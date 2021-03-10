PokerStars New Jersey was officially launched in March 2016. After a short soft-launch period, the room started accepting players from NJ without restrictions, offering them a chance to play cash games and tournaments for real money.

The room is fully licensed to by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and has a physical presence in the state thanks to the partnership with Atlantic City-based Resorts Casino.

In addition to New Jersey, the room also operates PokerStars PA in Pennsylvania and PokerStars MI in Michigan, but for the time being all states have their own segregated player pools.

If and when the legal climate changes, primarily with regards to the Wire Act, PokerStars will probably look into combining their players pools to create shared liquidity.

New Jersey has had regulated online poker for several years now, so PokerStars has some serious competition. There are WSOP NJ and 888 NJ on one side, and rooms operating on the US partypoker Network (Borgata NJ, BetMGM NJ, and partypoker NJ) on the other.

PokerStars NJ Key Facts Freeplay bonus $30 Deposit match bonus 100% up to $600 Apps Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android Last verified March 2021

PokerStars NJ Welcome Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses 4.5 Generous!

Like their competitors in the state, PokerStars New Jersey offers a solid welcome bonus package for all new players. There are two distinct offers, but players can only take advantage of one of them.

We have broken down both of these welcome bonuses in detail, so you can see what they offer and which one might be better fit for your particular situation with regards to your bankroll, playing habits, and aspirations.

Get $30 Worth of Free Play Funds

The first welcome bonus at PokerStars NJ is clearly geared more towards casual players. If you are not looking to make a big deposit but would still want a decent chance to check out the software and put in some hours at the tables, this offer is pretty much perfect.

The minimum required deposit to claim this bonus is $20 and you’ll need to use the welcome bonus code FREE30 with your first deposit.

This will give you access to a bonus package worth $30 in total. The bonus offer breaks down as follows:

$10 in free cash within first 36 hours

$10 worth of Spin and Go tickets spread across three days (3x $1, 2x $2, 1x $5)

$10 more in bonus money awarded seven days after the deposit

On top of this, you will also receive a ticket to a Depositors Freeroll tournament held on the last Sunday of each month. The ticket is valid for 60 days, so make sure to use it before it expires.

PokerStars NJ places no restrictions on any of the bonus funds you receive as a part of this promotion. However, the room reserves the right to deny a withdrawal if they determine any type of fraudulent activity.

In much simpler terms, you are supposed to use your free cash to play real money games and tournaments. As long as you are not actively trying to get around the rules you will have no issues.

100% up to $600 Match Bonus

The second welcome offer by PokerStars New Jersey is more in line with what players are used to. It is a simple and straightforward match bonus, boosting your first deposit in full up to $600.

For this bonus, the minimum deposit is $10 and you will need to use the code STARS600 to trigger the offer.

When your deposit goes through, the room will issue the bonus amount, but this money is not available for play immediately. Instead, you will need to release it in increments. Every time you earn 140 Redemption Points, $10 of the bonus will be released into your real money account with no further restrictions.

Redemption Points are earned at the rate of 5 points for every $1 paid in rake or tournament fees, which means that the welcome bonus provides you with effective rakeback of 35% while active.

You have 120 days to clear the bonus. Any funds not released after that period expires will be removed from the bonus balance, but you will keep all the cash released up to that point.

Depositors Freeroll Ticket

You will get a ticket for a Depositors Freeroll regardless of what bonus offer you go for. This will give you a chance to further boost your bankroll in a tournament taking place at 18:00 ET on the last Sunday of each month.

The prize fund for the freeroll is not fixed and it changes every month. However, it is usually worth your while to get involved and try to at least make the money. You can check the status of your Depositors Freeroll ticket (and any other tickets, for that matter) in the “My Stars” section of the software.

PokerStars NJ Stars Rewards Program

Rewards 3 good for casual

Stars Rewards is a personalized rewards system for the players that the room uses across its network. It is an interesting concept that provides value for poker, casino, and sportsbook players alike, but it is not as appealing to those interested exclusively in poker.

Rewards you get are based on how much and how high you play. The system is fairly straightforward, but there are some random elements to it as you can never be certain what to expect. If you are new to PokerStars NJ, this is how it works in a nutshell:

You can keep track of your rewards progress through the My Stars section of PokerStars NJ.

To progress, you need to collect reward points, which you do by playing real money poker, betting on sports, or wagering in the casino.

To unlock the next reward, you need to fill the Progress Bar.

Once the Progress Bar is full, you will unlock the next Chest.

Inside the Chest, you will find Free Play money, tournament tickets, and StarsCoin, which can be used at the Rewards Store.

Rewards Points

The key to moving your Progress Bar forward is collecting Rewards Points. You will receive these points for different activities, but the main source of Rewards Points will be your play at one of PokerStar’s products.

