The WSOP 2020 Online Series on GGPoker continues to run at full flow as six more bracelets were awarded last week, bringing the total number of completed gold bracelet events so far to 17.

Eight bracelets are scheduled to run this week including the operator’s flagship $150 buy-in freezeout tournament, GGMasters, that has been converted into a special WSOP Bracelet Edition for this upcoming Sunday.

Last week saw yet another spectacular performance for the WSOP 2020 Online Series on GGPoker with record-setting turnouts and prize pools. Over 70,000 entries were registered across the first three weeks producing a staggering $38 million in prize money.

Event #38 MILLIONAIRE MAKER has by far been the standout event of the series so far. Boasting a whopping $5 million guarantee, the $1500 buy-in event drew 6299 entrants across its 15 Day 1 flights, to exceed its highly ambitious guarantee by nearly $4 million.

In the end, the tournament built a prize pool of $8.9 million — one of the biggest this year.

The final table of the MILLIONAIRE MAKER will be played out this Saturday, with the winner set to take home $1,489,288 which would make it the biggest payout in the history of GGPoker.

Other bracelet events with no guarantees also performed strongly. The first-ever Short Deck online bracelet event, Event #43 $10,000 Short Deck Championship, attracted an impressive 130 runners to amass a prize pool of $1.26 million.

Event #44 $2500 NLH 6-Handed saw a field of 892 generate a $2.1 million prize pool, while Event #45 $840 Bounty NLH also generated a prize pool of close to $2 million.

The Asian time-zone bracelet events also had a great showing, with a $500 buy-in Deepstack event producing over $1 million in prize money and another Short Deck event creating a $462k prize pool.

Event #49 Turbo Deepstack NLH held last Sunday drew close to 3000 entries to build a prize pool of $1.4 million.

Eight Bracelet Events to Run including GGMasters WSOP Bracelet Edition

Even with all that money already awarded, there is still plenty of action remaining. This week, eight bracelet events are slated to run, three of which are freezeouts.

Event #55 NLH Asia Championship featuring multiple Day 1 flights continues to run throughout the week. It features a massive guarantee of HK$8M, equivalent to over $1 million in USD.

Event #50, $2100 Bounty Championship runs today, allowing a maximum of 2 re-entries. At the time of writing, already half a million in prize money has been generated despite the event not carrying any guarantee.

It will be followed by a $400 buy-in Pot Limit Omaha event on August 5, a $1000 buy-in No Limit Hold’em on August 6, and another Omaha event with a buy-in of $800 on August 8.

On Saturday, for the first time, a heads-up event will run on GGPoker — Event #54 Heads Up Championship carrying $10,000 buy-in with a cap of 128 players. This event will have no late registration period and will not any re-entries, so every player gets a single shot.

On Sunday, two WSOP editions of the GGMasters are scheduled to take place. The usual $150 buy-in GGMasters will feature a doubled-size guarantee of $1 million. The High Roller edition will guarantee a $2.5 million for a buy-in of $1500. Both of these events will be played as freezeouts.

Meanwhile, GGPoker continues to offer WSOP special edition promotions including daily giveaways totaling $5 million. The operator is also running its WSOP Silk Road series giving away prizes in WSOP tickets throughout the week while WSOP Side Events continue to run.

GGMasters Enjoys its Biggest Turnout Yet

The WSOP 2020 Online Series is clearly bringing many new players to the tables. Last Sunday, for the first time, there were over 150,000 players online on GGPoker. The series is also having a knock-on effect on its other weekly tournaments.

GGMasters, a $150 buy-in freezeout tournament with a $500,000 guarantee, set a new attendance record pulling in 4425 players to go past the $600,000 mark for the first time. The $10k buy-in Super MILLION$, which had been struggling to meet its $2 million guarantee, sailed past its guarantee for the second week in a row.

GG WSOP 2020: Week 3 Events