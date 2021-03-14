There have been a lot of changes for GGPoker since its beginnings in 2014 focused on Asian markets. As the marquee skin on the larger GGNetwork, the growth in recent times has been amazing.

The growth exploded in 2020 when GGPoker partnered with the World Series of Poker (WSOP). After Covid-19 shut down the globe, GGPoker stepped up to the plate, providing a platform for the WSOP to move online for 2020, and the result was huge, including the largest online prize pool in history.

The huge growth has attracted some of the biggest names in the game to the brand as ambassadors. Among the players to lend their names to the GGPoker brand are Daniel Negreanu, Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier, and Fedor Holz. Felipe Ramos leads the brand in the Brazilian market, while Mikhail “Innerpsy” Shalamov and Anatoly Filatov represent the operator in Russia.

As the premier skin on the GGNetwork, GGPoker shares a global player pool across several other skins, including Natural8, making them a natural online partner for major live tours forced online. Everything has come together to push GGPoker into the top-tier of online poker.

GGPoker Welcome Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses 4.5 Generous

New players at GGPoker have a choice of bonuses to welcome them to the platform. Players can choose between $100 in rewards, or a 100% deposit match up to $600.

To claim one of the Welcome Bonuses:

Create a new account.

Make your first deposit of at least $20 .

. Select Deposit Bonus or Rewards from the dropdown menu when the option to choose a bonus presents itself.

Details for Deposit Bonus:

Matched funds will be credited to your bonus account.

Funds are unlocked in increments of $5 for every $20 in rake or tournament fees .

for every in or . Players have 60 days to make additional deposits to get the full $600 in matching bonus, and 90 days to unlock the bonus balance.

Details for Rewards:

$40 in free tickets will be added to the player’s account in the six days following a successful deposit.

will be added to the player’s account in the six days following a successful deposit. An additional $60 in rewards can be unlocked by playing All in or Fold games . Hit daily hand targets on All in or Fold games in the six days following your deposit to unlock $45 more in cash bonus . Hit all six daily targets for an additional $15 GGMasters satellite ticket .

can be unlocked by playing . Total rewards are $100 when you hit all the targets.

GGPoker also runs various time-sensitive promotions, so be sure to check GGPoker before you create your account.

Rewards

Rewards 4.3 Very Good

Get in line for the Fish Buffet. The recently rebooted Fish Buffet is how GGPoker rewards regular play. Earn up to 60% cashback just by playing poker or casino games.

The Fish Buffet is your chance to earn cashback just by playing. On average, for every $1 spent on poker rake or tournament fees, players earn 100 Fish Buffet Points (FP). Actual points may vary depending on factors like game type. Players also earn FPs by wagering on casino games.

Players start as Plankton, and work their way up the food chain to Shark based on the number of points they earn. The higher up the food chain you go, the more rewards you’ll earn in the form of cashback and free tickets.

The highest cashback level is 60% for the premier GGPlatinum level, with lower Platinum levels paying out from 35% to 55%. Platinum level players also qualify for Flat Cashboack Weekly Payout while lower levels spin for their prizes.

Players can choose to move up or down the ranks, choosing rewards that best suit their play style and volume. For example, all Octopus, Crab, Shrimps can switch to Platinum Fish, while all Whales can switch to Platinum Octopus. Equally, you can move down – a Platinum Fish can drop back to Bronze Shrimp to work for a higher level, and a Platinum Octopus can move down to Bronze Whale.

Start your journey up the poker food chain. With the new Fish Buffet, you can go from Plankton to Platinum Shark in no time.

Promotions

Promotions 4.8 Very Generous

GGPoker offers a wide range of promotions, including leaderboards and daily prizes. The operator also offers specific promotions that are time-sensitive, so check back regularly on the main GGPoker webpage for details on current promotions.

Daily Freebie

Players who log in every day are eligable for the Daily Freebie. Simply log in at least once per day, and you can claim your freebie from the promo section.

