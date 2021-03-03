BetMGM Poker PA FAQ

BetMGM entered the regulated online gambling market in Pennsylvania in December 2020, launching BetMGM Casino PA. Late in February 2020, the company expanded their online casino presence in the state under a sister brand, Borgata Casino PA.

While the company has focused on the online casino and sports segment, they’ve pretty much left poker on the sidelines. PokerStars PA remains the only active online poker operator in the state—but this should hopefully change in the near future.

BetMGM Poker is currently only active in New Jersey. However, the room will probably go live both in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the upcoming months. The company already has the necessary license from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), so the hard part is done.

What comes next is more about logistics and finding the right moment to jump into the PA market.

When is BetMGM Poker expected to go live in Pennsylvania?

Although there is no definitive date for the launch of BetMGM Poker PA, it will likely happen in the next few months, probably in the first half of 2021. Pennsylvania is the largest regulated market in the US, so it makes sense for BetMGM and Roar Digital, their US partner, to get their foot in the door as soon as they can.

What kind of a welcome bonus will BetMGM Poker PA offer to new players?

The welcome bonus for new players will probably be similar to what is offered to new BetMGM NJ customers. The welcome offer consists of two parts—a small no deposit bonus available to all registered and verified players, and a 100% match bonus on the first deposit awarding up to $1000.

BetMGM Poker PA $25 No Deposit Bonus

To claim your $25 free at BetMGM Poker, all you have to do is register with the site, use the relevant bonus code (if required, it will be provided once the operator goes live), and verify your account. Shortly after, you will receive a no deposit bonus consisting of:

$10 in cash

$15 worth of tournament tickets

Although the operator has not released any details about the offer as of yet, there is no reason to think that it would be different from the one in New Jersey. If anything, with Pennsylvania being the bigger market, PA players might even get more.

First Deposit Bonus up to $1000

The first deposit bonus at BetMGM Poker Pennsylvania will probably be the exact replica of that in New Jersey. This means that you will be able to claim a 100% boost on your first deposit up to the maximum of $1000.

Bonus funds are released into the player’s real money account in 10% increments. Every time you accumulate 20 times the value of the bonus increment in iReward Points (iRPs), a portion of the bonus will be released.

If you were to claim the full bonus of $1000, there would be 10 increments worth $100 each. As soon as you reach 2000 iRPs, $100 is transferred to your real money account. Once this happens, there are no further wagering requirements or restrictions on this money.

What games are likely to be available once BetMGM Poker launches in the Keystone State?

BetMGM Poker PA will feature cash games, tournaments, and sit and gos. As for the game variations, players can certainly expect No Limit and Fixed Limit Hold’em as well as Pot Limit Omaha.

The poker client supports some other variants as well, but these have been retired in New Jersey due to the lack of traffic. If there is enough interest, BetMGM will probably bring them back in Pennsylvania.

In terms of stakes, BetMGM features cash games as low as $0.01/$0.02 and going all the way up to $25/$50. Of course, the traffic is always better at lower limits, but there is some higher stakes action happening as well, especially on weekends.

Will BetMGM Poker PA offer Fast Forward tables?

BetMGM PA may offer Fast Forward poker tables. With this format, you do not have to sit idly during the hands you are not involved with and wait for the next round. Instead, as soon as you fold, you are moved to another table and dealt into the next hand.

The success of Fast Forward will depend on the traffic. In New Jersey, games are not running very often because there are not enough players to keep the game flowing at a good pace. With PA being a bigger market, this might not be a problem.

PokerStars does not currently spread its fast-fold game Zoom because of liquidity issues. It has tried spreading it in the past, but games did not fill, so the operator removed them. So whether its competitor tries this or not remains to be seen—it may depend on sharing liquidity with other networks.

Will players on BetMGM Poker PA be able to play with players in New Jersey?

The company will likely do what it can to create a shared player pool between their brands as this is good for everyone. However, at this moment in time, there are legal constraints stopping them from offering their services across the border.

Whether BetMGM and other regulated US rooms will create interstate compact in the future will depend primarily on the final interpretation of the Wire Act. If it is definitively ruled that online poker does not fall under its scope, the path will be paved for the creation of joined player pools between different regulated states.

What banking options will BetMGM Poker PA accept?

Since the company is already live in the state with their casino and sports betting sites, there is no mystery as to what banking options will be available. You will be able to deposit and withdraw from BetMGM Poker PA using the following methods:

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals MasterCard Yes No Visa Yes No Play+ Yes No PayPal Yes No Online Banking Yes Yes ACH/e-checl Yes Yes

Is BetMGM Poker software good?

BetMGM is a part of the partypoker US Network, together with Borgata and partypoker. Their software was built using a tried and tested platform and offers a very solid and reliable solution.

The table view is very clean and free of any distractions, which is quite useful when multi-tabling. There are no serious disconnect issues plaguing the platform, either, so players do not have to worry about getting randomly booted off the tables or getting timed out in the middle of an important decision.

Will players from Pennsylvania be able to access BetMGM Poker via their phones?

BetMGM Poker offers mobile apps for Android and iOS devices and these will be available the moment they roll out in Pennsylvania. Downloading the app is a bit of a process, though, and you will need to be physically located in the state to do it.

Open a BetMGM Poker account from your desktop computer.

Use your Android or iOS device to navigate to the BetMGM site.

Log in with your account information.

Follow the instructions on the site to download and install the relevant app.

To play via mobile, you will need to enable geolocation services for the app. This is the protection measure in place to ensure only players who are actually in Pennsylvania can play on the app.

Who is BetMGM’s land-based partner in the state of Pennsylvania?

BetMGM has partnered up with Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course as their brick-and-mortar base of operations in the Keystone State.