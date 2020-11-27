It is a holiday weekend in the US and WSOP.com is catering to both online poker tournament and cash game players.

In a bid to reward its cash game players over the Thanksgiving weekend, WSOP.com is running a special Happy Hours promotion offering New Jersey and Nevada players twice as many reward points than they would usually earn for playing.

Players earn reward points (which the network calls Action Player Points or APPs) for every raked hand they play . At WSOP.com, these points are usually earned at the rate of two APPs per $1 of rake generated at the cash game tables. During this Happy Hours promotion, players will earn four APPs for every $1 in rake.

This means that players will be able to move to a higher VIP level at a faster rate.

Unlike other sites where the Happy Hours usually last only a few hours, the promotion on WSOP NJ and WSOP NV will run all day through to Sunday, November 29.

As per the promotion rules, Happy Hours is available across all cash game tables with the exception of heads-up tables. The promotion is available to both New Jersey and Nevada players, but they must have a valid and verified real money account.

Happy Hours Promotion at a Glance:

Players earn double Action Player Points (APPs) for every $1 of rake they generate

(APPs) for every $1 of rake they generate Promotion only available at cash game tables but excluding heads-up

but excluding heads-up Runs around the clock until Sunday, November 29

Available to both New Jersey and Nevada players

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

WSOP .com Super Circuit Online Series Starts this Friday

The Online Super Circuit Series returns to the WSOP.com network this Friday with over $1.5 million in guarantees. As seen previously, there are 18 gold ring events scheduled, with events running daily until next month on December 14.

Buy-ins for the series start at $215 and go up to $1000 though a majority of them are priced between $215 to $320. The schedule comprises Deep Stacks, Monster Stacks, turbos, re-entries and freezeouts, as well as a 6-max Pot Limit Omaha event.

The Main Event takes place on December 13, boasting a $200,000 guarantee for a buy-in of $525. It coincides with the $10K WSOP World Championship Main Event, also taking place on WSOP.com for New Jersey and Nevada players.

For players with small bankrolls, WSOP.com is running a MEGA satellite into the $200,000 Circuit Main Event on December 12 with 20 seats guaranteed.

Each of the Circuit Ring events has guarantee with five- to six-figures ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 for the Main Event. The winner of each event will be awarded a WSOP gold ring along with first-place prize money.

The series comes fresh off the back of the Fall Online Championship series that guaranteed $1 million and which concluded on November 22.

The Online Super Circuit Series starts tomorrow on https://t.co/Nnepu1Mgzb with 18 rings awarded in 18 days. Play f… https://t.co/KAb0zMV8Ce— WSOP.com (@WSOPcom) November 26, 2020

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Satellites for the WSOP Main Event Underway

Satellites to the upcoming $10K buy-in WSOP Main Event has already begun. The 2020 WSOP Main Event will be played as a hybrid online-live event with two legs: WSOP.com for players in the US and GGPoker for international players.

The WSOP Main Event on WSOP.com will kick off its Day 1 on December 13 with Day 2 to be played a day later.

Once down to the final table, players will move to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Monday, December 28. The winner of the final table will go on to compete with the winner of the international leg that will take place on GGPoker. Both the winners will play heads-up for the WSOP Main Event bracelet and an additional $1 million in prize money.

To help players qualify for the $10k buy-in event, WSOP.com is running direct satellites—two of which take place later today. This includes an $80 buy-in all-in rake-free satellite where players will go all-in the moment the tournament starts and a $215 buy-in traditional satellite. The winner of both the satellites will be awarded a seat to the 2020 WSOP Main Event.