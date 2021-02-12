GGPoker FAQ

Launched in 2014 with a focus on the Asian markets, GGPoker (referred to interchangeably as GGNetwork or GGPoker Network) has grown incredibly over the last few years to become one of the largest online poker networks in the world.

The upstart network made a big splash in 2020 when it partnered with the World Series of Poker to host the 2020 WSOP Online for international players after the live Series in Las Vegas Nevada was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And GGPoker took full advantage of the opportunity, breaking record after record for both WSOP events and for online poker in general.

A list of the records and achievements by GGPoker for the 2020 WSOP are included in the FAQ section below.

The network consists of a dozen brands including Natural8 and BestPoker. Its flagship skin, GGPoker, holds a gaming license from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) while other skins are currently licensed offshore in either Curacao or the Philippines.

GGpoker is one of the leading online poker rooms in the global dot-com market.

— or up to $100 in rewards. TOP FOR MTTs — GGMasters freezeout guarantees $2.5 million a week.

Holds a License from the UK Gambling Commission and the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. Available in many countries in Europe, South America and Asia.

GGPoker sponsored ambassadors roster includes some of the big names in poker including Daniel Negreanu, Bryn Kenney, Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier, Felipe Ramos, Henri Bühler, Kitty Kuo and most recently, Fedor Holz.

In this article, we provide answers to some the biggest questions that you might have about GGPoker with our in-depth FAQ guide page.

We will be updating this page periodically with all of the latest information, so check back often to keep ahead of your competition.

Interesting in GGPoker’s efforts in the United States? Check out pokerfuse’s dedicated guide to GGPoker PA on their efforts to introduce the GGPoker brand in Pennsylvania.

What Signup Bonuses Are Available at GGPoker?

GGPoker is giving new players the choice between a 100% Deposit Match Bonus up to $600 or $100 in rewards when they make their first deposit of $20 or more.

At the time of deposit, players must choose which they want: a deposit match or rewards.

How to Claim Welcome Bonus on GGPoker

First, create your new GGPoker account

Then, make your first deposit (a minimum of $20)

Finally, select “Deposit Bonus” or “Rewards” from the dropdown menu when the option to choose a bonus presents itself

If players choose $100 in rewards this is how it will work.

$40 in free tickets will be dropped into the player’s account in the preceding six days after a successful deposit has been made. To get an extra $60 in rewards, players much play All In or Fold games on each of the six days following the deposit.

Players that hit the daily hand targets on All in or Fold games can claim up to $45 in cash. Players that hit all six daily targets will get a $15 GGMasters satellite ticket, bringing the total value to $100.

For players that want the 100% Deposit Match Bonus, the matched amount will be credited to their bonus balance, with $5 being unlocked for every $20 paid in rake or tournament fees.

Players have 60 days after their first deposit to make additional deposits that apply to the bonus to claim the full $600 bonus. Players will have 90 days to unlock their bonus balance.

In addition to the welcome bonus, new players at GGPoker also have the opportunity to win an additional bonus of up to $300 thanks to networks 30-day Honeymoon promotion.

To become eligible for the Honeymoon promo, players must opt into the promotion and complete daily challenges. These challenges range from playing 50 hands at Omaha tables to winning a hand after posting a straddle.

Tournaments on GGPoker

What is GGPoker’s Flagship Poker Tournament?

GG Masters is the flagship weekly tournament offered by GGPoker. It features a $150 buy-in and a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

In September 2020, GGPoker expanded the GGMasters brand by adding two new versions of the of the popular tournament to its schedule bringing the total amount guaranteed each week under the GGMasters brand to $1.8 million. The two new versions of the GGMasters are the GGMasters Daily and GGMasters High Roller. GGMasters Daily runs once a day at with a $25 buy-in and a $50,000 guarantee.

Then in early 2021, it increased this brand once again, guaranteeing $2.5 million every week wiith a string of cheap freezeouts running every day.

The GGMasters High Roller runs on Sundays with a $1000 buy-in and a $1,000,000 guarantee.

