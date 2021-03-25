PokerStars Michigan Responds to New Competition With Spin and Go Promo, Reload Bonus

PokerStars MI has enjoyed a very successful start in the regulated Michigan online poker market. A new contender has now joined the fray in BetMGM MI Poker and PokerStars has responded immediately, adding new promotions in order to retain the top spot.

On addition to all the regular promotions, PokerStars Michigan has now introduced a new Spin and Go $25K jackpot from March 26 to 28. Furthermore, existing players can take advantage of a 100% reload bonus up to $500 until the end of the current month.

The launch by the global market leader in the Wolverine State has been a thorough success. Within a few week of launch on January 29, it became the busiest online poker room across all current regulated United States markets.

While the initial hype has somewhat slowed down, it remains a hotbed for regulated online poker in the US right now, and the new competition has not yet had any impact on PokerStars’ traffic. In order to solidify its start and build on its early success, PokerStars MI has launched two new time-gated promotions at the end of March.

Spin & Go: $25,000 guaranteed jackpot

The Spin and Go $25K promotion will run from March 26 to 28. At the end of the weekend, the player with the highest Spin and Go prize multiplier will earn a $25,000 guaranteed jackpot. The stakes don’t matter as only the multiplier counts for this specific bankroll boost.

Four buy-in levels are available in the hyper-turbo jackpot SNG format, in which players can win up to 1,000 times their buy-ins. It all kicks off with a price tag of just $1, followed by stakes of $5, $10, and $25.

A look at the fine print reveals that the winner with the highest multiplier will be credited the difference between the winning prize pool and $25,000 cash at the end of the promotion period. In case of a tie, the jackpot winnings will be shared among all winners with the top multiplier.

New 100% Reload Bonus up to $500

Not only new sign-ups but also existing players have the chance to boost their bankroll. Before April 1, a new 100% reload bonus up to $500 has been introduced. In order to qualify, players need to deposit at least $30 and use the bonus code BOOST.

The reload bonus is active for 35 days in total and players have to earn redemption points with their real money activity to unlock the bonus money. The bonus offer is valid from March 23 until April 1, 2021.

New players currently have two options to take advantage of deposit bonuses right now. The welcome package includes $30 freeplay based on the first deposit when using the code FREE30. Alternatively, there is also the main first deposit bonus of 100% up to $600, which gets triggered with code STARS600.

Strong Start for PokerStars in Michigan

The first regulated online poker platform in the Wolverine State launched on January 29 and PokerStars went live with all three verticals: online casino, poker, and sports betting. It only took a few days for the action to heat up and PokerStars MI took over the top spot in terms of traffic shortly after.

A slew of promotions and expansion of the poker offer followed in the weeks after launch. For example, mixed games have joined the line-up in cash games and tournaments very recently.

PokerStars MI also already ran their first edition of the Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP), The MTT series surpassed expectations and saw the prize pools boosted several times. Ultimately, the 60-tournament strong series

As of March 22, the de facto monopoly of PokerStars in the Wolverine State ended. BetMGM MI has become the second operator to go live and gave Michiganders another option to play poker online. The launch came with plenty of promotions to divert some traffic from the market leader.

It comes as no surprise that PokerStars MI has subsequently stepped up its promotional efforts further and it will be interesting to see how this duel plays out in the weeks and months to come.