Daily Prizes:

Monday: $.25 Spin & Gold Ticket

Tuesday: 5 x $.05 Flip $ Go Tickets

Wednesday: $.25 Spin & Gold Ticket

Thursday: 5 x $.05 Flip $ Go Tickets

Friday: $.25 Spin & Gold Ticket

Saturday: $1 Spin & Gold Ticket

Sunday: 5 x $.05 Flip $ Go Tickets

Leaderboards

There are Leaderboards galore on GGPoker, so no matter what you play, you can likely compete for extra prizes through Leaderboards. Play for the top of the board in cash games like Rush & Cash, Hold’em, Omaha, and Short Deck, as well as tournament formats like Spin & Gold, and Flip & Go, with Leaderboard values up to $50,000.

Multi-Table Tournaments

MTTs 5 Best-in-Class!

GGPoker has some of the best tournaments in the online game right now. As the global home for brands like WSOP, including Circuit, the operator deals some of the biggest online games you’ll find.

In addition to massive series from their big partner brands, GGPoker runs regular weekly series such as the GGMasters and MILLION$.

GGMasters Weekly Schedule

GGMasters is a weekly series of freezeout games with regular buy-ins of $25, with bigger games on Sunday.

Tournament Day Structure Buy-in Guarantee GGMasters Double Stack Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $30k to $40k GGMasters Asia Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $25k to $30k GGMasters Bounty Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $40k to $60k GGMasters Fast Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $25k to $40k GGMasters Daily Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $50k to $75k GGMasters Sunday Freezeout $150 $500,000 GGMasters High Rollers Sunday Freezeout $1,050 $1,000,000

Beat the Pros

Every Saturday, players have a chance to Beat the Pros. For a $210 buy-in, players will be sitting down with some of the best in the game. If you manage to eliminate any of the Pros (look for nicknames in blue, yellow, or purple to identify your targets) you’ll be awarded a free ticket to the $5,000 Beat the Pros Winners’ Freeroll.

The Winners’ Freeroll ticket will be for the week following and starts at the same time as the main game. Beat the Pros is your chance to play against your poker heroes, and win a nice prize for eliminating one.

Global MILLION$ Weekly Schedule

The MILLION$ is a weekly tournament series with more than $4 million guaranteed at 4 different levels. In addition to the Global MILLION$ detailed below, there is also Zodiac MILLION$ for the Asian market with ¥1,000,000 guaranteed for ¥588 entry fee.

There are bigger games on offer as well. The High Roller MILLION$ costs $525 to enter with $1.5 million guaranteed, while the big game is the Super MILLION$ with $2 million guaranteed for $10,300.

Day Time ( GMT ) Tournament Name Buy-in GTD Sun 20:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1] $108 $1,000,000 Mon-Sat 12:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1] $108 $1,000,000 Mon-Sat 16:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1] $108 $1,000,000 Mon-Sat 20:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1] $108 $1,000,000 Sun 12:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1] $108 $1,000,000 Sun 14:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1] $108 $1,000,000 Sun 16:00 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Day 1 LAST CHANCE] $108 $1,000,000 Sun 18:30 Global MILLION$, $1M GTD [Final Day] $108 $1,000,000

Flip & Go

The Flip & Go format is unique to GGPoker. Players can choose to buy-in with one to eight stacks, and the tournaments start with a skill-based flip-out portion at the beginning where players are dealt three cards and have 30 seconds to discard one. From that point on, every hand is automatically all-in, and the winner of each table is already in the money.

Once table winners have been determined from the all-in phase, remaining players are all in the money. From there, the game plays like a normal tournament where players start with an average of 40 big blinds. Flip & Go is a great way to spice up your regular tournament schedule with a faster paced game.

Spin & Gold

Spin & Gold is GGPoker’s version of a jackpot sit & go format. These three-handed, hyper-turbo games have a few twists at GG though. The biggest switch-up may be the Insurance feature.

Generally, spinning a 2x prize in a jackpot format is a losing proposition. In GG’s Spin & Gold, however, spinning a 2x prize pool immediately activates the insurance feature which, if players chose to opt in at the start, pays back the buy-in and insurance cost, rendering the game an effective freeroll.