GGMasters Weekly Schedule

Tournament Day Structure Buy-in Guarantee GGMasters Double Stack Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $30k to $40k GGMasters Asia Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $25k to $30k GGMasters Bounty Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25.20 $40k to $60k GGMasters Fast Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $25k to $40k GGMasters Daily Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $50k to $75k GGMasters Sunday Freezeout $150 $500,000 GGMasters High Rollers Sunday Freezeout $1,000 $1,000,000

What Sunday Majors are on GGPoker?

In addition the the GGMasters and the new GGMasters High Roller, GGPoker also has a Sunday Major series that they call MILLION$ and are some of the biggest tournaments on their weekly schedule.

Each week the MILLION$ guarantee more than $6 million across four variants.

The MILLION$ weekly lineup includes:

Super MILLION$ featuring a $3 million guarantee for a $10,000 buy-in

featuring a for a $10,000 buy-in Global MILLION$ featuring a $1 million guarantee for a $100 buy-in

featuring a for a $100 buy-in High Roller MILLION$ featuring a $2 million guarantee for a $500 buy-in

featuring a for a $500 buy-in Zodiac MILLION$ featuring a ¥1 million guarantee (approx. $140,000) for a ¥500 buy-in (approx. $70)

All of the MILLION$ events except the Super MILLION$ are phased tournaments, meaning they have multiple Day 1s that play out over the course of the week before concluding with Day 2 on Sunday.

The Super MILLION$, the biggest guaranteed weekly poker tournament, is a 2-day event that starts on Sunday and plays down to a final table, which takes place on Tuesday.

The final table is broadcast live on GGPoker.TV.

Is There Really More Than $20 Million a Month in Guaranteed Tournaments on GGpoker?

This is absolutely the case.

Thanks to the revamped weekly tournament schedule, each month over $20 million is guaranteed and up for grabs on GGPoker.

Changes to Daily Turbo, Daily Hyper, Bounty Hunters tournaments along with the Sunday schedule that features the lucrative GGMasters have all helped create this bumper guarantee amount.

GGPoker’s Sunday line up now has $2 million in guarantees each week. This is spread across 174 tournaments, running every 15 minutes from 12:00 UTC to midnight UTC.

Highlights on a Sunday Now include:

174 tournaments, $2 million guaranteed in total

GGMasters $500,000 Guaranteed

Buy-ins range from $2 to $5000

Four $5K events and three $1K events

Tournament types include High Rollers, Progressive Knockouts, Freezeouts, Turbos and more

300 satellites in total

You can go here to look at all the GGMasters information you might need.

Are Sit N’ Gos (SNGs) Available on GGPoker?

Sit N’ Gos are only available as satellites to MTTs.

Does GGPoker Offer Jackpot-based Sit & Gos?

Yes, GGPoker recently relaunched Jackpot-based Sit & Gos under the name “Spin & Gold.”

The game is set up much like other lottery sit and go games: Three-handed, fast-structured format, where the jackpot prize is randomized at the start of each tournament.

It is currently spread in four different buy-ins: $1, $5, $20, and $50 with each of them awarding prize pools randomly between 2x and 12,000x. Players can win up to $12,000 in a $1 buy-in game and $600,000 in a $50 buy-in game.

Spin & Gold comes with a couple of twists including an optional insurance feature, allowing players to win back the buy-in should a 2x multiple jackpot prize hit. Furthermore, the game also comes with in-game special challenges, allowing players to earn an additional cashback of up to 60%.

More details about Spin & Gold can be found here.

What Type of Cash Games Are Offered at GGPoker?

GGPoker offers both Hold’em and Omaha variants in cash game format with tables running around the clock. Besides, regular cash games, GGPoker also offers fast-fold cash game format which the network calls Rush & Cash.

What Cash Game Stakes Are Offered at GGPoker?

Hold’em tables on GGPoker start at $0.05/$0.10 and go all the way up to $5/$10. Players can buy-in for a minimum of 20 big blinds and a maximum of 100 big blinds.

Also, there are Super High Stakes games available with an unlimited buy-in option. Blinds at these tables range from $25/$50 up to $100/$200.

Omaha tables are available starting at $0.05/$0.10 and run as high as $10/$20. Players can buy-in for a minimum of 10 big blinds. Super High Stakes are also available for Omaha with unlimited buy-in and stakes ranging from $25/$50 up to $50/$100.

