BetMGM Poker Michigan Nears Launch--But Delay Pushes it Back Further

Update: BetMGM Michigan Poker has gone live! While a delay was expected, the operator did still manage to come online on Monday, March 22, 2021 for real money online poker. Check out our breaking news story, full review and FAQ, and sign up today!

Michigan online poker players are tantalizingly close to having a second online poker room available to them, BetMGM, but they may have to wait a few more days, pokerfuse understands.

Pokerfuse has been informed that a postponement has caused the operator to delay its launch again, with later this week now earmarked as a go-live date.

PokerStars Michigan has been the sole provider of online poker in Michigan since late January. However, it has always been known that other operators have been eyeing the market.

Roar Digital, the US venture behind the partypoker US Network, which operates the online poker brands of partypoker, BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker in New Jersey, have always been the front-runners to be next in line and has been working hard to get their site launched.

BetMGM MI Poker is expected to be Roar’s first brand to launch in Michigan, though partypoker MI and Borgata Poker MI may also be in the works.

We have been following the launch of the site every step of the way, including exclusively revealing its was inching towards launch in early February.

Initially, the company said it had hoped to go live by the end of February. But the date for launch was ultimately pushed back to the first days of March.

Throughout the following days, the operator went through various iterations of its apps, we observed, trialing various MTTs, SNGs and cash games. Various promotional details have also emerged and changed over the subsequent weeks.

Late last week, it did appear that the stars had aligned and Monday would be launch day for the site. However, it appears that last minute issues have arisen, resulting in a further short postponement as the final wrinkles are ironed out.

It will mark a huge day for online poker in the United States. Since New Jersey online poker rooms launched well over five years ago, the only other brand to expand beyond that state has been PokerStars. It has been leading the charge in both Pennsylvania and Michigan ever since, and has yet to face competition.

However, the situation in both states is changing fast. Ever since clarity came around the Wire Act, operators are once again looking at opportunities in new states, with the hopes one day soon of bridging the gap across state lines and building shared player pools.

That reality is not here yet. PokerStars’ three online poker rooms remain separate.

The same will be true when BetMGM Poker Michigan launches as well. But by the second half of the year, once the last remaining Wire Act issues are hopefully resolved, the floodgates could certainly open. Thus, operators want to place their stake in the ground now in hopes to best benefit from this huge opportunity.

Players will be the biggest beneficiaries. Increased competition means more promotions, rewards and tournament series. In fact, from what pokerfuse has seen with what BetMGM is planning for its Michigan online poker, players will certainly want to take notice.

The new player Welcome Bonus could be the best in the US markets; there are rumors of a huge invitational freeroll as well. Pokerfuse has even seen plans for its first big tournament series within the first weeks of launch.

Michigan online poker players should keep their eyes on pokerfuse for the latest developments.