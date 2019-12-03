PokerStars became the first online poker room in Pennsylvania when it soft-launched on the afternoon of Monday, November 4. After live-testing some of the consumer-facing components of the software for eight hours on the first day and 10 hours the next day, PokerStars PA went fully live on Wednesday November 6.

While the testing proved that the software and its corresponding processes (geolocation, banking, etc.) we properly functioning, some people had difficulty downloading the PokerStars PA software client. Some of the confusion resulted from a press release that pointed potential players to pokerstars.bet, an easy to remember URL apparently intended to redirect players to the correct URL. However, many people reported problems with some being redirected to the play money .NET client and others being directed to the PokerStars New Jersey download site.

Other questions that arose after PokerStars went live revolved around the various bonus codes and promotions being offered in Pennsylvania. As a result, we are providing a comprehensive aggregation of the promos and bonuses that PokerStars is offering in the Keystone State.

What is the Correct URL to Download the PokerStars PA Software?

While there may be other URLs that may eventually redirect users to the proper location to download the PokerStars PA client, the software including mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices is available at pokerstarsmtairycasino.com. Although a shorter URL might have been easier to remember, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regulations require that the land-based casino partner’s name be included in the URL.

Once downloaded, the PokerStars software installs pretty easily. For most users, it is not necessary to change any of the default configurations. Simply check the box to indicate you agree to the PokerStars PA End User License Agreement, and click on the green Install button.

After the software has been successfully installed, players will be prompted to register a screen name and new account if they do not already have one. If you have a FOX Bet Pennsylvania account, simply use those credentials to login.

What Bonus Codes Are Available for PokerStars PA?

There are two bonus codes available for PokerStars PA, one that will get you $30 in free play and the other is a first-deposit match bonus.

Use the Bonus Code “FREE30” to get $30 in free play. This offer is available to new users that make their first deposit of $20 or more and use the bonus code.

to get $30 in free play. This offer is available to new users that make their first deposit of $20 or more and use the bonus code. Use the Bonus Code “STARS600” to get a bonus equal to 100% of your first three real money deposits up to $600. The qualifying deposits must be made within the first 60 days.

Please note that if you have already made a deposit on FOX Bet, you will not be eligible for these bonuses.

How do I Claim the PokerStars PA $30 Free Play Bonus?

The $30 FREE bonus from PokerStars PA consists of a $20 cash bonus and $10 in tournament tickets and can be claimed as follows:

Download the PokerStars PA software here

Create a Stars ID. If you already have a PokerStars.com ID, click the link to enter your existing PokerStars credentials. You can also enter your existing FOX Bets username and password if you have one of those.

After you have created/logged in with your Stars ID, click on the gold Cashier button in the top right corner of the PokerStars lobby. Here you will be able to enter the bonus code “FREE30” and as long as this is your first real money deposit and is a minimum of $20 you will qualify for the bonus.

And since the $30 FREE bonus requires a qualifying deposit, players will also qualify with two added bonuses: A ticket to the Depositor Freeroll which takes place on the last Sunday of each month and 1 million in free play money chips.

How do I Claim the PokerStars PA $600 Deposit Match Bonus?

Download the PokerStars PA software here .

. Create a Stars ID. If you already have a PokerStars.com ID, click the link to enter your existing PokerStars credentials. You can also enter your existing FOX Bets username and password if you have one of those.

After you have created/logged in with your Stars ID, click on the gold Cashier button in the top right corner of the PokerStars lobby. Here you will be able to enter the bonus code "STARS600" PokerStars will then provide a bonus equal to 100% of your deposit. This offer extends to your first three deposits on the site in the first 60 days up to $600 as longs as you use the bonus code on each deposit and do not make withdrawal before completing three deposits. If you do withdraw, you will keep the bonuses assigned but future deposits will not be eligible for the match bonus.

Making a deposit also qualifies you for the Depositor Freeroll which takes place on the last Sunday of each month and 1 million in free play money chips.

What are the Requirements for Clearing the PokerStars PA First Deposit Match Bonus?

In order to redeem he First Deposit Match Bonus, you will need to earn Redemption Points by playing real money games on PokerStars PA. Five Redemption Points are earned for each dollar of rake or tournament fees paid. Note that freerolls do not require a fee and thus do not count towards earning Redemption Points.

The money from the First Deposit Match Bonus is distributed directly into your PokerStars PA account in $10 increments after 140 Redemption Points are earned. This equates to a return of 35% on each dollar of rake and tournament fees paid as part of the First Deposit Match Bonus.

There is also a time limitation on claiming the First Deposit Match Bonus. Players have 120 days to redeem this bonus. Any unredeemed amount of the bonus that remains after the redemption period will be forfeited.

Can I Qualify for More Than One Bonus on PokerStars PA?

You can only qualify for one first-time deposit offer. So, choose carefully. The $30 FREE Welcome Bonus is easier to redeem than the First Deposit Match Bonus, but if you expect to play a fair amount of online poker within the next four months, the First Deposit Match Bonus has the potential to offer greater value (up to $600).

I Have Already Made a Deposit on FOX Bet. Am I Still Eligible for the PokerStars PA Bonuses?

Since both the $30 FREE bonus and the First Deposit Match Bonus require users to enter the bonus code on their first deposit, if you have already made a deposit on FOX Bet, you are not eligible for these two Welcome Bonuses.