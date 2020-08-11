It was another big weekend of action over at the GGPoker World Series of Poker with four more online bracelet events coming to a close between Saturday and Sunday.

Having kicked off in mid-July, the international leg of the WSOP 2020 online series, now in its fourth week, has seen 26 bracelet events of the 54-bracelet schedule completed.

Guarantees have been smashed across the events that had guarantees, and the non-guarantee bracelet events did equally well, with almost all of them producing seven-figure prize pools.

At about the halfway mark, the series has generated a total prize pool well in excess of $50 million, with an average of just over $2 million per bracelet event. Almost 100,000 entries have been registered so far.

With 28 bracelet events still to run, including the $5000 buy-in WSOP Main Event, the most prolific online poker tournament this year boasting a record-breaking $25 million guaranteed prize pool, the series is well on course to award nearly $140 million in prize money.

WSOP Edition of GGMasters Attracts Record Turnout

The big news from this weekend’s play surriunded Event #57: GGMasters WSOP Edition, the operator’s marquee freezeout tournament that was converted to a bracelet event last Sunday with a doubled-size guarantee.

A record 9835 players turned out for the WSOP edition of the $150 buy-in GGMasters, smashing its $1 million guarantee by 35% to create a final prize pool of $1,357,230.

The High Roller edition of the GGMasters WSOP edition, carrying a buy-in of $1500 and a $2.5 million guarantee, also had a great outing. The event pulled in 2153 players, making a prize pool of $3 million.

The other big events towards the end of the week: $10,000 Heads Up No Limit Hold’em Championship, with a cap of 128 players attracted some high profile players such as Dan Bilzerian, Kristen Bicknell, David Peters, Stephen Chidwick, and all of GGPoker ambassadors including Daniel Negreanu, Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier, Fedor Holz, and Felipe Ramos.

But the bright light of last week’s bracelet events was the NLH Asia Championship with its buy-in and guarantee denominated in Hong Kong dollars. With an HK $7600+$400 (USD $1000) entry fee, the tournament (across its 14 Day 1 flights) attracted over 3000 entries to more than triple its HK $8 million guarantee (USD $1 million).

With a prize pool of approximately $3.2 million in USD, it is the third-largest of the series so far.

But it is not just the big events that are doing well. The bracelet events with no guarantees are also putting up stellar numbers.

The $2000 NLH Bounty Championship that ran earlier in the week drew 1168 entrants to build a prize pool of $2.3 million; the $400 PLO event amassed a $753k prize pool, and the $1000 NLH event on Thursday built a prize pool of nearly $2 million.

WSOP Online Bracelet Events to Look Forward to This Week

The schedule for this week offers some big events including the $500 buy-in Mini Main Event boasting $5 million in guaranteed prize money.

It features 15 Day 1 flights, each allowing up to 1 re-entry. Already three starting flights have run, covering $1.2 million (almost 25%) of its ambitious guarantee. These Day 1 flights run throughout the week.

Event #58: NLH 6-Handed Championship runs today at 14:00 ET with an entry fee of $5000. It is followed by a $2500 buy-in Double Stack NLH event scheduled to take place tomorrow and a $525 Bounty event on Thursday.

On Saturday, Event #61 Monster Stack NLH Asia runs at 08:00 ET with an affordable buy-in of $300, and a $1500 PLO event is scheduled later at 14:00 ET.

Another Bounty event runs on Sunday, August 16 costing $840.

In total, seven bracelets are on offer this week with buy-ins ranging from $300 to $5000.

GG WSOP 2020: Week 4 Events