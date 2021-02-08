Partypoker Michigan FAQ

Since internet gambling has gone live in Michigan early in 2021, only one operator has acquired the necessary license and launch online poker in Michigan: PokerStars MI. Today, it is the sole provider of 100% legal, regulated remote poker games in the state.

However, this could change in the near future with the arrival of the partypoker US network in Michigan.

Parent company Roar already has the necessary licensing to go live, and partner BetMGM is operating a BetMGM Sports and BetMGM Casino in the state.

When it does launch, the Partypoker MI network will likely feature three rooms sharing a player pool together, just like it does in New Jersey: BetMGM, Borgata Poker, and partypoker.

Awaiting the arrival of partypoker to the state of Michigan, this page offers answers to some frequent questions and our predictions of what players might expect at the launch.

Some of these predictions might change as the launch date gets closer, and we will update the page accordingly.

While you wait, you can sign up for a casino account to BetMGM in Pennsylvania. There you can get your account verified, make a deposit, experience casino games and its online sports book, and be ready for the first day it goes live in the market.

When Will partypoker Go Live in Michigan?

Although there is still no definitive launch date, the partypoker network is likely to go live sometime during the first half of 2021.

The stage is set for partypoker to join PokerStars in the battle for the player pool. The company has already launched the online casino and sportsbook via their BetMGM brand, and poker seems inevitable.

The room meets all conditions to set up an online poker room thanks to their partnership with Roar Digital, their partner company in the US, and MGM Grand casino.

Will Michigan Players be Able to Play Against partypoker Players in New Jersey?

The question of the interstate shared liquidity still hangs in the balance for Michigan. Amendments to the 2019 gaming bill have made provisions for this to happen, but it will mostly depend on how quickly the regulator will moving following the recent clarity around the Wire Act.

Given the option, partypoker MI will likely jump at the opportunity to combine player pools and create more liquidity on the network. By the time the room actually goes live, we might have more information on this subject.

What Kind of a Welcome Bonus Will partypoker MI Offer?

There is currently no concrete information on the welcome offer that partypoker will feature for new MI players. However, they are likely to try and make it competitive to the one offered by PokerStars MI and similar to what is offered to players in NJ.

Boost Your First Deposit by up to $600

Right now, new players in New Jersey can claim a fairly generous welcome bonus of 100% up to $600 on their first deposit. This is in line with what PokerStars is offering, so MI players can expect at least this, and partypoker might even go bigger for the first few months after the launch.

To qualify for the first deposit bonus, you need to deposit at least $10.

The bonus is awarded in 10 equal installments released as you acquire required points.

You will earn $1 towards the next installments of the bonus for every 4 points generated playing poker.

The bonus needs to be released within 60 days.

You can earn points towards the poker bonus playing casino games as well.

For Pennsylvania, there are rumors that players will be able to get $25 free and up to $1000 on their first deposit, which is an even better offer. Given the fact partypoker will have to compete with PokerStars and make up for some lost time, the odds of an improved welcome bonus are quite high.

What Banking Options Will partypoker MI Accept at the Launch?

Players on the partypoker network have no problems getting their money to and from their accounts. There should be plenty of convenient options for the players to use right from the get-go.

Deposit Options for partypoker MI

You will likely have a range of options to get money into your partypoker MI account quickly and at low costs. From the experience thus far, online banking transfers seem to be the best and the safest method for this, but you will also have a variety of other options at your disposal, such as:

Popular debit and credit cards: Amex, MasterCard, Visa, Discover

E-wallets like Skrill and PayPal

Cash in hand via the PayNearMe system available at all 7-Eleven stores

Withdrawing Money from partypoker Michigan

To cash out your winnings, you can simply request the withdrawal from your partypoker account and select your preferred method.

In addition to PayPal, Skrill, and online banking (which is also the best method for withdrawals in general), you can also request a withdrawal via check by mail. This option is not as popular these days when you have so many other options to get your money, but it is nice to have it nonetheless.

It pretty much goes without saying that you will need to verify your partypoker account before making the first withdrawal by submitting required documents such as a photo ID and anything else the room might require (a proof of address, a photo of the card(s) used, etc.).

For the least amount of hassle, it is a good idea to withdraw money using the same method you used to deposit, if this is an option.

What Type of Games Will partypoker MI Offer?

The range of games offered by in Michigan is likely to be similar to what is available at partypoker NJ and what they have planned for PA. So, there will be cash game tables, scheduled MTTs, SNGs, as well as fastforward tables. In terms of variations, you will probably find Hold’em, Omaha, and some Stud tables.

Will I be Able to Play on my Phone?

Partypoker offers mobile apps for Android and iOS devices and Michigan players will certainly have access to these once the operator launches in the state. The mobile app is very intuitive and player-friendly, so you can expect a top-quality experience playing poker on the go from your phone and/or tablet.

Are There Any Other Promotions to Look Forward to at partypoker MI?

While it is impossible to say for sure, partypoker MI will probably look to claim its market position and offering interesting and generous promotions is the best way to achieve this goal.

The room will likely offer their popular Sit & Go leaderboards, giving players an opportunity to earn some extra cash for their performance at the tables.

Beyond this, we do not know at this point in time, but it is fair to assume partypoker will have some strong promotions going, especially during the first few weeks. So, keep up with the new information and make sure you hop on board early on so you do not miss out on anything.

