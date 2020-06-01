At a time when online poker tournaments are starting to see a slight drop in the turnout following a huge spurt in traffic, GGPoker’s ambitious weekly tournament, GGMasters, continues to grow unabated.

Last Sunday, the $150 buy-in freezeout tournament once again reached new heights, pulling in 4262 runners, easily surpassing the guarantee with a prize pool of nearly $590,000. This is the biggest prize pool GGMasters has accumulated since its inception in early January 2020.

This also marks the fourth straight week that the tournament covered its guarantee. In fact, five of the last six times it has run, the guarantee has been exceeded—something that looked nearly impossible at the start of the year.

GGMasters has Generated Nearly $9 Million Prize Pools

Since making its debut on January 5, GGMasters has run on 22 occasions, in 15 out of those, the tournament fell short of its guarantee. The majority of the overlays came between January and April as the operator kept on pushing its guarantee higher as a way of helping the tournament grow.

GGPoker raised the guarantee three times in the first three months. The tournament started with just a $250,000 guarantee and now it guarantees double that amount.

Nearly $9 million in prize money has been paid out since its first running , an average of over $400,000 per week. The operator has contributed nearly half a million dollars from its own pocket to cover all the missed guarantees. The biggest overlay came on April 5 during which the tournament fell short by almost $70,000.

Interesting Facts and Key Statistics about GGMasters:

Total Times Ran So Far : 22

: 22 Total Prize Money Paid Out : $8,975,348

: $8,975,348 Average Prize Pool : $407,970

: $407,970 Biggest Prize Pool : $588,156 (May 31)

: $588,156 (May 31) Total Players Participated : 61,584

: 61,584 Average Players per Tournament : 2799

: 2799 Biggest Turnout : 4262 (May 31)

: 4262 (May 31) No. of Times Overlayed : 15 (68.1%)

: 15 (68.1%) Total Amount of Overlay : $476,756

: $476,756 Average Overlay per Tournament : $21,671

: $21,671 Biggest Overlay: $69,302 (April 5)

Out of the 4262 players that played the online poker tournament last Sunday, 683 players made the money (approximately 16%), sharing a total of $588,156 in prize money. The top two places took home $70,000 each after agreeing for a heads-up deal.

Two players outside the money were refunded their buy-ins thanks to the operator’s Bubble Protection feature that refunds players their buy-in if they bust out just before the money.

GGMasters likely benefited from the running of the $100 million guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Series. Multiple tournaments generated huge prize pools including the $5 million guaranteed Main Event that saw its prize pool grow to over $9 million.