BetMGM NJ Poker is the online poker branch of Roar Digital, a company that was created as a joint venture of BetMGM Resorts and Entain (formerly GVC Holdings).

It operates on the partypoker US Network, which hosts two more brands owned by the same company, Borgata Poker NJ and partypoker NJ. Launched in 2017, it was one of the first online poker rooms in New Jersey.

The room shares the New Jersey market with other competitors, namely PokerStars NJ, WSOP NJ, and 888 NJ. However, BetMGM Poker has a decent position, because all three rooms on the partypoker network share liquidity, which ensures better player traffic.

On this page, we bring answers to some of the frequent questions about BetMGM Poker New Jersey, dealing with legality, deposits and withdrawals, bonuses, game selection and player traffic, and much more.

Is BetMGM Poker legal in New Jersey?

BetMGM is fully licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to offer different types of online gambling services. The company’s NJ license covers casino, sports betting, and online poker, so players can play here with full confidence. BetMGM NJ Poker is completely legal and operates entirely in line with rules and regulations of the state.

Do I have to be physically present in New Jersey to play at BetMGM Poker?

One of the legal rules that is pretty much identical across all regulated US states is that players need to be physically present within the state where the operator is licensed if they want to play for real money.

In the future, when the operator goes live in Michigan and Pennsylvania, they will probably look for opportunities to merge player pools and create interstate compacts. For the time being, though, you do need to be physically present within New Jersey borders, and the room uses geolocation technology to ensure all players stick to this rule.

It is worth mentioning that New Jersey does have interstate compacts with Nevada and Delaware already. However, since BetMGM does not have a presence in these states, there are no player pools they could combine NJ players with.

What kind of a welcome bonus does BetMGM Poker NJ offer to new players?

BetMGM Poker in New Jersey has a nice welcome package for all new players. First of all, there is a $25 no deposit bonus available to all new players who sign up and confirm their identity. Then, there is a 100% match bonus, awarding up to $1000 in bonus funds.

Free $25 on BetMGM NJ Poker

For the first part of the welcome bonus, all you need to do is register with the site and successfully go through the verification process. This will give you $25 worth of bonus funds, split between free cash ($10) and tournament tickets ($15).

The no deposit bonus is a nice way to see what the room has to offer, test the software, and see what you can expect from real money games. You will be able to withdraw winnings resulting from the no deposit bonus, but not before making at least one real money deposit with BetMGM Poker.

100% up to $1000 on First Deposit

The room offers a solid 100% bonus on the very first deposit, which will match the deposit in full up to the maximum of $1000. So, if you transfer $300, you will get $300 in your bonus account; if you deposit $1000, you max out the offer.

The welcome bonus is not issued all at once, though. Instead, it will release it in 10% increments every time you accumulate 20 times the value of the increment in iReward Points (iRPs). For example:

Deposit $300 and get a $300 bonus

The bonus is split into ten $30 increments

$30 is released into your real money account for every 600 iRPs collected

To maximize the bonus:

Deposit $1000 and get a $1000 bonus

The bonus is split into ten $100 increments

$100 is released into your real money account for every 2000 iRPs collected

Since you have to accumulate points to release bonus funds, once you release an increment, there are no further restrictions or wagering requirements to worry about. It is straight up cash that you can use to play with or withdraw.

What other promotions does BetMGM NJ Poker offer?

BetMGM NJ Poker features a variety of other promotions for all players to take part in. Of course, these change somewhat frequently, so the best way to stay informed is by regularly visiting the site or keeping an eye out for their promotional emails and messages.

For sit and go players, there are regular weekly leaderboards split into two sections (low and high). These give you a chance to win some extra cash based on the number of tournaments played throughout the week as well as your overall success (finishing positions).

What does BetMGM Poker New Jersey offer to cash game players?

The room features several popular poker variations across cash game tables, although you might struggle to find enough traffic for some of them. Currently supported variations are:

Texas Hold’em

Omaha

Omaha 8

Seven Card Stud

Seven Card Stud 8

There are six-max and full ring tables available, with stakes starting at $0.01/$0.02 and going up to $25/$50. You can sit at the lowest stake tables with as little as $0.60, which is good for those completely new to poker, looking to learn the ropes and figure things out while risking the minimum.

Can I play FastForward poker in New Jersey?

FastForward, which is partypoker’s variation of fast fold poker, is available at BetMGM NJ Poker. You can play up to four tables of FastForward at the same time, whether across the same level or playing at two or more different stakes.

As soon as you fold your hand, you will be moved to a new table and dealt into a new hand, increasing the number of hands you get to see per hour. You will still collect iRPs when playing on these tables just like when playing in regular games.

How good is the game selection for tournament players at BetMGM NJ Poker?

Sharing liquidity with two other rooms on the network, BetMGM NJ Poker is able to offer a decent schedule of daily and weekly tournaments. Players will find various events across all buy-ins, with some of the flagship tournaments being:

Daily $10K – compete for a share of at least $10,000 for the $109 buy-in

Mega Tuesday – a weekly $535 tournament with the $12,000 guarantee

Sunday $35K – a flagship BetMGM NJ Poker event, featuring the buy-in of $215

What deposit and withdrawal options does BetMGM New Jersey accept?

BetMGM NJ Poker features a solid selection of banking options that you can use to both fund your account and withdraw your poker winnings. In this particular aspect, they are even ahead of some other rooms in the state and in the US in general, as they have clearly done the work behind the scenes to make things as simple as possible for their players.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Visa Yes No MasterCard Yes No Discover Yes No Amex Yes No ACH/e-check Yes Yes Skrill Yes Yes PayPal Yes Yes BetMGM Play+ Yes Yes PayNearMe Yes Yes Bank transfer Yes Yes Cash at the cage Yes Yes Check by mail No Yes

The minimum deposit at BetMGM NJ Poker is just $10, so you even beyond the no deposit bonus, you can test the room, play some games, and have some poker fun without breaking the bank.

What is the quality of the software like?

BetMGM’s poker platform was developed by GVC Holdings, i.e. partypoker. So, although BetMGM might be new to online poker, their partner is anything but. The software is quite decent overall, offering stability and reliability before all else.

The overall design could hardly be described as impressive, but it does the trick. The clean, no-nonsense look of the main lobby and the tables makes it very easy to find your way around the platform and play the game with no distractions.

You do get some nice customization options, such as the ability to create your own avatars, giving you the opportunity to make the platform more “personal.” The software also lets you take notes on other players in real time, which is quite useful.

Does BetMGM Poker NJ offer mobile apps for Android and iPhone?

You will find mobile apps for both Android and iOS phones and tablets. The BetMGM NJ Poker app for iPhone users is available on the App Store, while the Android version is made available for the download on the site.

To get started, visit the BetMGM site from your phone, find the download link, and follow instructions. It is a rather straightforward process, so you should have no problems with it.

You can use the mobile app to play all the games available on the desktop platform. The company has done a very good job updating and improving the app over the years, doing away with some disconnection problems, freezing issues, etc.

Who is BetMGM’s land-based partner in New Jersey?

BetMGM’s online poker room operates through Borgata Hotel & Casino located in Atlantic City. If you ever want to use the cashier desk option to make a deposit with BetMGM Poker NJ, you can do it at Borgata. Just remember to bring with a photo ID.