Does GGPoker Offer A Fast-Fold Poker Variant Cash Game?

Yes, GGPoker does offer fast-fold cash game variant. The network calls it Rush & Cash and it comes with a unique twist, a mechanism that rewards players with the equivalent of 65% rakeback by periodically adding money to the pot at the start of the hand called Cash Drops.

Is Short Deck Offered on GGPoker?

Yes, GGPoker does offer Short Deck poker. It is available in both as a cash game and in tournament format.

Short Deck on GGPoker is played 5-handed with antes. There is no small or big blind, instead, every player on the table pays an ante and the button pays an additional ante. Buy-ins are fixed at 50 antes ranging from ¥50 (approx $7) to ¥50,000 (approx $7240).

What Kind of Promotions Does GGPoker Run?

GGPoker runs a constant stream of promotions covering all game types. From jackpots to cash game promotions, from leaderboard races to online MTT series, GGPoker caters to a wide variety of players with all types of bankrolls.

The example below are for December 2020—however, they run a very similar offer every month. So check the site for the absolute latest details, part you can expect to see these types of promotions, with this level of dollar figure, attached to them. In fact, the operator keeps increasing these amounts each month, so you may well find even more money on offer.

In December 2020, $6.2 million was given away in cash prizes. This is now the biggest give-away seen by the operator this year, as GG usually gives away $5 million each month.

Daily Leaderboard Promotions

Leaderboard Daily Prize Total Prize Daily Rush & Cash Leaderboard $40,000 $1.3 million Spin & Gold Daily Leaderboard $20,000 $620,000 No Limit Hold’em Daily Leaderboard $20,000 $620,000 Omaha Daily Leaderboard $20,000 $620,000 Short Deck Daily Leaderboard $5,000 $150,000

Rush & Cash Daily $40,000 Leaderboard

Over the course of December, more than $1.3 million in cash was given away across the Rush & Cash Daily Leaderboards.

Rush & Cash is GGPoker’s fast-fold cash game variant. Players are moved to a new table as soon as they fold.

GGPoker also offered $40,000 each day on these Leaderboards. In total, 14 individual leaderboards are running across Hold’em and Omaha.

Points are earned when players sit at the Rush & Cash tables, up to 10 points can be earner per hand. However, Happy Hours will be between 22:00 and 24:00 PST each day offering the chance to gain even more points.

These leaderboards reset daily.

Here is how it works: Players earn special points for each Rush & Cash hand they play. Points are earned by clicking one of three buttons: call, bet/raise or insurance. 1, 2 and 3 points are earned respectively for every time one of these buttons is hit.

At the end of each day, the top players (100 at micro stakes and up to 20 at higher stakes) at each of 7 different leaderboards will earn a cash prize from a minimum of $1 for those that play the micros at $0.01/$0.02 all the way up to $900 for the first place winner at the $1/$2 level.

The number of players that earn cash depends on each leaderboard. For instance, the micro stake and lower stakes ($0.01/$0.02 – $0.05/$0.10) awards top 100 players, mid-stakes ($0.10/$0.25) awards 50 players, higher stakes ($0.25/$0.50 and $0.50/$1) top 30 players and the highest stake ($1/$2) awards top 20 players.

In addition, the Rush & Cash tables have Cash Drops that provides additional rewards right at the tables. For any player that wins a cash drop game, an additional 10 points can be won up to a total of 20.

Here are the main points:

Players earn points for each Rush & Cash hand they play

Prizes are awarded daily

There are leaderboards for each stake ($0.01/$0.02 to up to $1/$2)

The top 20 to 100 players (depending on the stake) win a cash prize

Double points can be earned during Happy Hours from 22:00 and 24:00 PST (2:00 to 4:00 UTC )

(2:00 to 4:00 ) Rush & Cash is now available for Omaha

Spin & Gold Daily $20,000 Leaderboard

Each day, $20,000 can be won while playing at the Spin & Gold tables, GGPoker’s lottery style Sit & Go.

To start earning points and climbing the daily leaderboard, players just need to play on the Spin & Gold tables. Points are earned based on the buy-in level and how well players finish in the tournament.

In addition, during Happy Hours, players can earn 1.5x more points.