As some general guidelines, this is what you can expect:

Online poker: receive 100 Rewards Points for every $1 you pay in cash game rake or tournament fees

in cash game rake or tournament fees PokerStars Casino: Different games contribute at a different rate towards Rewards Points. You should check the PokerStars NJ site for the exact information.

Sports betting: You will receive 1.7 points for every $1 wagered on a single bet and 4.7 points for every $1 staked on multiple wagers.

PokerStars Chests Explained

Chests make up a very important part of the rewards system at PokerStars. As mentioned, these chests contain different rewards and you can never know for sure what is inside until you open it.

However, based on the color of the Chest, there are certain guaranteed values that you can count with:

Blue Chest: rewards ranging $0.25 – $5

Bronze Chest: rewards ranging $0.60 – $12

Silver Chest: rewards ranging $1.50 – $30

Gold Chest: rewards ranging $5 – $100

Diamond Chest: rewards ranging $12.50 – $250

Black Chest: rewards ranging $35 – $700

If you would rather collect more Chests and open them all at once, you can do that as well. Just keep in mind that unopened Chests will expire after three months.

Tournaments

tournaments 4.75 world leader

On the global level, there is no other room out there that can parry PokerStars when it comes to Multi Table Tournaments (MTTs). Huge events attracting thousands of players and offering massive prize pools are greatly responsible for the success the room enjoys today.

PokerStars New Jersey has continued down the same path, creating a very solid schedule of daily and weekly tournaments across the board. From micro-stakes to high-roller events, there is something for everyone.

In addition to featuring Texas Hold’em events, PokerStars NJ also hosts tournaments in variants such as:

Omaha

Seven Card Stud

Razz

Five Card Draw

The daily MTT schedule is very rich, with certain event categories enjoying a great popularity with the players. These are:

The Daily Bigs (featuring buy-ins from $5 to $30)

The Hot Turbos (turbo MTTs with buy-ins from $5 to $50)

KO Fever – daily Progressive Knockout tournaments

Change-Up – four daily tournaments featuring a different game format each

As always, there are also several weekly tournaments worth playing, the most prominent ones taking place on Sundays, i.e. Sunday Warm-Up, Sunday Special, Sunday Storm, and Sunday High Roller.

PokerStars NJ has really done a lot for the online tournament scene by introducing special series such as NJCOOP. The NJCOOP 2020 featured $1,000,000 in prize money distributed across 54 distinct events. The Main Event featured a $300 buy-in and the guarantee of $125,000.

Sit and Go

PokerStars NJ offers a decent selection of sit and go tournaments across various stake levels. You will find Hold’em and Omaha games in both turbo and regular time formats.

The traffic in these is not the greatest so if you want to play SNGs, you will probably have to be patient and wait for a bit for the games to fill up, especially as you move up the stakes.

Spin & Gos

Spin & Go tournaments became very popular the players shortly after they were released by PokerStars. This exciting format gives players a chance to get lucky and play for a prize worth up to 1000 times their buy-in against just two other players.

Players in New Jersey have access to Spin & Gos as well. There are five distinct levels: $1, $2, $5, $10, and $25.

These are winner-take-all tournaments when there are smaller multipliers at stake. However, if you get seated into one of the top three tiers (80x, 100x, or 1000x), you will be guaranteed to cash in, as the second and third-place finisher get to split 8% to 10% of the prize pool.

Cash Games

cash games 4.5 biggest selection

PokerStars NJ offers a wide array of cash game options across all different stakes. Tables start as low as $0.01/$0.02 and go up to $25/$50, so there is plenty of choice for everyone. The range of poker variations is better than at any other room available in the state:

No Limit Hold’em

Pot Limit Omaha

Fixed Limit Omaha

No Limit Omaha

7 Card Stud

Razz

Five Card Draw

As you would expect, the action is best at NLHE and PLO tables. You will have no problems finding games running up to NL500 around the clock. Beyond these stakes, there is not as much action, although things tend to pick up at weekends.

PokerStars NJ Software

software 5 world class

In addition to game selection and player traffic, quality of the poker software is one of the key elements determining the players’ overall experience. PokerStars has always excelled in this particular area, having created one of the best online poker platforms in the industry.

Over the years, we have determined there are three crucial factors in determining the overall quality of the poker software. So, let us see how these stack up for PokerStars New Jersey.

Functionality

PokerStars NJ offers a highly functional software solution that works well across different mobile and desktop platforms. You can run the software on Windows, iOS, and Android devices of all shapes and sizes.

The mobile app of PokerStars NJ is easily one of the best in the industry as well, answering to many players’ needs and expectations.

The overall design is very player-friendly and includes various customization options. In a matter of minutes, you can set things up the way you like them and tweak the tables’ interface to fit your particular needs.

