGs

SNGs, also referred to as Sit N Go tournaments, kickoff as soon as they reach the required number of players. One of the biggest attractions to SNGs is that they don’t require large chunks of time to play. These single table tournaments finish in considerably less time than their multi-table counterparts.

SNGs on BetMGM Poker are offered in both No Limit Hold’em (NLHE) and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) formats.

You can play 6-max SNGs at Turbo speed or Heads Up SNGs at Hyper-Turbo speed.

BetMGM’s platform provider, partypoker, also offers jackpot-style SNGs they call SPINS. SPINS are fast-paced three-handed poker tournaments that have the size of their prize pool determined by a random multiplier which offers players a chance to compete for a prize pool between 2x and 240,000x the size of their buy-in.

However, SPINS are not currently available in Michigan.

Cash Games

Cash Games 3.7 Popular Variants

Cash games are the lifeblood of poker and at BetMGM Poker MI you can always find a seat at the Hold’em and Omaha tables, and if 7-Card Stud is your game, BetMGM Poker has you covered there too.

There are cash game tables for the following poker variants:

No Limit Hold’em

Limit Hold’em

Pot Limit Omaha ( PLO )

) PL Omaha Hi-Lo

Limit Stud

Limit Stud Hi-Lo

Notably, BetMGM Poker MI does not currently spread draw games like 2-7 Triple Draw or the Stud variant Razz. As a result, the room also doesn’t offer mixed games like HORSE or 8 Game.

The lack of these games is the reason for our lower rating for cash games.

However, limiting the number of games on offer to just the most popular variants means that the cash game players on the site are concentrated at available tables which results in it being easier to find a game running most times of the day and night.

Though BetMGM Poker MI does not have the widest selection of cash games, it does offer a wide range of stakes ranging from $0.01/$0.02 at the No Limit and Pot Limit tables to $30/$60 at the Limit Hold’em tables.

Cash Game Stakes

Game From To NLHE $0.01/$0.02 $25/$50 LHE $0.02/$0.04 $30/$60 PLO $0.01/$0.02 $10/$25 PLO8 $0.01/$0.02 $25/$50 Stud $0.15/$0.30 $5/$10 Stud8 $0.15/$0.30 $5/$10

Software

Software 4.2 Good on Mobile

The online poker software used at BetMGM Pker MI is provided by one of the biggest names in online poker, partypoker.

The partypoker US Network consists of partypoker NJ, BetMGM Poker NJ and Borgata Poker in New Jersey and now BetMGM Poker MI in Michigan.

While the player in each state cannot currently compete against each other at the virtual cash game and tournament tables, Michigan lawmakers passed a law in late 2020 giving the Michigan Gaming Control Board the authority to enter into agreements with other states that offer legal regulated online poker to allow operators that are licensed in multiple states to combine their player pools.

Reliability

As mentioned, partypoker provides the software platform for BetMGM Poker MI meaning the software is tried and tested.

You can count on minimal disruptions due to bugs, crashes, freezes, or poor design as the partypoker software has been used around the world for over two decades.

The tech team is also experienced at keeping its servers up and running and keeping you connected to your favorite games. But when such unfortunate events do happen, the seasoned team of professionals at Roar Digital (the company that operates the partypoker platform in the US) have the policies and experience to handle disruptions in a fair and equitable manner.

Functionality

In this day and age, being able to play online poker on your mobile devices is a factor that many people consider when choosing which online poker rooms they like to play at the most. And at BetMGM Poker you can be assured of getting a world class mobile experience when playing online poker.

The mobile software is available for iOS and Android mobile devices and provides a nice design for playing poker on the go.

For desktop users, the software is available for both Windows and Mac OS operating systems.

Appearance

The dark background and golden tones of the BetMGM Poker banding gives the partypoker a sleek upscale feel.

The layout of the lobby and the position of the graphical elements at the tables make for a please user experience when grinding.

But if you are into something a bit more futuristic, check out the Spaceship Theme, or for a more edgy vibe, you may want to try out the Graffiti theme.

There are 5 themes in total to choose from, or you can customize different elements of the playing experience like the card backs, felt color and background to create the perfect playing environment.

BetMGM Poker Michigan Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Have to Be in the State of Michigan to Play on BetMGM Poker MI?

Under the terms of their license, BetMGM Poker MI can only allow players physically present in Michigan to play for real money. This is the case for all state-regulated online poker rooms across the US.

The operator uses geo-location technology to determine the location of all players logging onto the platform and you will have to allow location tracking on your device to be able to play.

Will BetMGM Poker MI Share its Player Pool with BetMGM Poker New Jersey?

BetMGM Poker MI currently only allows Michigan players to play against each other. However, plans are already in the works to change this and combine player pools with the partypoker US Network in New Jersey.

Michigan has already passed the law that makes it possible for poker rooms to share player pools across state borders, so BetMGM Poker will likely jump at the opportunity Once the MGCB formally joins the Multi State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA).

What Welcome Bonus Does BetMGM Poker Michigan Offer?