The other main difference with Spin & Gold is a flatter prize structure. The prizes for the lower buy-in games remain a winner-takes-all affair, but the 10x and 25x prize pool levels pay out two spots, and for the biggest prize pools, all three players are guaranteed to get money out of the game.

Spin & Gold games are as cheap as $.25, and buy-ins go up to $200 with up to $1 million in possible prizes.

Cash Games

Cash Games 4.5 Good Selections

GGPoker offers cash games in a variety of formats. Choose between Hold’em, Omaha, and Short Deck, as well as the fast-fold format of Rush & Cash and the innovative All-in or Fold.

In the regular cash games, there is as much as $20,000 in extra bonus money guaranteed through Daily Leaderboards. Both Omaha and Hold’em cash games have $20,000 in extra prizes, while Short Deck cash games have $10,000 added each day for the best performers.

Rush & Cash

Rush & Cash is GGPoker’s version of the fast-fold cash game. As with other versions of fast-fold, players can opt to fold their cards immediately and move to a new hand, but there’s a twist at GG. Players in the Rush & Cash format can earn the equivalent of 65% rake-back through periodic cash drops that randomly add money to pots at the start of the hand.

Rush & Cash is available for as low as $.01/$.02 up to the $1/$2 level, and has both hold’em and Omaha varieties.

All-In or Fold

If you are looking for even faster action, All-in or Fold has you covered. In these four-handed games, you only have two options for any given hand. As the name implies, you can go all-in, or fold your hand.

Buy in for eight big blinds, and the action takes off. As you win hands, you can remove chips over eight big blinds from the table to protect your winnings, or just roll it all into the next hand.

Added to the prizes available at the tables, players have a shot at jackpot prizes with every all-in. The jackpot builds all the time, with 50% of the fee for all games adding to the total. To win your share of the jackpot, just hit a straight flush in hold’em (using both your hole cards) or a royal flush in Omaha (using two of your hole cards).

Software

Software 4.5 Innovative

GGPoker runs on some of the best software in the business, with innovative features not found on any other platform. Hosting the 2020 WSOP helped stabalize the platform with high volume leading to a modern platform that is highly stable.

They haven’t sacrificed innovation for stability though. The GGPoker platform hosts unique features not seen anywhere else.

Staking Platform

The Staking Platform is biggest innovation on the GGPoker Network. This feature give players a new way to sweat the poker action.

As a Seller, you can sell up to 90% of your action for whatever markup you see fit. For example, if you sell action in a $10 buy-in at a 2x markup, a Buyer can buy 5% of your action for $1. If you cash for $100 in the tournament, the buyer is entitled to 5% of your winnings, or $5.

As a buyer, you can scour the Staking boards to buy a piece of friends, rivals, or poker heroes. Buy pieces as small as 1% (or .1% for games bigger than $5,000), or buy up everything on offer, and you’ll have a chance to share in whatever winnings your horse brings in.

Once a stake is purchased, it is generally non-refundable. However, sellers can cancel the sale of action, or unregister from the target tournament, before the start of action, or the tournament may be cancelled for unforeseen circumstances. In these cases, purchased stakes will be refunded.

Bubble Protection

GGPoker helps make the experience of bubbling a tournament less painful with Bubble Protection. Just register any eligible tournament before it starts, and you are protected from bubbling.

From one to 10 players will get their buy-in back in Tournament Dollars (T$) depending on the number of original entries. Bubble Protection is available regardless of whether you buy in with cash or T$.

Tournaments with Bubble Protection:

Daily Guarantees

Bounty Hunters

Omaholic

Phoenix Rebuy

MBP

Smart HUD

GGPoker prohibits the use of third-party applications like Heads Up Displays (HUDs), but they offer an in-game solution to scratch your itch for data on your opponents. The Smart HUD is built into the platform, so it is always on.

The Smart HUD is available for cash games, All-In or Fold, and Tournaments, each tailored to the specific game. For cash games, your overall record against the villain will be displayed, along with your three biggest hands against them

For All-In or Fold, you will see total jackpot winnings for your opponent, as well as their* latest jackpot hands* and their hand distribution.