There is a leaderboard for each of the eight Spin & Gold buy-ins awarding anywhere between the top 15 to 100 finishers each day.

No Limit Hold’em Daily $20,000 Leaderboard

8 Hold’em Leaderboards are on offer for players of across stakes low to high.

$20,000 is up for grabs each day, meaning there is $620,000 in prize money can be won this month. Points for the leaderboard races are earned for every call, bet, raise and more points are available if you pay insurance during all-ins. Plus, the bigger the stakes the bigger the points earned.

Players can also earn up to 1.5 times the usual amount of Leaderboard points by playing on tables between 22:00 and 24:00 PST during Happy Hours.

Omaha Daily $20,000 Leaderboard

Things are hot over on the Omaha tables too. $20,000 is up for grabs everyday as part of the Daily Omaha Leaderboards. There will be eight leaderboards running for Omaha players to cater to bankrolls of all sizes.

In total $620,000 will be given away across the Omaha Leaderboard in October.

Again Happy Hours will drop between the hours of 22:00 and 24:00 PST giving players 1.5 times more points as the race to the top hots up.

Leaderboard rankings will be, as always, determined by the number of raked hands played and the stake level that is being played.

Short Deck Daily $5,000 Leaderboard

GGPoker gave away more than $150,000 at the Short Deck (6+ Hold’em) tables.

GGPoker ran nine daily leaderboards across nine stake levels to cater for all types of poker players. Each day $5,000 will be up for grabs across the nine leaderboards.

All players need to do is join in at the Short Deck tables to earn points that count towards the leaderboard rankings. Points are determined by the number of raked hands played and the stakes being played.

Between the hours of 22:00 and 24:00 PST players at all stakes can take advantage of Happy Hours – giving up to 1.5 more leaderboard points to players.

All-In or Fold Daily Prizes

Players that play 100 hands of All in or Fold will get an instant One Buy-in Reward during October.

There is also a fun All in or Fold Bingo Rewards side game. If a player matches their All in or Fold hole cards on the 4×4 accompanying bingo board, extra rewards will rain down. An extra $80,000 in Hold’em and $160,000 in Omaha is up for grabs via the Bingo Board.

All in or Fold Prize Table

Blind Level Prize (One Buy-in) $5/$10 $80 $4/$8 $32 $2/$4 $32 $1/$2 $8 $0.50/$1 $8 $0.25/$0.50 $2 $0.10/$0/25 $2

Daily Free Spins

GGPoker is running a Daily Free Spin promotion for anyone who logs into their GGPoker account. Easy.

A $0.25 Spin & Gold ticket will be given away each time a player logs into their GGPoker account. Players must look out for the “Daily $0.25 Free Spin” tab in the promotional section of the GGPoker app, and click on it, so that tickets can automatically be added to their account.

Honeymoon for Newcomers

The Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion from GGPoker is for new players. Players must opt in to the promotion which can be found in the poker client lobby. Players will then have three days (from signing up) to activate the promotion.

Up to $300 in rewards will be given away as part of the Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion after successful missions have been completed.

The breakdown of missions and corresponding prizes are as follows:

Successful Missions Rewards 3 1 Ticket to Omaholic $1 5 $2.50 7 1 Ticket to T$ Builder $4 15 T$12.50 20 $20.00 25 T$110 30 $150

Key Information

Players must opt in via the Honeymoon icon in the lobby.

This promotion is for new players only

If players do not start competing missions after 7 days from the opt in date, they cannot take part in the promotion.

GGMasters Leaderboards

Firstly we have a great article on everything you need to know about the GGMasters Tournaments that run every Sunday on GGPoker. Recently, the GGMasters have been expanded to include Daily events and a weekly High Roller GGMasters.

But in terms of promotions, there is a Player of the Year Leaderboard race that will give players points throughout the year as they play the GGMasters each week.

Players that finish between second and tenth place will win entries into each of the 2021 GGMasters tournaments worth $7,800.

For top place the winner will become an Ambassador for GGPoker joining the likes of Daniel Negreanu and ElkY— who signed on as an Ambassador for GGPoker in April 2020.

The Ambassadorship deal that is being given away as part of the leaderboard promotion is worth $500,000.