BetMGM Poker MI offers one of the best Welcome Bonus Packages in the industry. New players can enjoy two signup bonuses in the form of:

$25 FREEPLAY® On The House

100% Deposit Match up to $600

$25 Freeplay with no deposit required

Players in Michigan that create a new account qualify for a $25 no deposit bonus. The offer is available to all registered and verified players and consists of:

$10 in online cash, cashable after earning just 1 iRewards Point (iRP).

$15 in tournament dollars you can use to enter tournaments – winnings are yours to keep.

100% First Deposit Match up to $600

The first deposit bonus is a generous one, offering a 100% match up to the maximum of $600.

Once you register, you will have 14 days to make your First Deposit and take advantage of this bonus. After you get the bonus, you will have 28 days to clear it.

The bonus is released in increments equal to 10% of the player’s deposit and is cleared by earning 12x the increment amount in iRPs.

The BetMGM Michigan poker bonus is released in 10% increments. For example, a $100 bonus will be released in ten equal $10 increments. To release the each portion of the welcome bonus, you will need to earn 12 times the amount of iRPs, which would be 120 in this particular example.

You will collect iRewards Points at the rate of 5.5 points for every $1 paid in rake at the cash tables or in tournament fees. In addition to using them to unlock bonuses, you can spend these points to purchase various items from the iRewards stores or even use them at various physical MGM Resorts.

Are There Any Other Interesting Promotions at BetMGM Poker?

The operator runs a variety of promotions throughout the year. There are cashback opportunities at cash tables, different sit and go leaderboards to participate in, and much more.

What Kind of Cash Games Does BetMGM Poker MI Offer?

BetMGM Poker Michigan offers a variety of options at the cash game tables including the following variants:

No Limit Hold’em

Limit Hold’em

Pot Limit Omaha ( PLO )

) PL Omaha Hi-Lo

Limit Stud

Limit Stud Hi-Lo

As for the stakes, games start as low as $0.01/$0.02 and go all the way up to $25/$50, so there is a great range for players of all bankrolls and skill levels.

Can I Play FastForward on BetMGM Poker Michigan?

FastForward games are offered on BetMGM Poker MI.

If you are new to BetMGM and the partypoker US network, fastforward poker tables allow you to play more hands per hour because as soon as you fold your hand, you are moved to a new table and dealt a new hand without waiting for the action to get to you.

What Does BetMGM Poker MI Offer to Tournament Players?

The room offers a rather extensive schedule of MTTs consisting of daily and weekly tournaments for every bankroll. Some of their flagship events include:

The Daily $10K featuring a buy-in of $109 and the prize pool of at least $10,000

Mega Tuesday guaranteeing $12,000 and sporting a large buy-in of $535

The $40,000 Guaranteed Sunday tournament ($215 buy-in)

With the player traffic in Michigan so far being bigger than in any other regulated state, it stands to reason that BetMGM Poker MI will rise up to fill the needs of players in the state.

How Can I Deposit Money into My BetMGM Poker MI Account?

BetMGM Poker supports a variety of convenient deposit methods, so you should have no problems whatsoever in this regard. Based on deposit options available in BetMGM Casino Michigan it is safe to assume you’ll be able to use:

Popular credit and debit cards (including Visa, MasterCard, Amex and Discover cards)

Skrill

PayPal

Online banking

ACH / e-check

/ e-check PayNearMe

Casino cashier deposit

Like with other online poker rooms in the US, credit card transactions are very convenient, but can pose some problems as issuing banks often restrict gambling-related transactions. E-wallets are very quick and reliable, while depositing funds at the casino cashier is also convenient if you do not mind going to the casino in person.

What Are Withdrawal Options at BetMGM Poker Michigan?

Withdrawing money from your BetMGM Poker MI account is just as easy—the room will offer several convenient options to transfer funds, including:

ACH

NETELLER

Check by mail

In-person withdrawals at the cashier

How Good is the BetMGM Software?

The desktop platform for BetMGM Poker is of the top quality and you will likely find that it answers all your needs as a poker player. In addition to the downloadable client, you can also play straight from your browser, which makes access to your account even easier.

The client makes it very easy to find the kind of games you are interested in playing, with cash games, MTTs, sit and goes, and fastforward games distributed into appropriate lobbies. The downloadable software is visually appealing and runs smooth on most desktop devices, and makes it easy to play multiple tables at the same time.

Can I Play BetMGM Poker MI on my Phone?

BetMGM offers standalone mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. To get started, you will need to visit the BetMGM site from your mobile device and select the appropriate state (Michigan).

Select the relevant app (iOS or Android) and tap the download button.

Android users might be asked to manually allow the installation to proceed.

Once installed, launch the app and log in or register to start playing.

The mobile app, just like the desktop client, is powered by Entain (previously GVC Holdings), and it has been through numerous improvements in the recent years. Many issues have been fixed and the app has been tailored to better answer players’ needs for playing on the go.

Do I Need to Create a New Account for Online Poker?

If you already have an account with BetMGM MI for their other products, you will not need to create a new one for online poker. You will be able to use your existing account to access all the games on offer.st in