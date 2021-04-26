Exclusive: PokerStars Schedules $2 Million MISCOOP in Michigan

Leading Michigan online poker room PokerStars MI has revealed the first details of its Michigan Spring Championship of Online Poker (MISCOOP), set to be one of the largest online tournament series in the regulated US markets.

As pokerfuse previously revealed, MISCOOP will be spread over two weeks in May. The series will guarantee $2 million across 120 tournaments.

It is the largest tournament series so far scheduled in Michigan’s short online poker history, and equal in stature to the equivalent PASCOOP in Pennsylvania, which is currently underway.

The series follows on from the breakaway success of MICOOP, which ran from late February into early March. Initially this guaranteed $1 million, but after prize pools were far exceeded it increased these guarantees multiple times. It ultimately paid out $2.2 million in prize money.

MISCOOP is set to be an even bigger poker tournament festival.

MISCOOP Early Details Revealed

The full schedule has yet to be revealed, but the operator is promising at least 120 tournaments, meaning an average event guarantee of $16,700.

There will be a $200,000 Main Event which will play out over two days. Pokerfuse understands that the buy-in for this will be $300, the same as the equivalent tournament in the PASCOOP series on PokerStars PA.

The schedule will likely split events into three tiers—40 events each available in low, medium and high buy-ins. Lows will mostly cost around $5 to $20; mediums $30 to $50; and highs $100 and up.

Expect to see a few high rollers and mixed events on the schedule, alongside the usual spread of NL and PLO tournaments played in classic and knockout formats.

MISCOOP 2021: What we Know So Far

Will take place May 8 to May 24.

Total guarantees of $2 million.

$200,000-guaranteed, 2-Day Main Event with a $300 buy-in on May 23.

120 tournaments—likely 40 events split over three buy-in tiers.

Big spread of promotions for new and existing players.

MISCOOP Promotions Pull Out All The Stops

What we do know is that PokerStars is going to be promoting MSCOOP 2021 hard. While the schedule is still under wraps, it has revealed a full spread of promotions to get players excited for the series.

Firstly, there is the Deposit Freeroll. All players that make a deposit of $30 or more using bonus code MISCOOP will get a ticket to a Main Event Freeroll on May 23.

You have a month to take advantage of this, so if you have not signed up to PokerStars MI yet, you can do so now, take full advantage of their welcome bonuses, and then put in another deposit any time over the next four weeks with the MISCOOP bonus code.

This tournament will award the top 50 players with tickets to the MISCOOP Main. With a likely buy-in of $300, that would make a $15,000 in prizes to depositors.

MISCOOP 2021: Full Promotional List

Depositor Freeroll: $15,000 in prizes. Deposit $30 with code MISCOOP

Second Chance Freerolls

$10,000 leaderboard

Special $3 Spin and Go

The operator will also be running what is now a staple in its tournament series across the globe: Second Chance Freerolls. If you get knocked out of any MISCOOP tournament, you get a ticket to a tournament the next day awarding entries into subsequent events. It is a nice consolation gift for unlucky players to have another shot at a prize.

There will of course also be a leaderboard for the series’ top players. $10,000 in cash prizes will be given away to the strongest performances, with $3000 going to first place and the top 15 spots all winning decent prizes.

Finally, a special MISCOOP Spin and Go will soon go live in the lobby (it is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, April 27). This special $3 tournament has a Main Event ticket as its top prize.

Michigan: Online Poker’s New Battleground

The online poker market in Michigan is quickly hotting up. PokerStars only launched in Michigan in January, and already it has its first competitor: BetMGM Poker Michigan entered the fray in late March.

It did so with its own promotional push, with big new welcome bonuses, a huge $100,000-guaranteed celebratory Grand Online Main Event, and its own first tournament series all within weeks of going live.

Called simply the BetMGM Online Series, the operator put on a schedule of ten tournaments, each guaranteeing from $5000 to $75,000 with buy-ins spread from $20 to $535. The series concluded on Sunday.

Despite this stiff competition, PokerStars Michigan remains the clear market leader. It has held its lead since BetMGM MI debuted; in terms of cash game traffic, it remains the largest regulated online poker room or network anywhere in United States.

With that said, the operator is not immune to overlays. The currently running PASCOOP has seen some shortfalls with its ambitious $2 million series guarantee. The same in Michigan is certainly possible, so there could be some good value for players.

MISCOOP 2021 starts on May 8 and runs through to May 24. A full schedule is expected this week.