Beat the Pros $5000 Freeroll

Recently added to the weekly schedule is the $210 buy-in Beat the Pros [Bounty Hunters] event. The tournament is filled with various pros and personalities and whoever knocks them out gets to play the $5000 Beat the Pros Winners’ Freeroll.

The tournament is held at 17:00 GMT every Saturday

How Much Rakeback Does GGPoker Offer in Rewards? How Does it Work?

GGPoker’s rewards program is called Fish Buffet. Players earn up to 50% rakeback on their rake through this dynamic rewards program.

Every player who signs up on GGPoker automatically gets enrolled into the Fish Buffet program. Players earn 1 Fish Buffet Point (FP) for every $0.01 they generate in rake. The more they play, the bigger the rewards are.

The program consists of 25 different levels with each level having different FP and time limit requirements.

The entry-level is Plankton which rewards up to 15% cashback. Players need to earn just 500 FP within 24 hour period to earn a prize that ranges from $0.50 to $1.50.

The mid-level Crab tier awards anything between $5 to $25 for 5000 FP while the Shark—the highest tier— rewards prize between $100 to $1000.

Regulation

Is GGPoker a Legal and Regulated Online Poker Site?

GGPoker is legally authorized to offer online poker and games of chance under its Master License of Gaming Services Provider, N.V. License No.: 365/JAZ – Sub-Licence No: GLH-OCCHKTW0706162019 which is issued by the Government of Curacao.

GGPoker is also legally allowed to process financial transactions under its parent company NSUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, company number: HE396707, registered address: Lykourgou, 38 Athienou, 7600, Larnaca, Cyprus.

To play on GGPoker, players must be at least 18 years old, however if local laws for online gaming require participants from that jurisdiction to be older, the local laws take precedence.

At its own discretion, GGPoker may request proof of age and identity.

People from jurisdictions where online poker and other forms of online gaming are prohibited or otherwise illegal are not allowed to download the software, open an account, or play on GGPoker. Doing so violates the terms of the User Agreement.

People are responsible for complying with laws that govern their participation on GGPoker. However, GGPoker prohibits the use of its services by people in the following countries:

Afghanistan

Åland Islands

Algeria

American Samoa

Angola

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Belize

Bonaire

Saint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Colombia

Cuba

Curaçao

Czech Republic

Denmark

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

France

Greece

Iran

Israel

Italy

Latvia

Liberia

Lithuania

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

Norfolk Island

North Korea

Oman

Palestinian Territory

Occupied

Philippines

Portugal

Romania

Rwanda

S. Georgia and S. Sandwich Isls.

Saint Martin (French part)

Seychelles

Somalia

South Korea

Spain

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

US Minor Outlying Islands

Virgin Islands (British)

Virgin Islands (U.S.)

Yemen

Zimbabwe

Is GGPoker Available in My Region?

GGPoker accepts players from most parts of the world except for the following countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Cuba, Curacao, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Norfolk Island, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, United States of America, Yemen.

Players in countries with segregated player pools such as France, Italy, Portugal and Spain are also prohibited from opening an account on GGPoker.

Is GGPoker Regulated in the United States?

As of February 2021, GGPoker is not yet legal in the United States. However, NSUS Group is approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for Interactive Gaming Manufacturer license in the state of Pennsylvania. This means its software can be used by a licensed operator to offer online poker and casino games in the state of Pennsylvania.

However, for the company to launch its own brand in PA, it would need an Interactive Gaming Operator’s license and would have to form a partner with a local land-based casino or one of the approved Qualified Gaming Entities. Alternatively, it could license its software to another operator.

Read our GGPoker Pennsylvania FAQ for more details.

Can You Play GGPoker in the US?

Players in the US who are hoping for part of the GGPoker action are out of luck and cannot currently play on the GGPoker site or associated skins if they live in the United States of America.

There are hopes that GGPoker will enter the regulated market of Pennsylvania, as they have an application pending with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to offer online poker in the state, but currently there is no timeline on when this will get approved.