Reliability

PokerStars has been one of the industry leaders almost since the beginnings of online poker. The company has always put a lot of emphasis on the reliability of their software, understanding that it is crucial for players to be able to play with a peace of mind that they will not get disconnected in the middle of a huge pot or some other weird bug will cost them money.

The current platform doesn’t have any of these issues. While occasional disconnects and disruptions can happen (like with any other online service), these are really rare. Plus, PokerStars has the tradition of compensating players for losses caused by technical problems, which only shows how confident they are about the product.

Appearance

PokerStars has recently rolled out a brand new graphics engine across their network. This engine, called Aurora, has significantly improved already quality design. The platform is not just easy on the eyes and simple to use, but also offers a variety of interesting animations and different table themes to improve the overall gaming experience for serious and casual players alike.

FAQ

What signup bonuses and promotions Are available at PokerStars NJ?

PokerStars New Jersey offers players two different first deposit bonuses.

Get $30 in free play by using the bonus code FREE30 when you make your first deposit of at least $20. The $30 in free play comes in the form of a $20 cash bonus and $10 in Spin & Go tickets .

by using the bonus code when you make your first deposit of at least $20. The $30 in free play comes in the form of . A 100% first deposit bonus matching up to $600 using the bonus code STARS600

In addition to the bonuses above, your first deposit will also get you a ticket to the Depositor Freeroll, played on the last Sunday of every month, and 1 million Play Money chips.

In addition to these welcome bonuses, PokerStars NJ also regularly offers in-game promotions such as its Half Price Sunday promotion, monthly MTT leaderboard promotion, Stars Rewards freerolls, and various types of cash game promotions and online tournament festivals throughout the year.

The site also offers reload bonuses from time to time.

Who is eligible to play at PokerStars NJ?

The following criteria are required to be able to play at PokerStars New Jersey:

Anyone who is at least 21 years of age or older

Physically located within the borders of New Jersey state

Must have a Social Security Number ( SSN ) and US postal address

Do I have to verify my PokerStars account before I can start playing real money games?

Yes, New Jersey players must verify their account before they can start playing real money games. Account verification can be done in two ways: Electronically or Manually.

To verify your account electronically, you must submit the Player Registration Form that requires you to provide personal details such as name, address and zip code as well as the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN).

The account can also be verified manually, but players must attempt electronic verification at least once before opting for the manual option. Manual verification can be done by submitting a copy of a government-issued photo ID and a copy of your Social Security card or a signed W9 form (which is “available from the IRS here”: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf).

Does New Jersey allow shared liquidity with other regulated US states?

Yes, New Jersey does allow shared liquidity with other regulated US States, as the state has joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) allowing cross-border liquidity between the states that have joined the agreement.

However, as of now, only three states—Delaware}, Nevada, and New Jersey—have entered the agreement, and PokerStars does not operate in Delaware or Nevada, so for now, players on PokerStars NJ can only compete against other players within the state.

Does PokerStars NJ share its player pool with PokerStars PA or PokerStars MI?

No, well at least not yet. PokerStars recently launched in Pennsylvania, but the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has yet to join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA).

Eventually, Pennsylvania is expected to join MSIGA, and once that happens, PokerStars NJ will be able to share its player pool with PokerStars PA.

The same goes for PokerStars MI. At some point, the operator will probably want to merge player pools across their US network to boost the traffic.

However, this does depend on what happens with the Wire Act moving forward. The most recent interpretation by the Department of Justice applies the Act to online poker and if this interpretation is not overturned, the future does not look too bright for the interstate poker in the US.

Does PokerStars NJ share its player pool with the rest of the world?

No, currently all online poker networks available in New Jersey are confined to the jurisdictions that have joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA). The other states that are a part of MSIGA are Nevada and Delaware.

Gaming regulators in the state of New Jersey have entertained the idea of partnering with other jurisdictions around the world that have similar regulations, but so far shared liquidity outside of the US has not materialized in New Jersey.

Do I have to be a New Jersey resident to play on PokerStars NJ?

No, players do not have to be a resident of New Jersey to be able to play on PokerStars NJ, but they must be physically located within the borders of the state to be able to play for real money. In addition, those players must have a US address and Social Security Number (SSN).

Are there regular annual online tournament series running at PokerStars NJ?

Yes. PokerStars has been running the New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP) since 2016. The series regularly features $1,000,000+ in guaranteed prizes spread across a few dozen events.

The 2020 installment of the NJCOOP had 54 events and $1,000,000 in tournament prizes. The Main Event had the prize pool of $125,000.

Another popular tournament series is the New Jersey Spring Championship of Online Poker (NJSCOOP). The event usually takes place during March or April and offers similar prize pools and structure like the NJCOOP

What online poker tournament series does PokerStars NJ offer?

