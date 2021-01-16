Online gambling in Michigan should be going live within the next week. With the official date yet to be determined but drawing near, players still have some time left to claim pre-registration bonuses at two sites that are set to launch as soon as they get the required approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Both BetMGM and BetRivers are giving players an opportunity to claim bonus cash without any deposits. Those who complete the registration process prior to the official launch date will receive bonus funds straight into their accounts when sites go live.

Sign up to BetMGM MI today and get up to $200 in pre-registration bonuses »

$200 in Pre-Registration Bonuses Available at BetMGM

BetMGM Michigan is offering a total of $200 in bonus funds for all players who complete the registration process prior to the site going live in Michigan. The bonus is split in two parts, with $100 awarded for the casino, and $100 going towards sports betting funds.

As mentioned, no cash deposit is required to claim this offer. Players simply need to open an account with BetMGM and complete the identity verification procedure. As soon as the site is allowed to go live, these bonuses will be added to players’ accounts.

The sports betting portion of the bonus will be issued as two bets, each worth $50. The other $100 bonus is added as FreePlay and can be used on all games in the casino section.

Wagering requirements for FreePlay funds are just 1x, so to cash out the $100, players only have to wager a total of $100.

It is important to note that those taking advantage of pre-registration bonuses will still qualify for standard welcome offers (first deposit bonuses) at BetMGM Casino and Sportsbook. However, if the very first bet on the site is made using a free bet, the player will lose the right to claim the $500 sportsbook bonus.

BetRivers Offering $50 to Pre-registered Players

BetRivers is another gambling site scheduled to go live as soon as there is the official green light. Looking to attract as many players as possible early on, the operator is offering the $50 pre-registration bonus.

Sign up to BetRivers today and get a special $50 pre-registration bonus »

Like the BetMGM offer, the BetRivers pre-registration bonus is only available up until the moment the site goes live. This is likely to happen by January 22, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

All players who register and confirm their identity will receive $50 in bonus funds on the day of the launch. The bonus also needs to be wagered once and funds can be used to play almost all casino games and place sports bets, with the exception of:

Roulette

Baccarat

Bets with odds longer than -200 (1.50)

Pre-registered players will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the first deposit bonus on BetRivers Michigan, offering a 100% match up to $250. The first deposit bonus will also have a 1x wagering requirement, but it can only be used to place sports bets with odds of at least -200.

Online Poker in Michigan

It is uncertain whether legal and regulated online poker in Michigan will launch at the same time as casino games and sports betting. When poker does go live, BetMGM MI is expected to be available on the partypoker US Network along with partypoker MI and Borgata Poker.

Director of Poker for BetMGM Ray Stefanelli told pokerfuse, “poker is core to BetMGM’s business and we’re as equally committed to bringing our superior poker offering to new states, as we are with our sports betting offering,”

“We’ll continue to work with regulators across the U.S. to widen access to online poker and look forward to a number of new states that will likely come online in 2021,” Stefanelli continued.

PokerStars MI is also expected to be among the first online poker rooms to go live in the state, however, Caesars (the owners of the World Series of Poker brand) has not announced plans to launch WSOP MI as of yet..