GGPoker is a relative newcomer to the online poker space, having launched back in 2017 in the Asian and then dot-com markets. As such, it is not surprising that GGPoker is still waiting for approval to offer online poker in the US markets, as US online gambling markets are notoriously difficult to navigate with lots of jumping-through-hoops required. In most cases, online gaming operators must partner with a bricks and mortar casinos within the state in order to get licensed and regulated.

Although GGPoker has had an application pending with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board since December 20, 2019, there is no word on who the online poker operator would partner with in terms of a land-based casino within the state.

US players are sure to be chomping at the bit to get a chance to play on the GGPoker site, so approval can’t come soon enough.

GGPoker Ambassador Daniel Negreanu, who lives in the United States of America, is a high profile advocate of the site and drums up lots of interest for GGPoker on his social media accounts—a huge following of which will be made up of Americans looking to play on the site. When approval comes it is sure to be met with a surge of interest from US players.

What Records Were Set by GGPoker During 2020 WSOP?

The largest prizepool for an online poker tournament : 2020 WSOP Main Event – $27.5 million

: 2020 Main Event – $27.5 million The biggest individual prize ever awarded in online poker tournament history : 2020 WSOP Main Event – $3.9 million

: 2020 Main Event – $3.9 million *The most entries for a poker tournament in the history of the WSOP : 2020 BIG 50 – 44,576

: 2020 50 – 44,576 The most entries for a $5k buy-in online poker tournament : 2020 WSOP Main Event – 5802

: 2020 Main Event – 5802 The most millionaires made in a single poker tournament series : 2020 WSOP on GGPoker – 11

: 2020 on GGPoker – 11 The most millionaires made in a single poker tournament : Tie between 2020 WSOP and 2018 and 2019 partypoker MILLIONS Online – 4

: Tie between 2020 and 2018 and 2019 partypoker Online – 4 The most nationalities to participate in a single WSOP series : 2020 WSOP – 166

: 2020 – 166 The most seven-figure prize pools in an online tournament series : 2020 WSOP – 45

: 2020 – 45 The biggest average prize pool in an online poker tournament series: 2020 WSOP – $2.7 million per tournament

GGPoker Apps and Software Clients

Can I Play on GGPoker From a Mac Computer? What about iOS?

Yes, you can absolutely play GGPoker from a Mac computer. GGPoker software is also compatible with PC computers.

You can download the software here and follow these instructions:

Drag the Icon to your “Application” folder on your computer

Click on “Sign Up” and a new window will pop up.

You will be prompted to set a Username and password along with adding your personal information. Then click “Create Account.”

Then you will be prompted to set your location, and choose an avatar and nickname.

You are now done and ready to play.

Can I Use HUDs or Other Third-Party Tools at GGPoker?

The use of HUDs or third-party tools including seating scripts is strictly prohibited as long as GGPoker client is running. GGPoker has its own in-house HUD as well as a poker tracking tool called PokerCraft.

Can I Use Hold’em Manager While Playing on GGPoker?

No, you cannot use the Hold’em Manager software while playing on GGPoker. All third party tools are strictly prohibited, but the online poker operator has created its own tracking and replay tool called PokerCraft.

PokerCraft is available to all players on GGPoker and allows them to filter and analyze all of the hands they have played on the site. By analyzing the hands that you have played, you can learn to improve your play and you can even share some fun (or not so fun) moments with friends on social media directly from the tool.

What Payment Methods Are Available at GGPoker?

GGPoker supports a wide variety of payment systems including:

Visa

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

Bitcoin

The availability of these payment methods depends on the player’s location.

What Makes GGPoker Different From Other Online Poker Rooms?

GGPoker boasts many unique and innovative features not seen anywhere in the industry. It touts its own poker analysis and financial tool, PokerCraft, available to all players. The network also has its own built-in HUD with basic statistics on opponents such as lifetime tournament winnings and win/loss personal record in cash games, preflop playing style, and how frequently a player pushes all-in by table position at AoF tables, etc.

Another cool feature that the network supports is the Tournament Staking platform where players can sell their tournament action to other players or stake others.

GGPoker also features an All-In Insurance feature allowing players to protect themselves from a bad beat by insuring their hands. Additionally, the network also supports

Straddle

Run it Thrice

Rabbit Hunt

Bubble Protection

Card Squeezing

Smart Betting

and many other industry-first features.