For Tournaments, expect to see your opponent’s total tournament winnings, as well as their current leaderboard rankings and r*esults from the last five tournaments* they played.

The modern online player hungers for information about their opponents. The Smart HUD provides an in-game way to keep abreast of the villain’s tendencies so you don’t have to bet in the dark.

Cashouts

Cashouts 4 Good

Players can withdraw funds from GGPoker very easily and securely. GGPoker employs a “closed-loop” deposit and withdrawal strategy whereby players can generally only withdraw using the same method through which they deposited.

Deposit and withdrawal options vary depending on where you are playing from, but generally are available using e-wallets, credit cards, and bitcoin. Withdrawals may take a few days to process, but usually happen withing 24 hours of the request. GGPoker adds a $1 processing fee to withdrawals, in addition to any fees charged by the organization your withdrawal is headed to.

Generally players can withdraw up to $15,000, but it is possible to increase this amount for big wins. Just contact support to increase the limit when you hit the big score!

FAQ

Is GGPoker a Legal and Regulated Online Poker Site?

GGPoker is legally authorized to offer online poker and games of chance under its Master License of Gaming Services Provider, N.V. License No.: 365/JAZ – Sub-Licence No: GLH-OCCHKTW0706162019 which is issued by the Government of Curacao. GGPoker also has licenses for various global player groups through the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission and UK Gambling Commission.

GGPoker is also legally allowed to process financial transactions under its parent company NSUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, company number: HE396707, registered address: Lykourgou, 38 Athienou, 7600, Larnaca, Cyprus.

To play on GGPoker, players must be at least 18 years old, however if local laws for online gaming require participants from that jurisdiction to be older, the local laws take precedence.

At its own discretion, GGPoker may request proof of age and identity.

People from jurisdictions where online poker and other forms of online gaming are prohibited or otherwise illegal are not allowed to download the software, open an account, or play on GGPoker. Doing so violates the terms of the User Agreement.

People are responsible for complying with laws that govern their participation on GGPoker. However, GGPoker prohibits the use of its services by people in the following countries:

Afghanistan

Åland Islands

Algeria

American Samoa

Angola

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Belize

Bonaire

Saint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Colombia

Cuba

Curaçao

Czech Republic

Denmark

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

France

Greece

Iran

Israel

Italy

Latvia

Liberia

Lithuania

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

Norfolk Island

North Korea

Oman

Palestinian Territory

Occupied

Philippines

Portugal

Romania

Rwanda

S. Georgia and S. Sandwich Isls.

Saint Martin (French part)

Seychelles

Somalia

South Korea

Spain

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

US Minor Outlying Islands

Virgin Islands (British)

Virgin Islands (U.S.)

Yemen

Zimbabwe

Is GGPoker Available in My Region?

GGPoker accepts players from most parts of the world except for the following countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Cuba, Curacao, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Norfolk Island, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, United States of America, Yemen.

Players in countries with segregated player pools such as France, Italy, Portugal and Spain are also prohibited from opening an account on GGPoker.

Is GGPoker Regulated in the United States?

As of February 2021, GGPoker is not yet legal in the United States. However, NSUS Group is approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for Interactive Gaming Manufacturer license in the state of Pennsylvania. This means its software can be used by a licensed operator to offer online poker and casino games in the state of Pennsylvania.

However, for the company to launch its own brand in PA, it would need an Interactive Gaming Operator’s license and would have to form a partnership with a local land-based casino or one of the approved Qualified Gaming Entities. Alternatively, it could license its software to another operator.

Read our GGPoker Pennsylvania FAQ for more details.

Can You Play GGPoker in the US?

Players in the US who are hoping for part of the GGPoker action are out of luck and cannot currently play on the GGPoker site or associated skins if they live in the United States of America.

There are hopes that GGPoker will enter the regulated market of Pennsylvania, as they have an application pending with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to offer online poker in the state, but currently there is no timeline on when this will get approved.

