To celebrate operating in the US market of Pennsylvania for one full year, PokerStars PA has announced it will be running a special PokerStars 1st Anniversary Series.

$1 million is guaranteed across 35 events during the series that will run in November. It will be the seventh online tournament series to run in the market in 2020, and the eighth since PokerStars PA went live back in late 2019.

The full schedule is yet to be released, and currently nothing is showing for the anniversary series in the PokerStars PA client, but information released shows there will be a $100 buy-in Main Event, guaranteeing $200,000. Other stand out events include:

$100 Sunday Special on November 8 guaranteeing $100K

on November 8 guaranteeing $100K $20 Mini Main Event on November 15 guaranteeing $25K

on November 15 guaranteeing $25K $50 Phase tournament running throughout, guaranteeing $50K

As seen in previous online tournament series run in PA by PokerStars, a Second Chance Freeroll promotion will also be running. Anyone who gets knocked out of the PokerStars 1st Anniversary Series without making the money will get entered in the Second Chance Freeroll, giving them another chance at winning. $10,500 in tickets will be up for grabs across seven of these freerolls.

Players can also qualify for events via satellites for as little as $1 which should be in the PokerStars PA client from today.

“To end its first year in Pennsylvania on a high and thank the poker community in the state, PokerStars has announced the PokerStars 1st Anniversary Series,” a PR statement to pokerfuse reads. “Over the past year, PokerStars has provided the players of Pennsylvania with a variety of poker action, from single events to tournament series awarding millions of dollars in prize money. After a successful year, players can expect plenty more poker action as PokerStars moves into its second year in the state.”

The PokerStars 1st Anniversary Series has the second largest average guarantee per event in PokerStars PA history with an average of $28,571 guaranteed per event, ranking just behind the recent running of the Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker (PACOOP) which averaged $30,000 per event.

The Anniversary Series also marks the eighth online tournament series to run in the market, from PokerStars PA who have run stand out series such as the Bounty Builder Series, Summer Series, and the Pennsylvania Spring Championship of Online Poker, (or PASCOOP as it is also known) which shattered its $2 million series guarantee by awarding online poker players in Pennsylvania over $3.1 million in prize money.

PokerStars PA has been operating in Pennsylvania without a competitor for an entire year which included a period of increased demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. However, online poker in the state is returning to pre pandemic levels, and soon PokerStars may not be the only one offering online poker in Pennsylvania.

The partypoker US Network is expected to enter the market soon following the approval of Roar Digital at the most recent Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board meeting. Roar controls the US online operations of its owners (MGM and GVC) and could launch partypoker PA and/or BetMGM PA in the near future.

888 is also looking to expand into the market following its recent approval. Poker rooms that could be offered in conjunction with 888 include 888 PA and WSOP PA.

The PokerStars 1st Anniversary Series will run November 8 to 15.