PokerStars NJ schedules about half a dozen online tournament series a year in the New Jersey market. The following is a list of some of the online tournament series offered by PokerStars in New Jersey and the approximate timeframe you can expect them to run:

Winter Series (January)

Turbo Series (February)

NJSCOOP (March/April)

(March/April) Summer Series (July/August)

NJCOOP (October)

(October) MEGASTACK (qualify for live events)

What cash games are offered at PokerStars NJ?

Besides the popular No Limit Hold’em variant, PokerStars NJ also offers other poker games such as Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), Omaha Hi/Lo (O8) in both Pot Limit and Limit formats, Pot Limit 5 Card Omaha, Stud, Razz, Stud Hi/Lo, No Limit and Limit 5-Card Draw, No Limit 2-7 Single Draw, Limit 2-7 Triple Draw, 8-Game, and Limit Badugi.

Many of these games are available in a variety of formats including 6-max, 9-max (full ring), and heads-up.

What stakes are offered?

Cash game stakes at PokerStars New Jersey start as low as $0.01/0.02 and go as high as $25/50 for No Limit and Pot Limit games and $100/200 for fixed limit tables.

Tournaments have buy-ins ranging from as low as $0.10 to $500. Guarantees for these tournaments range from $50 to $25,000.

Are Sit N’ Gos (SNGs) available on PokerStars NJ?

Yes, PokerStars New Jersey does spread Sit & Go games with buy-ins ranging from $1 to $500. Typically, you will find heads up and six-max formats.

Both NLHE and PLO variants are available as SNGs.

Are Spin & Gos available on PokerStars NJ?

Yes, PokerStars does offer the three-handed lottery-style SNGs. Spin & Go on PokerStars New Jersey are available in NLHE format in five different buy-ins: $1, $2, $5, $10, and $25. The maximum potential win in these games is 1000 times the buy-in.

What Type of Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs) are offered?

PSNJ offers a wide variety of multi-table tournaments spread in various types of formats and buy-ins.

Buy-ins range from as low as $0.10 to $500. Guarantees for these tournaments range from $50 to $25,000.

A wide variety of tournament formats are spread including the very popular Progressive Knockout (PKO), Time Bomb, rebuys, turbos, and hyper-turbos.

While the weekly tournament schedule is predominantly filled with No Limit Hold’em tournaments, the site also offers tournaments in Omaha, Stud, 8-Game and No Limit 2-7 Single Draw variants.

Some of the headlining events include the $200 Sunday Special boasting a $25,000 guarantee, the $100 buy-in Nightly Stars with guarantees from $5000 to $7000, the $250 Super Tuesday with a $10,000 guarantee, and $250 Thursday Thrill featuring Progressive Knockout format.

Does PS New Jersey offer its fast-fold poker variant, Zoom?

No. Currently, it does not offer a fast-fold Zoom poker variant. However, it did spread Zoom games in the past and the games could make a comeback in the future.

Does PokerStars NJ offer mobile apps?

Yes, PSNJ is available for both Android and Apple/iOS mobile devices. You can download the appropriate mobile app by visiting the mobile download page on PokerStasNJ website.

Does PokerStars NJ offer a Mac client?

Yes, there is a Mac client. You can find a link to it from the official website.

What deposit options are available at PokerStars NJ?

PokerStars offers plenty of options for New Jersey players to make a real money deposit including:

Visa

Mastercard

Electronic checks

PayPal

PayNearMe

Skrill

PokerStars Play+ Card

Skrill, PayPal, Electronic checks, PokerStars Play+ card, Stars Transfer, cash at Resorts Casino are available for deposits at PokerStars New Jersey.

What withdrawal options are available at PokerStars NJ?

PokerStars New Jersey supports five different ways to withdraw.

They include:

Electronic checks

PayPal

Skrill

PokerStars Play+ Card

Players can also collect cash from PokerStars’ local casino partner—Resorts Casino in the Atlantic City.

Does PokerStars NJ allow HUDs?

Yes, PS New Jersey does allow the use of popular third-tracking party tools such as PokerTracker and Hold’em Manager. However, not all tracking tools are supported.

Are real money transfers between players allowed?

No, real money player-to-player transfers are now allowed due to state gaming regulations.

Are casino games offered?

Yes. New Jersey players playing on PokerStars can play a wide variety of casino games. They may choose between slots, table games (like blackjack and roulette) video poker as well as live casino games.

Does PokerStars NJ offer sports betting?

PokerStars NJ also offers sports betting on its online poker platform via its FOX Bet NJ brand.

When did PokerStars launch in New Jersey?

It officially launched its full slate of operations in New Jersey on March 21, 2016.

What land-based casino did PokerStars partner with to launch Its services In New Jersey?

PokerStars is partnered with the Resorts Casino Hotel of Atlantic City for its license. The partnership was announced way back in 2013 when the regulated online gambling market in New Jersey opened.

PokerStars NJ is authorized and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.