GGPoker is a relative newcomer to the online poker space, having launched back in 2017 in the Asian and then dot-com markets. As such, it is not surprising that GGPoker is still waiting for approval to offer online poker in the US markets, as US online gambling markets are notoriously difficult to navigate with lots of jumping-through-hoops required. In most cases, online gaming operators must partner with a bricks and mortar casinos within the state in order to get licensed and regulated.

Although GGPoker has had an application pending with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board since December 20, 2019, there is no word on who the online poker operator would partner with in terms of a land-based casino within the state.

US players are sure to be chomping at the bit to get a chance to play on the GGPoker site, so approval can’t come soon enough.

GGPoker Ambassador Daniel Negreanu, who lives in the United States of America, is a high profile advocate of the site and drums up lots of interest for GGPoker on his social media accounts—a huge following of which will be made up of Americans looking to play on the site. When approval comes it is sure to be met with a surge of interest from US players.

What Records Were Set by GGPoker During 2020 WSOP?

The largest prizepool for an online poker tournament : 2020 WSOP Main Event – $27.5 million

: 2020 Main Event – $27.5 million The biggest individual prize ever awarded in online poker tournament history : 2020 WSOP Main Event – $3.9 million

: 2020 Main Event – $3.9 million The most entries for a poker tournament in the history of the WSOP : 2020 BIG 50 – 44,576

: 2020 50 – 44,576 The most entries for a $5k buy-in online poker tournament : 2020 WSOP Main Event – 5802

: 2020 Main Event – 5802 The most millionaires made in a single poker tournament series : 2020 WSOP on GGPoker – 11

: 2020 on GGPoker – 11 The most millionaires made in a single poker tournament : Tie between 2020 WSOP and 2018 and 2019 partypoker MILLIONS Online – 4

: Tie between 2020 and 2018 and 2019 partypoker Online – 4 The most nationalities to participate in a single WSOP series : 2020 WSOP – 166

: 2020 – 166 The most seven-figure prize pools in an online tournament series : 2020 WSOP – 45

: 2020 – 45 The biggest average prize pool in an online poker tournament series: 2020 WSOP – $2.7 million per tournament

Can I Play on GGPoker From a Mac Computer? What about iOS?

Yes, you can absolutely play GGPoker from a Mac computer. GGPoker software is also compatible with PC computers.

You can download the software here and follow these instructions:

Drag the Icon to your “Application” folder on your computer

Click on “Sign Up” and a new window will pop up.

You will be prompted to set a Username and password along with adding your personal information. Then click “Create Account.”

Then you will be prompted to set your location, and choose an avatar and nickname.

You are now done and ready to play.

Can I Use HUDs or Other Third-Party Tools at GGPoker?

The use of HUDs or third-party tools including seating scripts is strictly prohibited as long as GGPoker client is running. GGPoker has its own in-house HUD as well as a poker tracking tool called PokerCraft.

Can I Use Hold’em Manager While Playing on GGPoker?

No, you cannot use the Hold’em Manager software while playing on GGPoker. All third party tools are strictly prohibited, but the online poker operator has created its own tracking and replay tool called PokerCraft.

PokerCraft is available to all players on GGPoker and allows them to filter and analyze all of the hands they have played on the site. By analyzing the hands that you have played, you can learn to improve your play and you can even share some fun (or not so fun) moments with friends on social media directly from the tool.

What Payment Methods Are Available at GGPoker?

GGPoker supports a wide variety of payment systems including:

Visa

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

Bitcoin

The availability of these payment methods depends on the player’s location.

What Makes GGPoker Different From Other Online Poker Rooms?

GGPoker boasts many unique and innovative features not seen anywhere in the industry. It touts its own poker analysis and financial tool, PokerCraft, available to all players. The network also has its own built-in HUD with basic statistics on opponents such as lifetime tournament winnings and win/loss personal record in cash games, preflop playing style, and how frequently a player pushes all-in by table position at AoF tables, etc.

Another cool feature that the network supports is the Tournament Staking platform where players can sell their tournament action to other players or stake others.

