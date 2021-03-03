Borgata Poker PA FAQ

Borgata Casino PA is the latest online casino to join the ranks of the expanding iGaming market in Pennsylvania. This is only the second state where Borgata has a presence, having operated in New Jersey for a number of years now.

However, unlike NJ, where the brand operates both an online casino and a poker room, Borgata has decided to kick things off in PA with only an online casino, while the poker segment is still on hold.

Still, this is good news for the fans of online poker in the state, as the launch of Borgata Poker PA is likely in the cards in the future. In New Jersey, the company behind the brand, Roar, operates three distinct poker rooms, all on the Partypoker US Network: partypoker, BetMGM, and Borgata.

Awaiting the launch of Borgata Poker Pennsylvania, this page will provide you with the information we have available at the moment and our predictions for the future. While some of this info is likely to change as the actual launch date is announced, it should serve as a good overview of things that are likely in the cards.

When will Borgata Poker PA go live?

At this moment, there are no definitive plans for the launch of Borgata Poker in Pennsylvania. However, with the launch of Borgata Casino in the state, poker may not be too far behind.

At the moment, PokerStars PA is the only option for poker players in the state, so the launch of Borgata Poker PA would help add some diversity to the market. On top of this, WSOP is also planning to go live Pennsylvania before the summer of 2021.

There is also the chance that other Roar brands go live in PA. BetMGM Poker PA is understood to also be nearing a launch. This may come first, with Borgata soon after.

What other states does Borgata Poker operate in, and will PA players be able to play against players from other states on Borgata?

Currently, Borgata Poker is only available in New Jersey. The room is eyeing both Pennsylvania and Michigan, so it is possible to see them expand their reach in the future period.

However, as things stand right now, Pennsylvania players will likely only be able to play with each other and the room will not share the player pool with NJ or any other states that it potentially goes live in before or after.

The current interpretation of the Wire Act makes it questionable whether operators can share their business across state lines. This interpretation by the Department of Justice has already been challenged and overturned in court, though, so the online poker climate in the States could change for the better before the Borgata Poker PA launch.

What kind of cash games and stakes will be available at Borgata Poker Pennsylvania?

The range of cash game tables and stakes in Pennsylvania will likely be similar to that available in New Jersey. Available game variations include:

Texas Hold’em

Omaha

Seven Card Stud

As for the stakes, there is a good range on offer, as players can play as low as $0.01/$0.02 and as high as $25/50 for no limit and pot limit tables. This is likely what PA players will have access to as well.

What can I expect in terms of MTTs at Borgata Poker PA?

In New Jersey, Borgata Poker offers a very rich schedule of daily and weekly MTTs with a wide range of buy-ins and guaranteed prize pools.

Pennsylvania is the largest US state to have regulated online poker, which makes it an ideal place for multi-table tournaments. The Borgata Poker PA MTT schedule will probably be even richer than what is currently available in NJ, simply because of the bigger potential player pool.

Will Borgata Poker PA offer fastforward?

Fastforward, which is the quick-fold variation of poker available on most rooms in the Partypoker US Network, is available at Borgata Poker NJ. Whether or not the operator will also offer it for PA players remains to be seen.

This is an action-packed variation of Texas Hold’em, excellent for those who hate waiting between the hands. In NJ, stakes only go up to NL50, though, and even with that, the action is not always available.

With more potential players in Pennsylvania, perhaps the situation will be better in this particular segment. However, notably PokerStars PA does not currently offer fast-fold in PA due to low liquidity.

What kind of a welcome bonus can Pennsylvania players expect at Borgata Poker?

New players in New Jersey qualify for a 100% welcome bonus up to $600, and it makes sense to assume that PA users will get access to the same offer (if not better).

The bonus is added to the player’s account but it is not issued all at once. Instead, players release the bonus funds in 10% increments every time they earn four times the amount in iRPS.

For example, to release $20 from a $200 bonus, the player needs to accumulate 80 iRPS. Once the bonus funds are released, there are no further wagering requirements or restrictions. Money can be used without any limitations or withdrawn immediately.

What deposit and withdrawal methods will be available at Borgata Poker Pennsylvania?

Players will be able to use the same methods available for Borgata Casino PA, so the list should look something like:

Discover

Visa

MasterCard

Online banking

PayNearMe

ACH/e-check

It is possible the operator will support other popular methods such as PayPal, Skrill, and NETELLER, at least in one direction (deposits or withdrawals).

Will I be able to play at Borgata Poker PA from my phone?

The room offers Android and iOS apps for Borgata Poker NJ so there is no reason to think PA players will not get the same treatment. Once Borgata Poker launches in Pennsylvania, you will be able to download the relevant app via the operator’s site and access the games from your phone or tablet.

Who is Borgata’s land-based partner in the state?

Although BetMGM PA and Borgata are owned by the same company, Borgata has actually partnered up with a different casino. While BetMGM cooperates with Hollywood Casino, Borgata struck the deal with Rivers to serve as their base of operations in the state.

Will I have to be physically present in Pennsylvania to play on Borgata Poker?

As things stand right now, you will most likely have to be physically present in Pennsylvania to play on Borgata Poker. It will still take a while before operators are allowed to offer their services to players from other states, but when and if that changes, we will make sure to let you know.